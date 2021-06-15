Philippines tenders for 205,000 milling wheat, feed wheat

ANL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
ASL 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.52%)
AVN 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.53%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 130.78 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.7%)
EPCL 48.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.18%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.77%)
HUMNL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.46%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
PAEL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.12%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.83%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.04%)
TRG 165.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.97%)
UNITY 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.15%)
BR100 5,316 Decreased By ▼ -15.32 (-0.29%)
BR30 27,825 Increased By ▲ 53.08 (0.19%)
KSE100 48,537 Decreased By ▼ -188.86 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,586 Decreased By ▼ -61.51 (-0.31%)
  • Deadline for price submissions is also Tuesday, June 15, they said.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase a total of around 205,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Deadline for price submissions is also Tuesday, June 15, they said.

The tender seeks 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat for August shipment and a second consignment of 20,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed wheat also for August shipment.

Another 35,000 tonnes of feed wheat is sought for September shipment and 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for October shipment.

Alternate offers of feed barley are also sought for the feed wheat shipments, traders said.

