Finance Bill 2021: Annexures to Finance Bill 2021

SUMMARY OF TAX EXPENDITURE 2021 Tax Expenditure Report 2021 for federal taxes, based on data pertaining to FY...
13 Jun 2021

SUMMARY OF TAX EXPENDITURE 2021

Tax Expenditure Report 2021 for federal taxes, based on data pertaining to FY 201920, amounted to an estimated Rs. 1,314.27 billion. Tax expenditure in sales tax amounted highest at Rs. 578.46 billion (44% of the total), while in income tax amounted to Rs. 448.05 billion (34%), and in Customs, to Rs. 287.77 billion (22%). In last fiscal year 2019-20, FBR’s tax collection was Rs. 3,997.4 billion. Hence, tax expenditure to total collection ratio comes to about 33%, and tax expenditure to GDP ratio stands at around 3.2%.

The tax expenditure estimates are unadjusted amounts, meaning that elimination or repeal of a specific exemption would not necessarily produce the rupee amounts cited in this report. Actual receipts would depend on enforcement, taxpayer compliance, effective dates of legislation repealing the exemption, exact wording of any legislation, taxpayer’s behavior, and some other economic factors.

This report briefly outlines federal tax exemptions and concessions. These descriptions do not grant rights or impose obligations; rather, the tax laws and rules made thereunder determine actual tax liability. Each estimate is based on the best information available from public and private sources, including FBR’s database. It would be exceptionally burdensome on taxpayers to require detailed reporting of transactions corresponding to each of the exemption sections and clauses. No such detailed reporting is imposed by statute or rules. Consequently, tax returns do not contain data sufficient to estimate the value of all exemptions and exclusions.

Estimation requires identification of pertinent, useful data available from various external sources. Where exemptions identified in tables have not been estimated, it is because requisite data does not exist or have not been identified and acquired from an external source.

============================================================
Income Tax Estimates
============================================================
Summary of Tax Expenditure Estimates of Income Tax - FY 2021
============================================================
             Contents                          (Rs. Million)
1            Allowances                               37,318
2            Tax Credits                             105,342
3            Exemptions from Total Income            267,115
4            Reduction in Tax Rates                      124
5            Reduction in Tax Liability                2,839
6            Exemption from Specific Provisions        2,687
7            Others/Miscellaneous                     32,621
============================================================
Total                                                448,046
============================================================
Allowances
======================================================================================================================
                 Legal      Description                                              Intended                 Estimate
Sr.              Reference (Exemption or Concession)                                 Beneficiary           (Rs in Mln)
1                23         New business entities                                                            30,110.00
2                23A        Industrial undertaking set up in specified rural and                                340.00
                            under developed areas or engaged in the
                            manufacturing of cellular mobile phones
3                60         Persons paying Zakat                                                              1,116.38
4                60A        Persons paying Workers’ Welfare Fund                                              2,522.40
5                60B        Persons paying Workers’ Participation Fund                                        2,523.51
6                60C        Individuals paying profit or share in rent and share
                            in appreciation for value of house on loan by banks etc                             646.67
7                60D        Individuals having income of less than Rs. 1.5 million,                              59.13
                            paying tuition fee
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                        37,318.09
======================================================================================================================
Tax Credits
======================================================================================================================
Sr.              Legal       Description                            Tax Credits
                 Reference   (Exemption or Concession)              Intended                                  Estimate
                                                                    Beneficiary                            (Rs in Mln)
======================================================================================================================
1                61          Tax credit for                         Persons giving charitable                 2,869.91
                             donations charitable                   donations
2                62          Tax credit for investment in           Persons (excluding
                             shares and life insurance              companies) investing in                   2,222.31
                                                                    shares, sukuks, or life
                             insurance
3                62A         Tax credit for investment in           Persons (excluding                           21.72
                             health insurance                       companies) investing in
                                                                    health insurance
4                63          Tax credit for contribution to         Eligible persons as                         915.68
                             an Approved Pension Fund.              defined in sub-
                                                                    section (19A) of
                                                                    section 2 of
                                                                    Ordinance
5                64B         Tax credit for employment              Corporate manufacturing                      57.40
                             generation by manufacturers            sector
6                65B         Tax credit for Non-Equity              Corporate manufacturing                  51,408.24
                             Investment in Plant & Machinery        sector
7                65B         Tax credit for Equity Investment       Corporate manufacturing                  10,857.36
                                                                    sector
                             in Plant & Machinery
8                65C         Tax credit for enlistment in           Companies opting for                        181.17
                             registered Stock Exchange              enlistment in a registered
                                                                    stock exchange
9                65D         Tax credit for newly established       Corporate industrial                      5,193.57
                             industrial undertakings                units (including
                                                                    corporate dairy farming)
10               65E         Tax credit for industrial              Corporate industrial                     13,131.81
                             undertakings established before        units (including
                             the first day of July, 2011            corporate dairy farming)
11               100C        Tax credit for Non-profit              Non-profit organizations,                18,482.94
                             organizations, trusts or welfare       trusts, welfare institutions
                             institutions
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                       105,342.11
======================================================================================================================
Exemptions from Total Income
======================================================================================================================
1                    3        Salary of foreign personnel            Foreign experts                            119.23
                              engaged by institutions of the         working with Agha
                              Agha Khan Development                  Khan Development
                              Network                                Network, (Pakistan)
2                    4        Salary received by Pakistani           Employees (Pakistani                        67.68
                              seafarers seafarers)
3                    5        Foreign allowances (Government         Employees (diplomats)                    1,001.86
                              of Pakistan)
4                    8        Pension received by a citizen of       Employees                                2,732.76
                              Pakistan from a former employer        (pensioners)
5                    9        Pensions (Government)                  Employees (retired                      13,710.00
                                                                     government servants &
                                                                     military personnel)
6                    12       Commutation of Pension                 Employees                                9,642.77
                                                                    (pensioners)
7                    13       Gratuities                             Employees (recipients                      695.47
                                                                     of gratuity payments)
8                    17       Income derived by the families         Families and                                 2.10
                              and dependents of the                  dependents of the
                              Shaheeds belonging to the Civil        Shaheeds belonging
                              Armed Forces of Pakistan               to the Civil Armed
                                                                     Forces
9                    19       Encashment of leave                    Employees (retiring                      1,139.86
                              preparatory to retirement              personnel of Armed
                                                                     Forces or Government
                                                                     servant)
10                    22      Payments from a provident fund         Employees (recipient                     6,686.92
                              to which the Provident Funds Act,      of payments from
                              1925 applies.                          provident funds
11                    23      The accumulated balance due            Employees                                  246.41
                              and becoming payable to an             participating in a
                              employee participating in a            recognized provident
                              recognized provident fund.             fund.
12                    23A     The accumulated balance up to          Voluntary participants                      79.63
                              [50]% received from a pension          in pension funds
                              fund at the time of eligible person’s-
                              (a) retirement; or
                              (b) disability rendering him
                              unable to work; or
                              (c) death by his nominated
                              survivors.
13                    23B     Monthly installments from an           Pensioners                                  25.17
                              income payment plan invested
                              with a pension fund manager
14                    23C     Withdrawal of accumulated              Pensioners                                 147.75
                              balance from approved pension
                              fund
15                    24      Benevolent grants paid from the        Employees (recipient                       482.90
                              Benevolent Fund (under Central         of benevolent grants)
                              Employee Benevolent Fund and
                              Group Insurance Act, 1969)
16                    25      Payments from an approved              Families of deceased                        43.97
                              superannuation fund made on the        enrolled in approved
                              death of a beneficiary                 superannuation funds
17                    26      Sums received by workers               Low-income workers;                             -
                              from Workers Participation             recipients of payments
                              Fund (WPF)                             from WPF
18                    39      Special allowance or benefit for       Employees receiving                        947.76
                              employees to meet expenses             payments to meet
                              incurred in the performance of the     expenses in the
                              duties                                 performance of duties
19                    40      Income of a newspaper employee         Newspaper employees-
                              representing Local Travelling
                              Allowance
20                    53A     Employment related                     Employees receiving                        134.16
                              perquisites (food, education,          employment-related
                              medical treatment and any              perquisites.
                              other perquisites, if provided
                              by employer for free or at
                              subsidized rates)
21                    55      House rent allowance (to               Judiciary of Superior                       35.00
                              judges of the Supreme Court of         Courts
                              Pakistan or of High Courts)
22                    56          Perquisites, benefits and          Judiciary of Superior                      290.00
                              allowances received by a Judge         Courts
                              of Supreme Court of Pakistan
                              and Judge of High Court
23                    57 (1)  Any income from voluntary              * National Investment                       40.20
                              contributions, house property          (Unit) Trust of Pakistan,
                              and investments in securities of       Mutual Funds set up by
                              the Federal Government derived         Investment Corporation
                              by the following, namely:-             of Pakistan Sheikh
                              National Investment (Unit) Trust       Sultan Trust Karachi.
                              of Pakistan Mutual Fund set up
                              by the Investment Corporation of
                              Pakistan, Sheikh Sultan Trust,
                              Karachi
24                    57 (2)  Income other than capital gain on      Mutual funds,-
                              stock and shares of public             investment companies,
                              company, PTC vouchers,                 collective investment
                              Modaraba certificates, or any          schemes, REIT
                              instrument of redeemable capital       schemes, Private
                              and derivative products held for       Equity & Venture
                              less than 12 months derived by         Capital Funds, and
                              any Mutual Fund, investment            National Investment
                              company, or a collective               (Unit) Trust of Pakistan
                              investment scheme or a REIT
                              Scheme or Private Equity and
                              Venture Capital Fund or the
                              National Investment (Unit) Trust
                              of Pakistan, if not less than ninety
                              per cent of its income of that year
                              is distributed amongst the Unit-
                              holders.
======================================================================================================================
Any income of the following funds and institution
======================================================================================================================
25                    57 (3)  (i) a provident fund to which          Provident Funds                          1,783.60
                              the Provident Funds Act, 1925
                              applies;
26                    57 (3)  (ii) trustees on behalf of a           Trustees of recognized                  13,120.00
                               recognized provident fund or an       provident funds,
                               approved superannuation fund or       approved
                               an approved gratuity fund;            superannuation funds,
                               and approved gratuity
                               funds
27                    57 (3)   (iii) a benevolent fund or group      Benevolent funds and                       138.60
                               insurance scheme approved by          group insurance
                               the Board for the purposes of this    schemes
                               clause;
28                    57 (3)   (iv) Service Fund;                    Service Funds;                                  -
29                    57 (3)   (v) Employees Old Age Benefits        Employees Old Age                        5,465.78
                               Institution established under the     Benefits Institution
                               Employees Old Age Benefit Act,
                               1976 (XIV of 1976);
30                    57 (3)   (vii) any Unit, Station or            Units, Stations or                              -
                               Regimental Institute; and             Regimental Institutes
31                    57 (3)   (vi) any recognized Regimental        Regimental Thrift and                           -
                               Thrift and Savings Fund, the assets   Savings Funds
                               of which consist solely of deposits
                               made by members and profits
                               earned by investment thereof;
32                    57 (3)   (viii) a Pension Fund approved by     Approved Pension                           740.18
                               the SECP                    Funds
33                    57 (3)   (ix) any profit or gain or benefit    Pension funds under                         15.00
                               derived by a pension fund             the Voluntary Pension
                               manager from a pension Fund           System Rules 2005
                               approved under the Voluntary
                               Pension System Rules, 2005, on
                               redemption of the seed capital
                               invested in pension fund as
                               specified in the Voluntary Pension
                               System Rules, 2005;
34                    57 (3)   (xi) International Irrigation          International Irrigation                       0
                               Management Institute.                  Management Institute
35                    57 (3)   (xii) Punjab Pension Fund              Punjab Pension Fund                     2,271.37
                               established under the Punjab
                               Pension Fund Act, 2007 (I of
                               2007) and the trust established
                               thereunder.
36                    57 (3)   (xiii) Sindh Province Pension           Sindh Province                         1,162.26
                               Fund established under the              Pension Fund
                               Sindh Province Pension Fund
                               Ordinance, 2002.
37                    57 (3)   (xiv) Punjab General                    Punjab General                           161.10
                               Provident Investment Fund               Provident Investment
                               established under the Punjab            Fund
                               General Provident Investment
                               Fund Act, 2009 (V of 2009)
                               and the trust established
                               thereunder.”
38                    57 (3)   (xv) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa                 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa                       219.18
                               Retirement Benefits and Death           Retirement Benefits
                               Compensation Fund.                      and Death
                                                                       Compensation Fund
39                    57 (3)   (xvi) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa                Khyber Pakhtunkhwa                     1,118.03
                               General Provident Investment            General Provident
                               Fund.                                   Investment Fund
40                    57 (3)   (xvii) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa               Khyber Pakhtunkhwa                     1,465.68
                               Pension Fund ;                          Pension Fund
======================================================================================================================
Any amount paid as donation to the following institution,
foundations, societies, boards, trusts and funds
======================================================================================================================
41                    61       (i) any Sports Board or                 ibid                                       n.a.
                               institution recognized by the
                               Federal Government for the
                               purposes of promoting,
                               controlling or regulating any
                               sport or game                           ibid                                     431.52
42                    61       (ia) The Citizens Foundation            ibid                                          -
43                    61       (iii) Fund for Promotion of
                               Science and Technology in
                               Pakistan                                ibid                                          -
44                    61       (iv) Fund for Retarded and
                               Handicapped Children                    ibid                                       n.a.
45                    61       (v) National Trust Fund for the
                               Disabled                    ibid        n.a.
46                    61       (vii) Fund for Development of
                               Mazaar of Hazrat Burri Imam             ibid                                       n.a.
47                    61       (viii) Rabita-e-Islami’s
                               Project for printing copies of
                               the Holy Quran
48                    61       (ix) Fatimid Foundation, Karachi        ibid                                      15.83
49                    61       (x) Al-Shifa Trust                      ibid                                          -
50                    61       (xii) Society for the Promotion of      ibid                                          -
                               Engineering Sciences and
                               Technology in Pakistan
51                    61       (xxiii) Citizens-Police Liaison         ibid                                          -
                               Committee, Central Reporting
                               Cell, Sindh Governor House,
                               Karachi
52                    61       (xxiv) ICIC Foundation                  ibid                                          -
53                    61       (xxvi) National Management              ibid                                          -
                               Foundation
54                    61       (xxvii) Endowment Fund of the           ibid                                          -
                               institutions of the Agha Khan
                               Development Network
55                    61       (xxviii) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali           ibid                                       n.a.
                               Bhutto Memorial Awards Society
56                    61       (xxix) Iqbal Memorial Fund              ibid                                          -
57                    61       (xxx) Cancer Research                   ibid                                          -
                               Foundation of Pakistan,
                               Lahore
58                    61       (xxxi) Shaukat Khanum                   ibid                                   1,026.20
                               Memorial Trust, Lahore
59                    61       (xxxii) Christian Memorial              ibid                                       0.01
                               Hospital, Sialkot
60                    61       (xxxiii) National Museums,              ibid                                       n.a.
                               National Libraries and
                               Monuments or Institutions
                               declared to be National
                               Heritage by the Federal
                               Government
61                    61       (xxxiv) Mumtaz Bakhtawar                ibid                                       8.31
                               Memorial Trust Hospital, Lahore
62                    61       (xxxv) Kashmir Fund for                 ibid                                       n.a.
                               Rehabilitation of Kashmir 
                               Refugees and Freedom Fighters
63                    61       (xxxvi) Institutions of the             ibid                                     227.00
                               Agha Khan Development
                               Network (Pakistan)
64                    61           (xxxvii) Azad Kashmir President’s   ibid                                          -
                               Mujahid Fund, 1972; National 
                               Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases,
                               (Pakistan) Karachi; Businessmen
                               Hospital Trust, Lahore; Premier Trust
                               Hospital, Mardan; Faisal Shaheed
                               Memorial Hospital Trust, Gujranwala;
                               Khair-un-Nisa Hospital Foundation,
                               Lahore; Sind and Balochistan
                               Advocates Benevolent Fund; Rashid
                               Minhas Memorial Hospital Fund.
65                    61       (xxxviii) Any relief or welfare         ibid                                          -
                               fund established by the Federal
                               Government;
66                    61       (xxxix) Mohatta Palace Gallery          ibid                                          -
                               Trust
67                    61       (xl) Bagh-e-Quaid-e-Azam                ibid                                          -
                               project, Karachi
68                    61       (xli) Any amount donated for            ibid                                          -
                               Tameer-e-Karachi Fund
69                    61       (xlii) Pakistan Red Crescent            ibid                                          -
                               Society
70                    61       (xliii) Bank of Commerce and            ibid                                       n.a.
                               Credit International Foundation 
                               for Advancement of Science 
                               and Technology
71                    61       (xliv) Any amount donated to            ibid                                          -
                               Federal Board of 
                               Revenue Foundation.
72                    61       (xlv) The Indus Hospital, Karachi       ibid                                     460.70
73                    61       (xlvi) Pakistan Sweet Homes             ibid                                          -
                               Angels and Fairies Place
74                    61       (xlvii) Al-Shifa Trust Eye              ibid                                      33.53
                                Hospital
75                    61       (xlviii) Aziz Tabba Foundation          ibid                                     163.52
76                    61       (xlix) Sindh Institute of Urology       ibid                                     142.42
                                andTransplantation, SIUT Trust 
                                and Society for the Welfare of SIUT
77                    61       (i) Sharif Trust                        ibid                                     157.41
78                    61       (ii) The Kidney Centre Post             ibid                                          -
                                Graduate Institute
79                    61       (Iii) Pakistan Disabled                 ibid                                          -
                                Foundation
80                    61       (Iiii) Sardar Trust Eye Hospital,       ibid                                          -
                                Lahore
81                    61       (Iiv) Supreme Court of                  ibid                                          -
                                Pakistan Diamer Bhasha &
                                Mohmand Dams
82                    61       (lv) Layton Rahmatullah                 ibid                                     270.36
                                Benevolent Trust (LRBT)
83                    61       (lvi) Akhuwat                           ibid                                     209.32
84                    61        The Prime Minister Covid-19            ibid                                          -
                                Pandemic Relief Fund 2020
85                    61        Ghulam Ishaque Khan                    ibid                                          -
                                Institute of Engineering
                                Science & Technology
86                    61        Lahore University of                   ibid                                      72.42
                                Management Sciences (ivx)
                                Dawat-e-Hadiya Karachi
87                    61        Baitussalam Welfare Trust              ibid                                     144.65
88                    61        Patient’s Aid Foundation               ibid                                      60.92
89                    61        Alkhidmat Foundation                   ibid                                       3.04
90                    62        Alamgir Welfare Trust                  ibid                                     263.34
                                International
91                    64A       Any amount donated to the              Persons making                                -
                                Prime Minister’s Special Fund          donations into the said
                                for victims of terrorism               Fund.
