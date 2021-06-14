ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Over Rs400bn of taxes imposed on people: Bilawal

NNI 14 Jun 2021

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday termed the budget as anti-people and cruel. “Over 400 billion rupees of taxes have been imposed on the people of Pakistan,” he said.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan’s government had taxed every household item, utility, and service used by the people of Pakistan. “Taxing every phone call, SMS, and internet in the budget and then walking it back after there is backlash the next day is proof that the government has no plan, and that it continues to muddle forward at the cost of the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan,” said Chairman PPP. “The Government is also afraid of the public reaction against the heavy taxes imposed on them,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected the budget, deeming it blatant theft from the public in the name of taxes, and warned that he would continue to expose the anti-people economic measures of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile talking to reporters in Mardan he said that in this government inflation is at the highest and historical level and is more than even Afghanistan. “Under this government employment is also at a historic level and poverty is more than ever before. This is the real face of Imran Khan’s “change”.

He said that Imran Khan and his ministers are so embarrassed by this poverty and unemployment that they have excluded them from the economic survey of Pakistan. “The worst news is that the most increase in poverty has been in KP. We are aware that with the arrival of Imran Khan, previously employed people are now unemployed and hiding the figures will not solve the issue. Only the PPP can give a manifesto meant for the common people, and its policy has always been pro-people,” he said.

He alleged the federal government is making efforts to rig the elections in Kashmir. The election commissioner of Azad Kashmir, conspiring with the AJK prime minister has tried to tamper with the electoral list.

“They think that by creating fake NAB cases and arresting PPP supporters, they can seal our tongue, however, it amounts to nothing as it has not been successful in the past and neither will be in the future,” Bilawal said.

