ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gavaskar says India's batting depth envy of world cricket

  • "With Ashwin and Jadeja playing so well, India's batting depth is the envy of the cricketing world," Gavaskar told AFP.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

NEW DELHI: Former captain Sunil Gavaskar says India's batting depth helps them bounce back from tough situations, as they face an upbeat New Zealand in the World Test Championship final this week.

India have a host of batting stars in their line-up including skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and dashing opener Rohit Sharma.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both spinners who have six Test centuries between them while batting in the middle and lower-middle order, are also expected to take to the field in the title clash in Southampton starting Friday.

"With Ashwin and Jadeja playing so well, India's batting depth is the envy of the cricketing world," Gavaskar, who is in England as a television pundit for the final, told AFP.

"Yes, there could be the odd bad-innings like Adelaide, Australia, but this team is like a wonderful rubber ball, always bouncing back and keep on bouncing."

India crashed to a record low of 36 all out in the first Test in Australia last year before bouncing back to win the four-match series 2-1 in a dramatic final in Brisbane in January.

New Zealand, led by the world's top Test batsman Kane Williamson, head into the final with a recent 1-0 win over hosts England in a two-match series.

Gavaskar said once perennial underdogs New Zealand now have quality players in their team that have settled well in English conditions.

"New Zealand is a team that has invariably flown under the radar and thus underestimated by the opposition," said Gavaskar, who was part of India's 50-over World Cup-winning team in 1983.

"They have one of the greatest batsmen in the world in their team as well as a pace bowler who will be among the greatest left arm pacers too. They will be high on confidence after the win over England."

India last played in March and are coming out of a stint in quarantine but Gavaskar believes the team would be hungry to perform.

"In terms of match practise, yes, the Indians may feel a bit undercooked but they will be hungry to get into action," said Gavaskar. "And will have the drive and energy since they haven't played competitive cricket for over a month."

Gavaskar said India's "enormous self-belief" will drive them in England's changing weather conditions which pose a challenge to the batsmen.

India is expected to play three fast bowlers, led by yorker king Jasprit Bumrah and veteran Mohammed Shami, and two spinners in their starting line-up at the Ageas Bowl.

The 71-year-old Gavaskar, who scored over 10,000 Test runs between 1971 and 1987, said the Indian bowling attack has the ability to bowl out an opposition twice in a five-day contest.

"India has a terrific new ball attack and spinners who can take advantage of a pitch that should be drier in the months of August and September.

"We have seen in recent times the Indian attack picks up all 20 wickets in just about every game."

India will stay on in England after the World Test Championship final for a five-Test series in August and September.

India Cricket New Zealand Sunil Gavaskar World Test Championship

Gavaskar says India's batting depth envy of world cricket

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters