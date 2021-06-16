Ministry of IT launches 'Smart Village' project in all provinces

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications launched on Wednesday a 'Smart Village' project in four provinces including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The project aims to increase remote areas' access to a range of digital services in the domain of health, education, commerce, and livelihood.

It will also focus on cross-sector collaboration and multi-stakeholder engagement to further improve cost-effectiveness and sharing of resources and expertise in delivering the services to citizens.

The project will be funded and technically supported by the International Telecommunication Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies, and Huawei Technologies Pakistan.

Initially, one Smart Village will be established each inIslamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Smart Village project is another step towards realizing Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan,” Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony.

Talking about different projects done by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the minister said that so far “more than 30 mobile applications, government web portals, and websites related to public services have been set up”.

He also said that his ministry will continue to undertake more challenging and productive programs in the future to support the promotion of IT and Telecommunication related services in Pakistan.

The minister congratulated the teams of USF, ITU, and Huawei in the implementation of the project.