ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.18%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
ASL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
AVN 91.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.36%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.49%)
EPCL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.2%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
HASCOL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.96%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.11%)
JSCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
PAEL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.12%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.76%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.47%)
SNGP 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.04%)
TRG 165.78 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.02%)
UNITY 48.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,316 Decreased By ▼ -14.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,813 Increased By ▲ 41 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,538 Decreased By ▼ -188.14 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,589 Decreased By ▼ -58.72 (-0.3%)
China stocks end lower as Sino-West tensions weigh

  • Shares of developers retreated after state media warned speculators that China's housing prices would inevitably enter a cycle of slow growth.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured investor sentiment after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues, which China called a gross interference in the country's internal affairs.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.1% lower at 5,166.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.9% to 3,556.56.

** The G7 leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait - all highly sensitive issues for Beijing.

** NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents "systemic challenges," taking a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at US President Joe Biden's first summit with an alliance that former president Donald Trump openly disparaged.

** Shares in China's Belt and Road-related companies dropped, after the G7 leaders sought to counter China's growing influence by offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival President Xi Jinping's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.

** Among the worst performing sectors, the CSI300 Real Estate Index and the CSI A-share resource industries slumped 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

** Shares of developers retreated after state media warned speculators that China's housing prices would inevitably enter a cycle of slow growth.

** This round of real-estate regulations have entered into an in-depth stage and the (market) would be dampened to some extent for the short term, the China Real Estate Business said in an article titled "It's time for house speculators to give up illusions".

** Money inflows from institutional investors had been limited in the past weeks, while foreign inflows via the Stock Connect slowed, CITIC Securities noted in a report.

** Investors via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong sold a net 2.5 billion yuan ($390.52 million) worth of A-shares on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.

