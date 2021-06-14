Rupee sheds 44 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 44 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 156.18 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 155.74.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 155.75 and Rs 156.6 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 24 paisas and closed at Rs 189.22 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.46, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.42, whereas a decrease of 63 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 219.94 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.57.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs 42.52 and Rs 41.64 respectively.