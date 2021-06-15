ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.02%)
ASC 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
ASL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.85%)
AVN 91.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 131.59 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.33%)
EPCL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
HUBC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.07%)
JSCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.64%)
PAEL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.85%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.45%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.54%)
UNITY 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
WTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.73%)
BR100 5,329 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,830 Increased By ▲ 57.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 48,667 Decreased By ▼ -59.54 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,645 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-0.01%)
Brent oil may retest resistance at $73.80

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $73.80 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain at $74.47.

The shallow correction triggered by this resistance is regarded as a pullback towards a former resistance at $72.71, now a strong support.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave 5, which is expected to be roughly equal to the wave 1, to travel to $74.47.

In commodity market, the fifth wave often becomes extended. Under this scenario, this wave may travel to $75.55.

A break below $72.71 may cause a fall to $72.08. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact and is extending towards $75, as suggested by a bullish wedge.

A failure to overcome this barrier may be followed by a pullback towards the wedge.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

