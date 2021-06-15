ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
Business & Finance

Dubai Islamic Bank sells $1 billion in 5-year sukuk

  • It sold the sukuk at 110 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, tightened from initial guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps.
  • DIB, a regular issuer in the international debt market, raised $500 million in April in a sukuk sale that set a record low rate for Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deals from the region.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, sold $1 billion in five-year sukuk on Tuesday after receiving more than $2.8 billion in orders for the Islamic bonds, a document showed.

It sold the sukuk at 110 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, tightened from initial guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital , First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Standard Chartered and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector arranged the deal.

DIB, a regular issuer in the international debt market, raised $500 million in April in a sukuk sale that set a record low rate for Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deals from the region.

That debt sale followed a $1 billion AT1 sukuk deal in November.

Dubai Islamic Bank sukuk Islamic bonds Islamic Corporation