92                    64B       Any amount donated to the              Persons making                                -
                                Chief Minister’s (Punjab) Relief       donations into the said
                                Fund for Internally Displaced          Fund.
                                Persons (IDPs) of NWFP.]
93                    64C       Prime Minister’s Flood Relief          Persons making                                -
                                Fund 2010 and Provincial               donations into the said
                                Chief Ministers’ Relief Funds,         Fund.
                                for victims of flood 2010.
94                    65A       Income for any tax year                Emigrants and their                           -
                                commencing from the tax year           families in Pakistan
                                2003, derived from the Welfare
                                Fund created under rule-26 of
                                the Emigration Rules, 1979
                                (made under section 16 of the
                                 Emigration Ordinance, 1979
                                (XVIII of 1979), except the in-
                                come generated by the
                                aforesaid Fund through
                                commercial activities.
======================================================================================================================
Any income derived by following entities: Specific Entities by name
======================================================================================================================
95                    66        i. Abdul Sattar Edhi                   Abdul Sattar Edhi                        870.84
                                Foundation, Karachi                    Foundation, Karachi
96                    66        ii. Al-Shifa Trust, Rawalpindi         Al-Shifa Trust,                               -
                                                     Rawalpindi
97                    66        iii. Bilquis Edhi Foundation,          Bilquis Edhi                             429.47
                                Karachi                                Foundation, Karachi
98                    66        iv. Fatimid Foundation,                Fatimid Foundation,                           -
                                Karachi                                Karachi
99                    66        vi. International Islamic Trade        International Islamic                         -
                                Finance Corporation                    Trade Finance
                                                                       Corporation
100                    66       vii. Islamic Corporation for           Islamic Corporation for                       -
                                Development of Private Sector          Development of Private
                                Sector
101                    66       viii. National Memorial Bab-e-         National Memorial Bab-                        -
                                Pakistan Trust                         e-Pakistan Trust
102                    66       ix. Pakistan Agricultural              Pakistan Agricultural                      0.40
                                Research Council, Islamabad            Research Council,
                                                                       Islamabad
103                    66       x. Pakistan Engineering                Pakistan Engineering                     480.10
                                Council                                Council
104                    66       xi. The corporatized entities of       The corporatized                       5,209.13
                                Pakistan Water and Power               entities of Pakistan
                                Development Authority                  Water and Power
                                Development Authority
105                    66       xii. The Institution of                The Institution of                        11.00
                                Engineers, Pakistan, Lahore            Engineers, Pakistan,
                                                                       Lahore
106                    66      (xiia) The Prime Minister’s             The Prime Minister’s                          -
                                Special Fund for victims of            Special Fund for victims
                                terrorism                              of terrorism
107                    66      (xiib) Chief Minister’s (Punjab)        Chief Minister’s                              -
                                Relief Fund for Internally             (Punjab) Relief Fund for
                                Displaced Persons (IDPs) of            Internally Displaced
                                NWFP                                   Persons (IDPs) of
                                                                       NWFP
108                    66       xiii. The Institutions of the          The Institutions of the                1,445.65
                                Agha Khan Development                  Agha Khan
                                Network (Pakistan)                     Development Network
                                                                      (Pakistan)
109                    66       xiv. The Liaquat National              The Liaquat National                     196.01
                                Hospital Association, Karachi          Hospital Association,
                                                                       Karachi
110                    66       xv. The Pakistan Council of            The Pakistan Council of                  125.11
                                Scientific and Industrial              Scientific and Industrial
                                Research                               Research
111                    66       xvi. The Pakistan Water and            The Pakistan Water and                19,496.60
                                Power Development Authority            Power Development
                                                                       Authority
112                    66       xvii. WAPDA First Sukuk                WAPDA First Sukuk                             -
                                Company Limited                        Company Limited
113                    66      (xix) Pension of a former               Former Presidents of                          -
                                President of Pakistan and his          Pakistan and their
                                widow under the President              widows
                                Pension Act, 1974
114                    66      (xx) State Bank of Pakistan             State Bank of Pakistan                48,514.55
                                and State Bank of Pakistan             and State Bank of
                                Banking Services Corporation           Pakistan Banking
                                Services Corporation
115                    66      (xxi) International Finance             International Finance                         -
                                Corporation                            Corporation
116                    66      (xxii) Pakistan Domestic                Pakistan Domestic                             -
                                Sukuk Company Ltd                      Sukuk Company Ltd
117                    66      (xxiii) The Asian Development           The Asian Development                         -
                                Bank                                   Bank
118                    66      (xxiv) The ECO Trade and                The ECO Trade and                        552.51
                                Development Bank                       Development Bank
119                    66      (xxv) The Islamic Chamber of            The Islamic Chamber of                        -
                                Commerce and Industry under            Commerce and Industry
                                the Organization of Islamic            under the Organization
                                Conference (OIC)                       of Islamic Conference
                                                                      (OIC)
120                    66       (xxvi) COMSATS                         COMSATS                                       -
121                    66       (xxvii) WAPDA on issuance of           WAPDA                                         -
                                 twenty billion rupees
                                 TFC’s/SUKUK certificates for
                                 consideration of Diamer
                                 Bhasha Dam Projects
122                    66       (xxviii) Federal Board of              Federal Board of                              -
                                 Revenue Foundation                    Revenue Foundation
123                    66       (xxix) WAPDA Second Sukuk              WAPDA Second Sukuk                            -
                                 Company Limited                       Company Limited
124                    66       (xxx) The Citizens Foundation          The Citizens                              66.07
                                                                       Foundation
125                    66       (xxxi) Sindh Institute of              Sindh Institute of                       918.73
                                 Urology and Transplantation,          Urology and Trans-
                                 SIUT Trust and Society for the        plantation, SIUT Trust
                                 Welfare of SIUT                       and Society for the
                                                                       Welfare of SIUT
126                    66       (xxxii) Greenstar Social               Greenstar Social                          82.94
                                 Marketing Pakistan                    Marketing Pakistan
                                (Guarantee) Limited                   (Guarantee) Limited
127                    66       (xxxiii) Pakistan International        Pakistan International                     n.a.
                                 Sukuk Company Limited                 Sukuk Company
                                                                       Limited
128                    66       (xxxiii) The Indus Hospital,           The Indus Hospital,                      120.52
                                 Karachi                               Karachi
129                    66       (xxxiv) Second Pakistan                Second Pakistan                               -
                                 International Sukuk Company           International Sukuk
                                 Limited                               Company Limited
130                    66       (xxxv) Third Pakistan                  Third Pakistan                                -
                                 International Sukuk Company           International Sukuk
                                 Limited                               Company Limited
131                    66       (xxxvi) Asian Infrastructure           Asian Infrastructure                          -
                                 Investment Bank and persons           Investment Bank
                                 as provided in Article 51 of
                                 Chapter IX of the Articles of
                                 Agreement signed and ratified
                                 by Pakistan and entered into
                                 force on the 25th December,
                                 2015.
132                    66       (xxxvii) Gulab Devi Chest              Gulab Devi Chest                              -
                                 Hospital.                             Hospital.
133                    66       (xxxviii) Pakistan Poverty             Pakistan Poverty                         617.33
                                 Alleviation Fund.                     Alleviation Fund.
134                    66       (xxxix) National Academy of            National Academy of                        5.20
                                 Performing Arts.                      Performing Arts.
135                    66       (xl) Pakistan Sweet Homes              Pakistan Sweet Homes                      19.37
                                 Angels and Fairies Place.             Angels and Fairies
                                                                       Place.
136                    66       (xli) National Rural Support           National Rural Support                   420.10
                                 Programme.                            Programme.
137                    66       (xlii) SAARC Energy Centre.            SAARC Energy Centre.                          -
138                    66       (xliii) Pakistan Bar Council.          Pakistan Bar Council.                      0.74
139                    66       (xliv) Pakistan Centre for             Pakistan Centre for                        5.11
                                 Philanthropy.                         Philanthropy.
140                    66       (xlv) Pakistan Mortgage                Pakistan Mortgage                        264.18
                                 Refinance Company Limited.            Refinance Company
                                                     Limited.
141                    66       (xlvi) Aziz Tabba Foundation.          Aziz Tabba Foundation.                    46.12
142                    66       (l) Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.       Al-Shifa Trust Eye                         n.a.
                                                                       Hospital.
143                    66       (li) Saylani Welfare                   Saylani Welfare                           34.00
                                 International Trust.                  International Trust.
144                    66       (lii) Shaukat Khanum Memorial          Shaukat Khanum                          2200.66
                                 Trust.                                Memorial Trust.
