‘PAPA sets up filtration plants in all constituencies’

LAHORE: Announcing the largest clean drinking water project of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) in Punjab, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar disclosed that six each filtration plants in every constituency of the National Assembly in Punjab and three each plants in all constituencies of the provincial assembly will be installed without any political consideration.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore, Sarwar hosted a reception in honour of the ministers and members of the National Assembly from Punjab and apprised them regarding the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Quraishi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretaries Dr Noshin Hamid, Malaika Bukhari, Members of Assembly were present on the occasion.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed briefed the participants about the ongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appreciated the Authority and said that such authority should also be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the reception, the governor said that regardless of major challenges, the bureaucracy of Punjab, the Federal government, the Punjab government and the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are on the same page. The provision of clean drinking water will not be delayed even for a minute and PAPA will be working diligently in this regard.

