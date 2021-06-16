ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 15, 2021)...
Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 15, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         9500-9540
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  4100-4350
Almond (Kaghzi)             30000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        25000-28000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                      14500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           13000-13500
Dal Mong (Washed)           14500-15000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            16000-20000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           19000-24000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-21500
Dal Masoor (Local)          13000-15000
Dal Masoor (impor)          13000-14000
Masoor (salam-impor)        12000-12200
Masoor (salam-local)        14500-15000
Gram White                  12200-12600
Gram Black                  11000-12000
Dal Chana (Thin)            12000-12500
Dal Chana (Thick)           13000-13500
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-22500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 11500-13000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

grain export Lahore Grain Market Rates Grain Market grain crops

Lahore Grain Market Rates

MPs scuffle in NA as budget session descends into chaos

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.