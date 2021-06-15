Markets
Philippines tenders for 205,000 milling wheat, feed wheat
- Deadline for price submissions is also Tuesday, June 15, they said.
15 Jun 2021
HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase a total of around 205,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.
Deadline for price submissions is also Tuesday, June 15, they said.
The tender seeks 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat for August shipment and a second consignment of 20,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed wheat also for August shipment.
Another 35,000 tonnes of feed wheat is sought for September shipment and 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for October shipment.
Alternate offers of feed barley are also sought for the feed wheat shipments, traders said.
Punjab follows in the footsteps of Centre
Philippines tenders for 205,000 milling wheat, feed wheat
PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight
Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February
UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7
Pakistan's Saffran Group lands $3.2m order from Japanese company
Emirates airline posts $5.5b annual loss, its first in over 30 years
Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge
Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person
Additional power supply to KE severed, restored
Read more stories
Comments