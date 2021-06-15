Philippines tenders for 205,000 milling wheat, feed wheat

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase a total of around 205,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Deadline for price submissions is also Tuesday, June 15, they said.

The tender seeks 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat for August shipment and a second consignment of 20,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed wheat also for August shipment.

Another 35,000 tonnes of feed wheat is sought for September shipment and 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for October shipment.

Alternate offers of feed barley are also sought for the feed wheat shipments, traders said.