145                    66       (liii) Layton Rahmatullah              Layton Rahmatullah                            -
                                 Benevolent Trust (LRBT).              Benevolent Trust
                                                                      (LRBT).
146                    66       (liv) The Kidney Centre Post           The Kidney Centre Post                    14.00
                                 Graduate Training Institute.          Graduate Training
                                                                       Institute.
147                    66       (lv) Pakistan Disabled                 Pakistan Disabled                             -
                                 Foundation.                           Foundation.
148                    66       (lvi) Forman Christian                 Forman Christian                          94.47
                                 College;                              College;
149                    66       (lvii) Habib University                Habib University                           3.21
                                 Foundation.                           Foundation.
150                    66       (lviii) Begum Akhtar Rukhsana          Begum Akhtar                                  -
                                 Memorial Trust Hospital.              Rukhsana Memorial
                                                                       Trust Hospital.
151                    66       (lix) Al-Khidmat Foundation.           Al-Khidmat Foundation.                        -
152                    66       (lx) Dawat-e-Islami Trust              Dawat-e-Islami Trust                     263.38
153                    66       (Ixi) Sardar Trust Eye Hospital,       Sardar Trust Eye                              -
                                 Lahore.                               Hospital, Lahore.
154                    66       (lxii) Supreme Court of                Supreme Court of                           0.30
                                 Pakistan Diamer Bhasha &              Pakistan Diamer
                                 Mohmand Dams Fund                     Bhasha & Mohmand
                                                                       Dams Fund
155                    66       (lxiii) National Disaster Risk         National Disaster Risk                    57.20
                                 Management Fund.                      Management Fund.
156                    66       (lxiv) Deposit Protection              Deposit Protection                     4,377.60
                                 Corporation                           Corporation (Already
                                                                       accounted for under
                                                                       sub-clause (xx) under
                                                                       consolidated figure for
                                                                       SBP)
157                    66       (lxv) Sarmaya-e-Pakistan               Sarmaya-e-Pakistan                            -
                                 Limited                               Limited
158                    66       (lxvi) Akhuwat                        (lxvi) Akhuwat                            192.86
159                    66       (lxvii) Audit Oversight Board.         Audit Oversight Board.                     5.68
160                    66       (lxviii) Patient’s Aid                 Patient’s Aid                             13.00
                                 Foundation.                           Foundation.
161                    72A       Any income derived by Sukuk           Sukuk holders                          3,436.50
                                 holder in relation to Sukuk
                                 issued by “The Second
                                 Pakistan International Sukuk
                                 Company Limited” and the
                                 Third Pakistan International
                                 Sukuk Company Limited,
                                 including any gain on disposal
                                 of such Sukuk.
162                    74        Profit on debt derived by Hub         Hub Power Company                          9.37
                                 Power Company Limited on or           Limited
                                 after the first day of July,1991
163                    75        Any income of an agency of a          Agencies of foreign                    7,362.80
                                 foreign Government, a foreign         Governments, foreign
                                 national (company, firm or            nationals or any other
                                 association of persons), or any       non-resident person
                                 other Nonresident person              approved by the
                                 approved by the Federal               Federal Government
                                 Government for the purposes
                                 of this clause, from profit on
                                 moneys borrowed under a
                                 loan agreement or in respect
                                 of foreign currency instrument
                                 approved by the Federal
                                 Government.
164                    78        Profit on debt on foreign              Foreign currency                          n.a.
                                 currency accounts                      account holders
165                    79        Profit on debt derived by non-         Citizens of Pakistan                      n.a.
                                 resident Pakistanis on rupee           residing abroad and
                                 accounts                               remitting foreign
                                                     exchange
166                    80        Income derived from a private          Foreign currency                             -
                                 foreign currency account held          account holder resident
                                 with an authorized bank in             individual citizens of
                                 Pakistan, or certificate of            Pakistan
                                 investment issued by
                                 investment banks, by a
                                 resident individual who is a
                                 citizen of Pakistan: (This
                                 exemption is not available in
                                 respect of any incremental
                                 deposits made in the said
                                 accounts on or after the 16th
                                 day of December, 1999)
167                    90        Profit on debt payable by              Financial institutions in                 n.a.
                                 Pakistani industrial                   foreign countries
                                 undertakings to financial              lending with approval of
                                 institutions in foreign countries      Federal Government of
                                                                        Pakistan
168                    90A       Profit on debt derived by any          Investors/buyers of                       4.20
                                 person on bonds issued by              bonds issued by
                                 Pakistan Mortgage Refinance            Pakistan Mortgage
                                 Company to refinance the               Refinance Company
                                 residential housing mortgage
                                 market, for a period of five
                                 years
169                    91        Text-book boards of Provinces          Text-book boards of                     583.40
                                 provinces
170                    98        Sports Boards (except                  Regulators,                              61.84
                                 Pakistan Cricket Board).               organizations and
                                 boards established by
                                 government to en-
                                 courage major games
                                 and sports
171                   99         Collective Investment                  Collective Investment                16,176.50
                                 Schemes or a REIT Schemes              Schemes and REIT
                                                                        Schemes that are
                                                                        distributing more than
                                                                        90% of their incomes to
                                                                        certificate holders/
                                                                        shareholders.
172                   99A        Profits and gains on sale of           Taxpayers selling                            -
                                 immovable property to a REIT           immovable property to
                                 Scheme                                 a Developmental REIT
                                                                        Scheme or a rental
                                                                        REIT Scheme
173                   100        Modarabas                              Modarabas                               261.25
174                   101        Venture capital companies &            Venture capital                           3.63
                                 venture capital funds                  companies venture
                                 registered under Venture               capital funds, and
                                 Capital Companies and Funds            Private Equity &
                                 Management Rules, 2000 and             Venture Capital Funds.
                                 a Private Equity and Venture
                                 Capital Funds
175                   102A       Income representing a subsidy          Recipients of subsidies               4,508.87
                                 granted by the Federal                 granted by Federal
                                 Government                             Government
176                   103        Distributions received by a            Investors investing in                    1.00
                                 taxpayer from collective               debt or money market
                                 investment schemes or mutual           mutual funds and
                                 funds (which are debt or               collective investment
                                 money market funds and do              schemes
                                 not invest in shares) out of
                                 capital gains
177                   104        Income derived by the Libyan           Libyan Arab Foreign                          -
                                 Arab Foreign Investment                Investment Company
                                 Company being dividend of the
                                 Pak-Libya Holding Company.
178                   105        Income derived by the                  Government of                            26.00
                                 Government of Kingdom of               Kingdom of Saudi
                                 Saudi Arabia being dividend of         Arabia
                                 the Saudi-Pak Industrial and
                                 Agricultural Investment
                                 Company Limited.
179                   105A       Income derived by Kuwait               Kuwait Foreign Trading                   67.50
                                 Foreign Trading Contracting            Contracting &
                                 and Investment Company or              Investment Company,
                                 Kuwait Investment Authority            and Kuwait Investment
                                 being dividend of the Pak              Authority
                                 Kuwait Investment Company
                                 in Pakistan
180                   105B       Income received by a taxpayer          Taxpayers receiving                      44.00
                                 from a corporate agricultural          dividend income from
                                 enterprise, distributed as             corporate agricultural
                                 dividend out of its income from        enterprises
                                 agriculture.
181                   110B       Any gain on transfer of a              Members of Stock                             -
                                 capital asset, being a                 Exchange
                                 membership right held by a
                                 member of an existing stock
                                 exchange, for acquisition of
                                 shares and trading or clearing
                                 rights acquired by such
                                 member in new corporatized
                                 stock exchange in the course
                                 of corporatization of an
                                 existing stock exchange.
182                   110C       Any gain by a person on                Persons deriving gain                        -
                                 transfer of a capital asset, being     from bonds issued by
                                 a bond issued by Pakistan              Pakistan Mortgage
                                 Mortgage Refinance Company             Refinance Company
                                 to refinance the residential
                                 housing mortgage market,
                                 during the period from the 1st
                                 day of July, 2018 till the 30th day
                                 of June, 2023.
183                   114        Income under the head "capital         Industrial undertakings                   n.a.
                                 gains" derived by industrial           set up in "Zones" within
                                 undertakings set up in a "Zone"        the meaning of Export
                                 within the meaning of the              Processing Zones
                                 Export Processing Zones                Authority Ordinance
                                 Authority Ordinance, 1980
184                   126        Public sector universities             Public sector                        10,715.95
                                                                        universities
185                   126A       Income derived by China                Listed companies                         65.12
                                 Overseas Ports Holding
                                 Company Limited, China
                                 Overseas Ports Holding
                                 Company Pakistan (Private)
                                 Limited, Gawadar
                                 International Terminal Limited,
                                 Gawadar Marine Services
                                 Limited and Gawadar Free
                                 Zone Company Limited from
                                 Gawadar Port operations for a
                                 period of twenty three years,
                                 with effect from the sixth day of
                                 February, 2007.
