US oil may rise into $73.57-$74.99 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $72.70 per barrel, and rise into $73.57-$74.99 range.

The contract is riding on a wave (5), which is expected to be roughly equal to the wave (1), to travel to about $73.57. This wave seems to be accelerating.

Oil has briefly pierced above $72.70, which is unlikely to stop the rise and trigger a correction. Once the contract rises above $73.57, it is likely to surge into $74.99-$77.29 range.

Support is at $71.96, a break below which could cause a fall into a zone of $70.60-$71.28.

On the daily chart, oil broke a resistance at $71.93. The break opened the way towards $74.89. A bullish triangle suggests a similar target.

Wave pattern indicates the progress of a big wave C from $51.64, which may extend into a higher target zone of $79.68 to $84.47.

