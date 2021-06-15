ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
Grade VI to VIII: Classes to resume in Sindh from today

Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The provincial task force on Covid-19 in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House on Monday, decided to open schools for students of class VI to VIII with 50 percent attendance from today (Tuesday).

Provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Imran Minhas, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Industries Riazuddin, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Dr bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Sara Khan, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, representatives of Corps-5 and Rangers.

The meeting was told that the overall detection ratio in the province has come down to 4.5 percent. The weekly report showed that Karachi had 9.5 percent cases and Hyderabad 5.65 percent. Karachi East has 12 percent cases, South nine percent, West eight percent, and Central seven percent.

It was pointed out that in June alone 192 patients of Covid-19 have died. In May 2021, 392 patients lost their lives.

The chief minister said the detection ratio has started coming down and hopefully it would further drop if the SOPs were followed in true letter and spirit.

On the recommendation of task force members, the chief minister decided to open schools for Class VI to VIII from today. He also decided that primary classes would be opened from June 21 if the situation improves further.

The chief minister said the NCOC has decided that instead of two days Covid-related closure of business activities, now only one day, Sunday would be kept observed. The task force would meet again on Saturday to review the situation and make decisions accordingly.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi told the meeting that out of 3,035,998 doses received, 2,466,458 have been utilized so far. The Chief minister directed the health department to further expand vaccination drives.

Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the news of selling vaccination certificates at Expo Center by a private person, ordered IG Police Mushtaq Maher to arrest the culprit and make him an example for others. 'I cannot tolerate such corruption," he said.