186                   126AA      Profit and gains derived by a          All businesses set up in                     -
                                 taxpayer from businesses set           Gawadar Free Zone
                                 up in the Gawadar Free Zone
                                 Area
187                   126AB      Profit on debt derived by-             Foreign lenders or public                    -
                                 (a) any foreign lender; or             sector banks/State bank
                                 (b) any local bank having              having financing
                                 more than 75 per cent                  agreement with China
                                 shareholding of the                    Overseas Ports Holding
                                 Government or the State Bank           Company Limited
                                 of Pakistan, under a Financing
                                 Agreement with the China
                                 Overseas Ports Holding
                                 Company Limited
188                   126AC      Income derived by contractors          Contractors and sub-                    105.52
                                 and sub-con-tractors of China          contractors of listed
                                 Overseas Ports Holding                 companies from
                                 Company Limited, China                 Gawadar Port
                                 Overseas Ports Holding                 operations
                                 Company Pakistan (Private)
                                 Limited, Gawadar
                                 International Terminal Limited,
                                 Gawadar Marine Services
                                 Limited and Gawadar Free
                                 Zone Company Limited from
                                 Gawadar Port operations
189                   126AD      Income derived by China                China Overseas Ports                         -
                                 Overseas Ports Holding                 Holding Company
                                 Company Limited being                  Limited
                                 dividend received from China
                                 Overseas Ports Holding
                                 Company Pakistan (Private)
                                 Limited, Gwadar International
                                 Terminal Limited Gwadar
                                 Marine Services Limited and
                                 Gwadar Free Zone Company
                                 Limited
190                   126B       Profit and gains derived by            Khalifa Coastal Refinery                     -
                                 Khalifa Coastal Refinery
191                   126BA      Refineries                             Oil refineries                        1,724.66
192                   126C       Industrial undertakings set up         Industrial undertakings                      -
                                 in Larkano Industrial Estate           set up in Larkano
                                                                        Industrial Estate
193                   126D       Industrial undertakings set up         Industrial undertaking                       -
                                 in the Gawadar declared by             set up in the Gawadar
                                 the Federal Government to be
                                 a Zone within the meaning of
                                 Export Processing Zone
                                 Authority Ordinance, 1980
194                   126E       Income derived by a zone               Zone enterprise as                      200.00
                                 enterprise as de-fined in the          defined in the Special
                                 Special Economic Zones Act,            Economic Zones Act,
                                 2012 and developer of zone for         2012, and developers of
                                 a period of ten years                  zones.
195                   126G       Income of Astro Plastics (Pvt)         Astro Plastics (Pvt)                         -
                                 Limited derived from their             Limited, M/s. Novatex
                                 project Biaxially Oriented             Limited
                                 Polyethylene Terephthalate
                                 (BOPET) Project; and 2.
                                 Income of Novatex Limited
                                 derived from their project
                                 Biaxially Oriented
                                 Polyethylene Terephthalate
                                 (BOPET) Project.
196                  126H        Income from fruit processing           Fruit processing or                          -
                                 or preservation units set up in        preservation units set up
                                 Balochistan Province,                  in Balochistan Province,
                                 Malakand Division, Gilgit              Malakand Division, Gilgit
                                 Baltistan and FATA                     Baltistan and ex-FATA
197                  126I        Industrial undertakings                Manufacturers of plant,                  12.00
                                 engaged in the manufacture of          machinery & equipment
                                 plant, machinery, equipment            for use in generation of
                                 and items with dedicated use           renewable energy
                                 for generation of renewable            sources.
                                 energy
198                  126J        Profits and gains derived by a         Industrial undertakings                   n.a.
                                 taxpayer, from an industrial           engaged in operating
                                 undertaking engaged in                 warehousing or cold
                                 operating warehousing or cold          chain facilities for
                                 chain facilities for storage of        storage of agriculture
                                 agriculture produce                    produce
199                  126K        Profits and gains derived by           Halal meat production                        -
                                 industrial undertakings set up         units
                                 for establishing and operating
                                 a halal meat production unit
200                  126L        Industrial undertakings set up         Industrial undertakings                  96.55
                                 in the Provinces of Khyber             set up in the Provinces
                                 Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan            of Khyber
                                                                        Pukhtunkhwa and
                                                                        Baluchistan between
                                                                        1st day of July,
                                                                        2015and 30th day of
                                                                        June, 2018
201                  126M        Profits and gains derived by a         Companies deriving                        4.10
                                 taxpayer from a transmission           income from
                                 line project set up in Pakistan        transmission line
                                                                        projects in Pakistan
202                  126N        Profits and gains derived by a         Local cellular mobile                     0.40
                                 taxpayer from an industrial            phone manufacturers
                                 undertaking, duly certified by
                                 the Pakistan
                                 Telecommunication Authority,
                                 en-gaged in the
                                 manufacturing of cellular
                                 mobile phones
203                  126O        Profits and gains of a company         Green field industrial                       -
                                 from a green field industrial          undertakings
                                 undertaking incorporated on or
                                 after the first day of July, 2019
204                  131         Royalty, commission or fees            Innovators and                            1.50
                                 earned from a foreign                  technical experts
                                 enterprise in consideration for
                                 the use outside Pakistan of
                                 any patent, invention, model,
                                 design, secret process or
                                 formula or similar property
                                 right
205                  132         Profits and gains derived by a         Electric power                       47,528.40
                                 taxpayer from an electric              generation projects
                                 power generation project set
                                 up in Pakistan on or after the
                                 1st day of July, 1988.
206                  132A        Profit and gains derived by            Bosicor Oil Pakistan                         -
                                 Bosicor Oil Pakistan Limited           Limited (refinery)
207                  132B        Coal mining projects in Sindh,         Coal mining projects in                      -
                                 supplying coal exclusively to          Sindh
                                 power generation projects.
208                  133         Income from exports of                 Exporters of computer                 1,944.60
                                 computer software or IT                software, IT services or
                                 services or IT enabled                 IT enabled services
                                 services
209                  135A        Income derived by non-                 Non-residents deriving                       -
                                 residents from investment in           income from
                                 OGDCL exchangeable bonds               investment in OGDCL
                                 issued by the Federal                  exchangeable bonds
                                 Government.                            issued by the Federal
                                                                        Government.
210                  136         Income of a special purpose            Special purpose                              -
                                 vehicle as defined in the Asset        vehicles as defined in
                                 Backed Securitization Rules,           the Asset Backed
                                 1999                                   Securitization Rules,
                                                                        1999
211                  139         Medical treatment or                   Employees receiving                   1,825.76
                                 hospitalization for employees          free medical care from
                                                                        employers.
212                  141         Profit and gains derived by            LNG Terminal                          1,714.29
                                 LNG Terminal Operators and             Operators and
                                 Terminal Owners                        Terminal Owners
213                  142         Income from social security            Provincial social                     5,636.22
                                 contributions derived by the four      security institutions
                                 provincial Social Security
                                 institutions
214                  143         Start-ups                              Startups as defined in                  552.75
                                                                        clause (62A) of section
                                                                        2 of the ITO-2001
215                  145A,       Income of individuals                  Individuals domiciled                 4,460.00
                     146         domiciled or companies and             or companies and
                                 associations of persons                associations of persons
                                 resident in the erstwhile Tribal       resident in the ex-Tribal
                                 Areas                                  Areas
216                  16,         Others                                 Others                                1,203.40
                     39A,
                     51, 52
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                       267,115.10
======================================================================================================================
Reduction in Tax Rates
======================================================================================================================
Sr.                  Legal       Description                            Intended                              Estimate
                     Reference   (Exemption or Concession)              Beneficiary                             (Rs in
                                                                                                                  Mln)
1                    3           The tax in respect of income           Service providers and                        -
                                 from services rendered outside         contractors
                                 Pakistan and construction
                                 contracts executed outside
                                 Pakistan shall be 50% of the
                                 rates as specified in Division III of
                                 Part III of the First Schedule
2                    3B          The income of Pakistan Cricket         Pakistan Cricket Board                       -
                                 Board derived from sources
                                 outside Pakistan shall be taxed at
                                 a rate of four per cent of the gross
                                 receipts from such sources
3                    18          In the case of a Modaraba the rate     Modarabas                                    -
                                 of income tax shall be 25% of total
                                 income excluding such part of total
                                 income to which Division III of Part
                                 I of the First Schedule or
                                 section153 or section 154 applies.
4                    18A         The rate of tax shall be reduced to    Companies setting up                         -
                                 20% for a company setting up an        industrial undertakings
                                 industrial undertaking between         between 2014 and 2017
                                 the first day of July, 2014 to the
                                 thirtieth day of June, 2017, for a
                                 period of five years beginning from
                                 the month in which the industrial
                                 undertaking is set up or
                                 commercial production is
                                 commenced whichever is later
5                    18B         The rate of tax shall be reduced by    Shariah compliant companies                  -
                                 2% in case of a company whose          whose shares are traded on
                                 shares are traded on stock             stock exchange
                                 exchange if it fulfills prescribed
                                 Shariah compliant criteria
                                 approved by State Bank of
                                 Pakistan, Securities and Exchange
                                 Commission of Pakistan and the
                                 Board, and derives income from
                                 manufacturing activities only
6                    27          The tax on payments under the          Employees (civil servants of            100.00
                                 Compulsory Monetization of             BS-20 and above)
                                 Transport Facility for Civil Servants
                                 in BS-20 to BS-22 (as reduced by
                                 deduction of driver's salary) shall
                                 be charged at the rate of 5% as a
                                 separate block of income.
