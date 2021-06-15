KPL announces Player Draft Event on July 3

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Premier League (KPL) announced on Monday, at a local hotel, the Player Draft Event which is scheduled for July 3. This draft will consist of international national, domestic, and emerging players who will participate in the league from August 06 to 16.

In his speech, Kashmir Committee’s Chairman, Shehryar Afridi highlighted that there is no ambiguity in the launch of KPL. He also stated that both the national and government of Azad Kashmir had extended their full support towards the league.

A colorful event was organised by the KPL management joined by honorable guests including Shehriyar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee; Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs; Arif Malik, President KPL; Ch Shahzad Akhtar, CEO KPL along with the representatives from the franchises.

Addressing the event, Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan said KPL was going to be a mega event for the region. “It is a message to the world about what is happening in Occupied Kashmir and what is happening in Azad Kashmir on the other hand,” he added.

Addressing the event, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi said the government of Pakistan and the government of Azad Kashmir were fully supporting the KPL. “There is an opportunity to bring it to the forefront. The effort to hold the KPL has been going on for two and a half years.”

Moreover, Afridi said that no one knew Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis the two legends of Pakistan but with their hard work and determination they won their place in the top tier in this sport and now KPL is an opportunity for Kashmiri emerging players to show their worth and talent to the world as each team will have 2 Kashmiri origin players in their Playing XI.

Arif Malik, President KPL said the aim of KPL was to bring out young talent. “A new image of Kashmir and Pakistan will be portrayed throughout the globe. After KPL, high-performance center will be set up in Azad Kashmir for the players. Athletes will be trained at the High-Performance Centre prior to each season of KPL.”

Moreover, the President KPL enlightened the event with the 13-year contract with the Azad Kashmir Government regarding the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium to conduct the tournament on yearly basis.

Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan said that foreign players would also be included in the drafting of KPL. Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Owais Shah, Tino Best and Albie Morkel were among the foreign players in the category, he added.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021