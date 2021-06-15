ANL 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.05%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
ASL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.02%)
AVN 91.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.49%)
EPCL 48.76 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.01%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
HASCOL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.96%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.11%)
JSCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
PAEL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PPL 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.76%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.47%)
SNGP 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.04%)
TRG 165.78 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.02%)
UNITY 48.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,317 Decreased By ▼ -13.82 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,825 Increased By ▲ 52.76 (0.19%)
KSE100 48,551 Decreased By ▼ -174.77 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,595 Decreased By ▼ -52.65 (-0.27%)
Russian rouble firms, MOEX hits record high ahead of Putin-Biden summit

Reuters Updated 15 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday on the eve of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, and high oil prices pushed Russian stocks to a record high.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 71.80, not far from 71.55, a level it reached on Friday for the first time since July 27 last year.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 87.21 versus the euro.

Wednesday's US Federal Reserve policy meeting was also in focus, with investors watching for hints of any change to the US monetary policy outlook.

"Expect prudence to be in broad display and trade to be volatile ahead of the US Fed decision and Putin-Biden Summit," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The rouble has been on the mend in the past few weeks ahead of the meeting in Geneva, the first between the two leaders since Biden took office in January and which comes as the bilateral relationship stands at its lowest point in years.

The central bank's decision to raise the key rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% and its promise of more hikes supported the rouble late last week.

Higher rates prop up the rouble by making it more attractive for carry trades in which investors borrow low-yielding currencies, such as the US dollar, and convert them into roubles to buy high-yielding bonds.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $73.28 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% to 1,694.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,862.4 points, earlier touching a record high of 3,865.20 points.

