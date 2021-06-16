Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,824,885 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 176,566,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 10,607 new deaths and 374,411 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,542, followed by Brazil with 2,468 and Colombia with 599.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 600,285 deaths from 33,486,101 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 490,696 deaths from 17,533,221 cases, India with 379,573 deaths from 29,633,105 cases, Mexico with 230,428 deaths from 2,459,601 cases, and Peru with 189,261 deaths from 2,007,477 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 574 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 291, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,217,666 deaths from 35,290,967 cases, Europe 1,153,484 deaths from 53,705,882 infections, and the United States and Canada 626,247 deaths from 34,889,794 cases.

Asia has reported 544,061 deaths from 38,590,188 cases, the Middle East 146,799 deaths from 8,957,414 cases, Africa 135,520 deaths from 5,081,711 cases, and Oceania 1,108 deaths from 50,703 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.