‘Disgruntled’ opposition MPAs meet Buzdar

LAHORE: A number of disgruntled lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday and assured the latter of their “full support” in passage of the provincial budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

According to a statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat, lawmakers Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghias-ud-Din, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Raees Nabeel Ahmed, Ghazanfar Abbas and Azhar Abbas Chandia met CM Buzdar and assured him of their full support in passage of the provincial budget which would be presented in the Punjab Assembly today (Monday). Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Younis Ansari and Masood Majeed were also present in the meeting.

The opposition members lauded the vision of Buzdar for proposing “excellent measures” of public welfare in the forthcoming budget. They also apprised the CM about problems of their respective constituencies. The CM assured them to resolve their issues on priority basis. He said his doors are always open for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021