7                    28A         The rate of tax under section 148      Consumers of Hybrid Cars24.00
                                 on import of hybrid cars shall be
                                 reduced as below:
                                 Up to 1200 cc-100%
                                 1201 to 1800 cc-50%
                                 1801 to 2500 cc-25%
8                    28C         The rates of tax as specified in       E-commerce sector                            -
                                 Division II of Part-IV of the First
                                 Schedule shall be five per-cent in
                                 the case of a person running online
                                 marketplace as defined in clause
                                 (38B) of section 2.
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                           124.00
======================================================================================================================
Reduction in Tax Liability
======================================================================================================================
                                                                                                              Estimate
                     Legal       Description                            Intended                                (Rs in
Sr.                  Reference   (Exemption or Concession)              Beneficiary                               Mln)
1                    1 (1)       Any amount received as flying          Employees (persons                       91.07
                                 allowance by flight engineers,         receiving flying allowance)
                                 navigators of Pakistan Armed
                                 Forces, Pakistani Airlines or Civil
                                 Aviation Authority, Junior
                                 Commissioned Officers or other
                                 ranks of Pakistan Armed Forces;
                                 and submarine allowance by the
                                 officers of the Pakistan Navy, shall
                                 be taxed @ 2.5% as a separate
                                 block of income
2                    1 (1AA)     Total allowances received by pilots    Employees (pilots of                    321.18
                                 of any Pakistani airlines shall be     Pakistani Airlines)
                                 taxed at a rate of 7.5%, provided
                                 that the reduction under this clause
                                 shall be available to so much of the
                                 allowances as exceeds an amount
                                 equal to the basic pay
3                    1 (2)       Tax concession for full time           Employees (full time teacher          2,425.00
                                 teacher or a researcher                or a researcher)
4                    4           In respect of old and used             Importers of old and used                 1.30
                                 automotive vehicles, tax under         cars
                                 section 148 shall not exceed the
                                 amount specified in Notification No.
                                 S.R.O. 577 (I)/2005, dated the 6th
                                 June, 2005.
5                    7           The amount of tax payable by           Foreign film-makers                          -
                                 foreign Film makers from making
                                 films in Pakistan shall be reduced
                                 by fifty percent on income from film-
                                 making in Pakistan.
                                                                                                                     -
6                    8           The amount of tax payable by           Film making companies
                                 resident companies deriving            based in Pakistan
                                 income from film-making shall be
                                 reduced by seventy percent on
                                 income from film-making.
7                    9           The tax payable on profits and         Taxpayers deriving income                 n.a.
                                 gains derived by a person              from low from low cost housing
                                 cost housing projects shall            be projects
                                 reduced by fifty percent.
====================================================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                         2,838.55
====================================================================================================================================================
Exemption from Specific Provisions
====================================================================================================================================================
                                                                                                              Estimate
                     Legal       Description                            Intended                                (Rs in
Sr.                  Reference   (Exemption or Concession)              Beneficiary                               Mln)
====================================================================================================================================================
1                    5           The provisions of section 111          Foreign currency account                     -
                                 regarding un-explained income or       holders
                                 assets shall not apply in respect of
                                 foreign exchange deposited in a
                                 private Foreign Currency account,
                                 excluding such accounts where
                                 incremental deposits were made
                                 on or after the 16th day of
                                 December, 1999
2                    11A         (iii) Pakistan Red Crescent Society    Pakistan Red Crescent                     4.52
                                                                        Society
3                    11A         (xiv) Corporate and Industrial         Corporate and Industrial                     -
                                 Restructuring Corporation              Restructuring Corporation
                                 (CIRC)                                 (CIRC)
4                    11A         (xxxi) National Disaster Risk          National Disaster Risk                   57.20
                                 Management Fund.                       Management Fund.
======================================================================================================================
Note: Other entities under clause 11A which count as tax expenditure have already been
covered in Part 1 of Second Schedule M/s China State                                                            840.00
======================================================================================================================
                     60A         The provisions of section 148 shall
5                                Construction Engineering
                                 not apply for import of plant,
                                 machinery and equipment in the         Corporation Ltd. (M/s
                                                                        CSCEC); and M/s China case of:-
                                                                        Communication
                                 (a) M/s China State Construction
                                 Engineering Corporation Ltd.           Construction Company
                                 (M/s CSCEC); and                       (M/s CCCC).
                                 (b) M/s China Communication
                                 Construction Company (M/s
                                 CCCC).
6                    60D         The provisions of section 148 shall    Industrial undertakings set up           25.00
                                 not apply on import of firefighting    in the special economic zones
                                 equipment by industrial
                                 undertakings set up in the special
                                 economic zones established by the
                                 Federal Government.
7                    63          M/s Dawat-e-Hadiya, Karachi and        M/s Dawat-e-Hadiya,                          -
                                 Lahore University of Management        Karachi and Lahore
                                 Sciences, Lahore] shall be             University of
                                 deemed to have been approved by        Management Sciences,
                                 the Commissioner for the purpose       Lahore
                                 of sub-section (36) of section 2
                                 notwithstanding the provisions of
                                 clause (c) of sub-section (36) of
                                 section 2..
8                    71          The provisions of this Ordinance       M/s TAISEI Corporation                       -
                                 shall not be applicable to the M/s
                                 TAISEI Corporation un-der the
                                 agreement between National
                                 Highway Authority, GOP
9                    77          Provisions of sections 148 and 153     Importers and suppliers of            1,230.00
                                 shall not be applicable on import      items with dedicated use of
                                 and subsequent supply of items         renewable sources of energy
                                 with dedicated use of renewable
                                 sources of energy
10                   78          Coal Mining and Coal based Power       Shareholders of coal mining               0.68
                                 Generation Projects in Sindh:-         and coal based power
                                 (i) the dividend income of the         generation projects in Sindh
                                 shareholders of such a project
                                 shall be exempt from
                                 provisions of section 150.
                                 (ii) the payments made on
                                 account of sale or supply of
                                 goods or providing or
                                 rendering of services during
                                 project construction and
                                 operations, shall be exempt
                                 from the provisions of section
                                 152 (2A) and section 153."
11                   91          The provisions of section 148          Farming sector                          530.00
                                 shall not apply to-
                                 (i) Tillage and seed bed
                                 preparation
                                 (ii) equipment as specified below
                                 (iii) Seeding or planting equipment
                                 (iv) Irrigation, drainage and agro-
                                 chemical application
                                 equipment
                                 (v) Harvesting, threshing and
                                 storage equipment
                                 (vi) Post-harvest handling and
                                 processing & miscellaneous
                                 machinery
12                   102         The provisions of section 231B         Beneficiaries of PM's Youth                  -
                                 (1A) shall not apply to light          Business Loan Scheme
                                 commercial vehicles leased un-
                                 der the Prime Minister's Youth
                                 Business Loan Scheme.
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                         2,687.40
======================================================================================================================
Others/Miscellaneous
======================================================================================================================
                    Legal        Description                            Intended                              Estimate
Sr.                 Reference    (Exemption or Concession)              Beneficiary                             (Rs in
                                                                                                                  Mln)
1                   41               Agricultural income                Agriculture sector                           -
2                   49               Federal Government,                Provincial Government                32,620.45
                    Government, and                                     Local organizations
                    Government income.
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                        32,620.45
======================================================================================================================
Grand Total                                                                                                 448,045.70
======================================================================================================================
Sr                Summary of Tax Expenditure Estimates of Sales Tax-FY 2020                                Rs. Million
======================================================================================================================
1                 Zero Rating under 5th Schedule to Sales Tax Act 1990                                          12,887
2                 Exemption under 6th Schedule on (Imports)                                                    173,808
3                 Exemption under 6th Schedule on Local supplies (after 30% adjustment)                        156,134
4                 Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (1%)                                                            330
5                 Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (2%)                                                         90,288
6                 Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (5%)                                                         27,108
7                 Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (7%)                                                            496
8                 Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (8%)                                                          1,396
10                Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (10%)                                                        69,592
11                Reduced Rates Under 8th Schedule (12%)                                                        19,321
12                Sales Tax on cellular Mobile Phones under 9th Schedule                                        27,096
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                          578,456
======================================================================================================================
Tax Exemption under 5th Schedule (Zero rated Items)
======================================================================================================================
S.No                SCHEDULE       ITEM                                 Beneficiary                                Tax
                                                                                                           Expenditure
1                   Section 4      Preparations suitable for            Manufacturing                            8,202
                    (Zero Rated)   infants, put up for retail           (Industrial Inputs)
                                   sale] (PCT Heading                   General Masses (Food
                                   1901.1000)                           products)
2                   Section 4      Supplies of raw materials            Exporters, General                       1,934
                    (Zero Rated)   components and goods for             Masses
                                   further manufacture of
                                   goods in the Export
                                   Processing Zones.
