World
Biden vows to be 'very clear' with Putin on US concerns
- "It is about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia. We're not looking for conflict."
13 Jun 2021
NEWQUAY: President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to be "very clear" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at upcoming talks about a raft of US concerns regarding Moscow's behaviour.
Biden defended his decision not to appear jointly with the Kremlin leader after their meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, saying: "This is not a contest about who could do better in front of a press conference and try to embarrass each other.
"It is about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia. We're not looking for conflict."
Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad
Biden vows to be 'very clear' with Putin on US concerns
Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'
India wants to take Jadhav's case to ICJ, says Qureshi
PECO sell-off plan shelved
PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia
CAA lifts ban on passengers travelling to Pakistan from 12 more countries
3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated
G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China
Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad
$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood
Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal
Read more stories
Comments