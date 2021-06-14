ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.79%)
ASL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.82%)
AVN 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 129.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.42%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.06%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
JSCL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
KAPCO 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.51%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.35%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.99%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.16%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.66%)
PRL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.61%)
PTC 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.77%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-2.91%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
WTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By ▲ 64.64 (1.22%)
BR30 27,860 Increased By ▲ 258.82 (0.94%)
KSE100 48,796 Increased By ▲ 491.48 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,693 Increased By ▲ 214.65 (1.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Riz Ahmed wants to change how Muslims are seen in movies

The first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination says offering funding would be game changing in getting more Muslim actors, writer and producers into the movie and TV business.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday launched an effort to improve the way Muslims are depicted in movies after a study showed that they are barely seen and shown in a negative light when they do appear.

Ahmed, the Sound of Metal star and the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, said the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion would include funding and mentoring for Muslim story tellers in the early stages of their careers.

Related: New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

"The representation of Muslims on screen feeds the policies that get enacted, the people that get killed, the countries that get invaded," Ahmed said in a statement.

"The data doesn't lie. This study shows us the scale of the problem in popular film, and its cost is measured in lost potential and lost lives," he added.

Titled Missing and Maligned, the study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that less than 10% of top-grossing films released from 2017-2019 from the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand featured at least one speaking Muslim character.

When they did, they were shown as outsiders, or threatening, or subservient, the study showed. About one-third of Muslim characters were perpetrators of violence and more than half were targets of violence.

"Muslims live all over the world, but film audiences only see a narrow portrait of this community, rather than viewing Muslims as they are: business owners, friends and neighbors whose presence is part of modern life," said Al-Baab Khan, one of the report's authors.

Ahmed, 38, who was born in London to Pakistani parents, said that offering funding would be game changing in getting more Muslim actors, writer and producers into the movie and TV business.

"Had I not received a scholarship and also a private donation, I wouldn't have been able to attend drama school," he said.

The $25,000 fellowships for young Muslim artists will be decided by an advisory committee that includes actors Mahershala Ali and Ramy Youssef and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

islamophobia Hollywood

Riz Ahmed wants to change how Muslims are seen in movies

Punjab FY22 budget today: There’s ‘package’ for industry: govt

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters