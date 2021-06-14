ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.41%)
ASL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.37%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.79%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.14%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
KAPCO 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.45%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.35%)
PAEL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.77%)
PIBTL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.71%)
POWER 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.86%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.55%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.95%)
PTC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.56%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.2%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By ▲ 64.61 (1.22%)
BR30 27,844 Increased By ▲ 242.44 (0.88%)
KSE100 48,796 Increased By ▲ 491.09 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,689 Increased By ▲ 210.38 (1.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks climb at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.5 percent to 7,171.82 points.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

LONDON: European stock markets rose solidly at the open Monday, with traders awaiting this week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.5 percent to 7,171.82 points, with the UK government set to delay the lifting of further coronavirus restrictions.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent to 15,766.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.5 percent to 6,632.76, as markets assessed also the weekend G7 meeting.

European stock eurozone FTSE 100 index Frankfurt's DAX 30

European stocks climb at open

Punjab FY22 budget today: There’s ‘package’ for industry: govt

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters