Jun 14, 2021
Pakistan

Seven more succumb to Covid-19, 580 new cases emerge

Recorder Report 14 Jun 2021

KARACHI: At least 7 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,243 and 580 new cases emerged when 12,825 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 7 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,243 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,825 samples were tested which detected 580 cases that constituted 4.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,286,083 tests have been conducted against which 328,167 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.2 percent or 299,446 patients have recovered, including 271 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,478 patients were under treatment, of them 22,755 were in home isolation, 703 at different hospitals & 20 patients in Isolation Centres. He added that the condition of 644 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators.

