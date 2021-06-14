Over 7m subscribe to Facebook’s blood donation feature

KARACHI: The use of social media has been increasing in Pakistan not only for the purposes of business and infotainment but for noble cause of saving lives of others which depicted the overwhelming trend in the country as more than seven million people in Pakistan have registered with a special feature of Facebook to donate blood.

According to the official data received from Facebook, 3 out of 5 of blood banks received over 50 percent of their voluntary donations directly from Facebook in accordance with the results from a pilot programme with 5 regional blood banks.

Based on the success of the programme, various centres nationwide are now using the Facebook Blood Donation Feature. In this regard, The Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP)-Facebook partnership has boosted national efforts to promote voluntary blood donations, raised awareness about blood safety, and increased overall community engagement, according to Facebook.

In 2017, Facebook launched its Blood Donation feature in many countries, which connected blood donors with safe and verified blood donation centres.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021