3                   Section 4      Supply, repair or                    Manufacturing                            1,755
                    (Zero Rated)   maintenance of any ship              (Industrial Inputs)
                                   which is neither;
4                   Section 4      Raw materials,                       Manufacturing                              995
                    (Zero Rated)   components, sub-                     (Industrial Inputs)
                                   components and parts, if
                                   imported or purchased
                                   locally for use in the
                                   manufacturing of such
                                   plants and machinery as is
                                   chargeable to sales tax at
                                   the
                                   rate of zero percent,
                                   subject to the condition
                                   that the importer
                                   or purchaser of such
                                   goods holds a valid sales
                                   tax registration
                                   showing his registration
                                   category as
                                   manufacturer; and in
                                   case of import , all the
                                   conditions, restrictions,
                                   limitations and
                                   procedures as are
                                   imposed by notification
                                   under section 19 of
                                   the Customs Act,1969 (IV
                                   of 1969), shall apply
5                   Section 4      Supply to diplomats,                 Diplomatic Supplies                        842
                    (Zero Rated)   diplomatic missions,
                                   privileged persons and
                                   privileged organizations
                                   which are covered under
                                   various Acts, Orders,
                                   Rules, Regulations and
                                   Agreements passed by the
                                   Parliament or issued or
                                   agreed by the Government
                                   of Pakistan.]
6                   Section 4      Pens, ball pens, markers             Educational Items                          608
                    (Zero Rated)   and porous tipped pens
7                   Section 4      Raw materials, packing               Manufacturing                              439
                    (Zero Rated)   materials, sub-                      (Industrial Inputs)
                                   components, components,              General Masses
                                   sub-assemblies and
                                   assemblies imported or
                                   purchased locally for the
                                   manufacture of the goods
                                   specified at S.no. 12 of 5th
                                   Schedule to Sales Tax Act,
                                   1990, subject to the
                                   conditions, limitations
8                   Section 4      Import Of Color sets,                Manufacturing                              439
                    (Zero Rated)   writing, drawing and                 (Industrial Inputs)
                                   marking inks and Erasers             General Masses
                                   (4016.9210 and), Exercise            (educational Items)
                                   Books (4820.2000), Pencil
                                   Sharpener (8214.1000),
                                   Geometry boxes
                                   (9017.2000), Pen, Ball
                                   pens, markers and porous
                                   tipp
9                   Section 4      12. Goods and the raw                Manufacturing                              439
                    (Zero Rated)   materials, packing                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                   materials, sub-                      General Masses
                                   components, components,
                                   sub-assemblies and
                                   assemblies imported or
                                   purchased locally for the
                                   manufacture of the said
                                   goods, limitations and
                                   restrictions as specified in
                                   chapter xiv of sale
10                  Section 4      12 (xxiv) Pencil sharpeners          Manufacturing                              303
                    (Zero Rated)   (PCT heading 8214.1000)              (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                        General Masses
                                                                        (Educational Items)
11                  Section 4      Others                               Manufacturing                              266
                    (Zero Rated)                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                        General Masses
12                  Section 4      Exercise books (PCT                  Manufacturing                              238
                    (Zero Rated)   heading 4820.2000)                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                        General Masses
                                                                        (Educational Items)
13                  Section 4      Bicycles (PCT heading                Manufacturing                              140
                    (Zero Rated)   87.12).                              (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                        General Masses
14                  Section 4      12 (xxii) Erasers (PCT               Manufacturing                              138
                    (Zero Rated)   heading 4016.9210 and                (Industrial Inputs)
                                   4016.9290)                           General Masses
                                                                        (Educational Items)
15                  Section 4      1 (ii) Supply, repair or             Manufacturing                              127
                    (Zero Rated)   maintenance of any                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                   aircraft which is neither;
16                  Section 4      Pencils including color              Manufacturing                              124
                    (Zero Rated)   pencils (PCT heading                 (Industrial Inputs)
                                   96.09)                               General Masses
                                                                        (Educational Items)
17                  Section 4      Supplies made to                     Manufacturing                              115
                    (Zero Rated)   exporters under the Duty             (Industrial Inputs)
                                   and Tax Remission Rules,             Exporters,
                                   2001 subject to the
                                   observance of procedures,
                                   restrictions and conditions
                                   prescribed therein
18                  Section 4      Imports or supplies made             Special Economic                            96
                    (Zero Rated)   to Gawadar Special                   Zone, Manufacturing
                                   Economic Zone, excluding             (Industrial Inputs)
                                   vehicles falling under
                                   heading 87.02 of the
                                   Pakistan Customs Tariff,
                                   subject to such conditions,
                                   limitations and restrictions
                                   as the 3 [Board] may
                                   impose. ]
19                  Section 4      6 Supplies of such locally           Manufacturing                               80
                    (Zero Rated)   manufactured plant and               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   machinery 6 to petroleum
                                   and gas sector Exploration
                                   and Production
                                   companies, their
                                   contractors and sub-
                                   contractors] as may be
                                   specified by the Federal
                                   Government, by
                                   notification in the official
                                   Gazette, subject to such
                                   conditions and restrictions
                                   as may be specified in
                                   such notification.]
20                  Section 4      Supplies of locally                  Manufacturing                               51
                    (Zero Rated)   manufactured plant and               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   machinery of the following
                                   specifications, to
                                   manufacturers in the
                                   Export Processing Zone,
                                   subject to the conditions,
                                   restrictions and procedure
                                   given below, namely:-
21                  Section 4      ship of gross tonnage of             Manufacturing                               49
                    (Zero Rated)   less than 15 LDT; nor                (Industrial Inputs)
22                  Section 4      9 Goods exempted under               Manufacturing                               42
                    (Zero Rated)   section 13, if exported by a         (Industrial Inputs)
                                   manufacturer
23                  Section 4      12 (xxi) Writing, drawing            Manufacturing                               39
                    (Zero Rated)   and marking inks (PCT                (Industrial Inputs)
                                   heading.                             General Masses
                                                                        (Educational Items)
24                  Section 4      1 (iii) Supply of spare parts        Manufacturing                               35
                    (Zero Rated)   and equipment for ships             (Industrial Inputs)
                                   and aircraft falling under (i)
                                   and (ii) above.
25                  Section 4      1 (v) Supply of equipment            Manufacturing                               22
                    (Zero Rated)   and machinery for air                (Industrial Inputs)
                                   navigation services.
26                  Section 4      12 (xxv) Geometry boxes              Manufacturing                               10
                    (Zero Rated)   (PCT heading 9017.2000)              (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                        General Masses
                                                                        (educational Items)
27                  Section 4      12 (xx) Colors in sets (PCT          Manufacturing                                6
                    (Zero Rated)   heading 3213.1000).                  (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                        General Masses
                                                                        (Educational Items)
28                  Section 4      1 (ii) (b) an aircraft designed      Manufacturing                               6
                    (Zero Rated)   or adapted for use for               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   recreation or pleasure.
29                  Section 4      6 (A) supply of Locally              Manufacturing                                6
                    (Zero Rated)   manufactured plant and               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   machinery (EPZ)                      Exporters
30                  Section 4      1 (vi) Supply of equipment           Manufacturing                                4
                    (Zero Rated)   and machinery for other              (Industrial Inputs)
                                   services provided for the
                                   handling of ships or aircraft
                                   in a port or Customs
                                   Airport
31                  Section 4      1 (iv) Supply of equipment           Manufacturing                                3
                    (Zero Rated)   and machinery for pilot              (Industrial Inputs)
                                   age, salvage or towage
                                   services.
32                  Section 4      Supplies to duty free                Manufacturing                                3
                    (Zero Rated)   shops, provided that in              (Industrial Inputs)
                                   case of clearance from               Diplomatic Supplies
                                   duty free shops against              and General Masses
                                   various baggage rules
                                   issued under the Customs
                                   Act, 1969, (IV of 1969), the
                                   supplies from duty free
                                   shops shall be treated as
                                   import for the purpose of
                                   levy of sales tax.
33                  Section 4      6 (A) supply of Locally              Manufacturing                                3
                    (Zero Rated)   manufactured plant and               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   machinery (EPZ)                      Export Processing
                                                                        Zones
34                  Section 4      1 (i) (b) a ship designed or         Manufacturing                                2
                    (Zero Rated)   adapted for use for                  (Industrial Inputs)
                                   recreation or pleasure.
35                  Section 4      6 (A) (iv)Parts of machinery         Manufacturing
                    (Zero Rated)   as specified in clauses (i),        (Industrial Inputs)
                                   (ii) and (iii), identifiable for
                                   use in or with such
                                   machinery.
