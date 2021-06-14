ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.41%)
ASL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.37%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.79%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.14%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
KAPCO 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.45%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.35%)
PAEL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.77%)
PIBTL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.71%)
POWER 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.86%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.55%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.95%)
PTC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.56%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.2%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By ▲ 64.61 (1.22%)
BR30 27,844 Increased By ▲ 242.44 (0.88%)
KSE100 48,796 Increased By ▲ 491.09 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,689 Increased By ▲ 210.38 (1.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from Fed meeting

  • In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around $39,000 after recovering from close to $31,000 last week.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

TOKYO: The US dollar held steady against major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, as traders closed short positions ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The greenback was trading little changed at $1.21075 against the euro in Asia, after touching an almost one-month top of $1.2093 in the previous session, amid caution ahead of the Fed meeting that runs two days to Wednesday.

The yen was at 109.715, after weakening to 109.840 on Friday for the first time since June 4.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was mostly flat at 90.510 from as high as 90.612 on Friday. It finished last week with a 0.4% advance.

In recent weeks, the index has fluctuated as traders weighed if inflationary pressure as the economy reopens after the pandemic could force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) into an earlier tapering of stimulus.

Repeated comments by policy makers that inflation would be transitory calmed those jitters, but markets also now anticipate the Fed may be close to giving clues on the timing for slimming its asset-purchase programme.

"The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the FOMC policy update," NAB strategist Jason Wong wrote in a note.

"Over the past month there appears to have been a growing chorus that the time to talk about tapering bond purchases had been reached."

Among other currencies, New Zealand's dollar held onto declines from last week to trade at $0.71315, after matching the lowest since mid-April at $0.71160 on Friday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around $39,000 after recovering from close to $31,000 last week.

Rival ether was at around $2,500, the middle of a narrowing trading range spanning the past month.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

Dollar little changed as traders seek direction from Fed meeting

Punjab FY22 budget today: There’s ‘package’ for industry: govt

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters