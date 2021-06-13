ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Biden vows to be 'very clear' with Putin on US concerns

  • "It is about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia. We're not looking for conflict."
AFP 13 Jun 2021

NEWQUAY: President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to be "very clear" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at upcoming talks about a raft of US concerns regarding Moscow's behaviour.

Biden defended his decision not to appear jointly with the Kremlin leader after their meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, saying: "This is not a contest about who could do better in front of a press conference and try to embarrass each other.

"It is about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia. We're not looking for conflict."

