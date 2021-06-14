European stocks climb at open

Markets
14 Jun 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rose solidly at the open Monday, with traders awaiting this week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rates.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.5 percent to 7,171.82 points, with the UK government set to delay the lifting of further coronavirus restrictions.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent to 15,766.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 6,632.76, as markets assessed also the weekend G7 meeting.