36                  Section 4      1 (ii) (a) an aircraft of            Manufacturing                                1
                    (Zero Rated)   weight-less than 8000               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   kilograms; nor
37                  Section 4      6 (A) (iii) Mechanical and           Manufacturing                                1
                    (Zero Rated)   electrical control and               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   transmission gear, meant
                                   or adapted for use in
                                   conjunction with
                                   machinery specified in
                                   clause (i); and
38                  Section 4      6 (A) (ii) Apparatus,                Manufacturing                                0
                    (Zero Rated)   appliances and equipment             (Industrial Inputs)
                                   specifically meant or
                                   adapted for use in
                                   conjunction with the
                                   machinery specified in
                                   clause (i);
39                  Section 4      6 (A) (i) Plant and                  Manufacturing                                0
                    (Zero Rated)   machinery, operated by               (Industrial Inputs)
                                   power of any description,
                                   as is used for the
                                   manufacture or production
                                   of goods by that
                                   manufacturer;
======================================================================================================================
Sub Total                                                                                                       17,562
======================================================================================================================
Less Adjustments                                                                                                 4,675
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                           12,887
======================================================================================================================
Adjustments
======================================================================================================================
  • Note-I (adjustment in estimation): In case of zero-rated items, the adjustment includes leaving out tax expenditure estimation on some items, which if were not zero-rated, the full input tax would have been claimed, such as crude oil, machinery for E&P sector, and material related to exports. The tax expenditure to the extent of these items is thus deducted from the total estimation of Part 1 (zero rated items). Item-wise cost is below:

Tax Exemption under 5th Schedule (Zero rated Items)

S.No                Legal Ref      ITEM                                             Beneficiary        Tax Expenditure
1                   Section 4      Supplies of raw materials components             Manufacturing                1,934
                    (Zero          and goods for further] manufacture of            (Industrial
                    Rated)         goods in the Export Processing Zones.            Inputs)
                                                                                    Exporters,
                                                                                    General Masses
2                   Section 4      Raw materials, components, sub-                  Manufacturing                  995
                    (Zero          components and parts, if imported or             (Industrial
                    Rated)         purchased locally for use in the                 Inputs)
                                   manufacturing of such plants and
                                   machinery as is chargeable to sales tax
                                   at the rate of zero percent, subject to the
                                   condition that the importer or purchaser
                                   of such goods holds a valid sales tax
                                   registration showing his registration
                                   category as "manufacturer"; and in case
                                   of import , all the conditions, restrictions,
                                   limitations and procedures as are
                                   imposed by notification under section 19
                                   of the Customs Act,1969 (IV of 1969),
                                   shall apply
3                   Section 4      Supply to diplomats, diplomatic missions,          Diplomatic                   842
                    (Zero          privileged persons and privileged                  Supplies
                    Rated)         organizations which are covered under
                                   various Acts, Orders, Rules, Regulations
                                   and Agreements passed by the
                                   Parliament or issued or agreed by the
                                   Government of Pakistan.
4                   Section 4      Pens, ball pens, markers and porous                Educational                  608
                    (Zero          tipped pens (PCT heading 96.08)                    Items/General
                    Rated)                                                            Masses
5                   Section 4      7 Supplies made to exporters under the             Manufacturing                115
                    (Zero          Duty and Tax Remission Rules, 2001                 (Industrial
                    Rated)         subject to the observance of procedures,           Inputs),
                                   restrictions and conditions prescribed             Exporters
                                   therein.]
6                   Section 4      6 Supplies of such locally manufactured            Manufacturing                 80
                    (Zero          plant and machinery to petroleum and               (Industrial
                    Rated)         gas sector Exploration and Production              Inputs)
                                   companies, their contractors and sub-
                                   contractors] as may be specified by the
                                   Federal Government, by notification in
                                   the official Gazette, subject to such
                                   conditions and restrictions as may be
                                   specified in such notification.]
7                   Section 4      6 (A) Supplies of locally manufactured             Manufacturing                 51
                    (Zero          plant and machinery of the following               (Industrial
                    Rated)         specifications, to manufacturers in the            Inputs)
                                   Export Processing Zone, subject to the
                                   conditions, restrictions and procedure
                                   given below, namely:-
8                   Section 4      9 Goods exempted under section 13, if              Manufacturing                 42
                    (Zero          exported by a manufacturer                         (Industrial
                    Rated)                                                            Inputs),
                                                                                      Exporters,
                                                                                      General Masses
9                   Section 4      6 (A) supply of Locally manufactured plant         Manufacturing                  6
                    (Zero          and machinery (EPZ)                                (Industrial
                    Rated)                                                            Inputs),
                                                                                      Exporters,
10                  Section 4      6 (A) supply of Locally manufactured plant         Manufacturing                  3
                    (Zero          and machinery (EPZ)                                (Industrial
                    Rated)                                                            Inputs) Exporters
======================================================================================================================
Total                                                                                                            4,675
======================================================================================================================
EXEMPTION ON IMPORTS UNDER 6TH SCHEDULE
======================================================================================================================
                    Legal                                                             Intended               Estimates
Sr                  Reference      ITEM                                               Beneficiary           In Million
======================================================================================================================
11                  6th            12. machinery, equipment and other                 Manufacturing             58,507
                    Schedule-      project related items including capital            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        goods, for setting up of hotels, power             General Masses
                                   generation plants, water treatment plants
                                   and other infrastructure related projects
                                   located in an area of 30 km around the
                                   zero point
12                  6th            24 Edible oils and vegetable ghee,                 Manufacturing             57,204
                    Schedule-      including cooking oil, on which Federal            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        Excise Duty is charged, levied and                 General Masses
                                   collected by a registered manufacturer or          (Food Products)
                                   importer as if it were a tax payable under
                                   section 3 of the Act.
13                  6th            8.1 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 Manufacturing             27,900
                    Schedule-      Machinery and equipment meant for                  (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        power transmission and grid stations               General Masses
                                   including under construction projects.
                                   subject to condition given at S.No. 8 of
                                   Annexure of Table-III of 6th Schedule to
                                   the Sales Tax Act, 1990.
14                  6th            105 Raw materials for the basic                    Manufacturing             21,048
                    Schedule-      manufacture of pharmaceutical active               (Industrial Inputs),
                    Table-1        ingredients and for manufacture of
                                   pharmaceutical products, provided that             Health Sector
                                   in case of import, only such raw materials         General Masses
                                   shall be entitled to exemption which are
                                   liable to customs duty not exceed
15                  6th            104 Substances registered as drugs                 Health Sector             19,675
                    Schedule-      under the Drugs Act, 1976 (XXXI of                 Manufacturing
                    Table-1        1976) and medicaments as are                       (Pharmaceutical
                                   classifiable under Chapter 30 of the First         Industrial Inputs)
                                   Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of           General Masses
                                   1969) except the following, even if
                                   medicated or medicinal in nature
16                  6th            6.1 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 Manufacturing             18,279
                    Schedule-      Machinery, equipment and spares meant              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        for initial installation, balancing,
                                   modernization, replacement or
                                   expansion of projects for power
                                   generation through gas, coal, hydel, and
                                   oil including under construction projects.
17                  6th            Pulses.                                            General Masses,           15,605
                    Schedule-                                                         Food products
                    Table-1
18                  6th            24. Edible oils and vegetable ghee                 Manufacturing             12,478
                    Schedule-      including cooking oil on which federal             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        excise duty is charged, levied and                 General Masses
                                   collected by a registered manufacturer or          food products
                                   importer as if it were a tax payable under
                                   section 3 of the act.
19                  6th            133 Pesticides and their active                    Agriculture Sector        11,990
                    Schedule-      ingredients registered by the department           General Masses
                    Table-1        of plant protection under the Agricultural
                                   Pesticides Ordinance, 1971 (II of 1971),
                                   stabilizers, emulsifiers and solvents
                                   namely:-Details given at the S.No. 133
                                   of Table 1 of 6th Schedule
20                  6th            14A.7. (a) PV Modules.                             Manufacturing              8,281
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                           General Masses
21                  6th            Exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on Coal                Mining sector              3,927
                    Schedule-      mining machinery, equipment, spares                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        including vehicles for site use i.e single or
                                   double cabin pick-ups and dump trucks
                                   imported for Thar Coal Field-subject to
                                   condition given at S.No. 4 of Annexure of
                                   Table-III
22                  6th            Edible fruits excluding imported fruits            General Masses             3,313
                    Schedule-      (except fruits imported from Afghanistan)          Food Items
                    Table-1        whether fresh, frozen or otherwise
                                   preserved but excluding those bottled or
                                   canned.
23                  6th            Live animals and live poultry respective           Poultry General            3,208
                    Schedule-      headings of chapter 1.                             Masses
                    Table-1
24                  6th            Edible vegetables including roots and              Manufacturing              3,160
                    Schedule-      tubers, except ware potato and onions,             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        whether fresh, frozen or otherwise                 General Masses
                                   preserved (e.g. in cold storage) but
                                   excluding those bottled or canned.
25                  6th            132 Personal computers                             General Masses             2,920
                    Schedule-
                    Table-1
26                  6th            61 Respective Headings                             Manufacturing              2,814
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table 1                                                           General Masses
27                  6th            84 Preparations suitable for infants, put          Manufacturing              2,738
                    Schedule-      up for retail sale                                 (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
28                  6th            153 Steel billets, ingots, ship plates, bars Steel Sector                     2,424
                    Schedule-      and other long re-rolled profiles, on such         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        imports and supplies by the                        General Masses
                                   manufacturer on which federal excise
                                   duty is payable in sales tax mode
29                  6th            73A Milk and Cream , concentrated or               Manufacturing              2,402
                    Schedule-      containing added sugar or other                    (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        sweetening matter, excluding that sold in          General Masses/
                                   retail packing under a brand name                  Food Items
30                  6th            20 Seeds, fruit and spores of a kind used          Agriculture Sector         2,335
                    Schedule-      for sowing.                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
31                  6th            120 Diagnostic kits or equipment,                  Health Sector              2,320
                    Schedule-      namely:-HIV Kits , 4C Es Trionyx , 5C              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        Cell control normal , Bovine precision             General Masses
                                   multi sera , Pregnancy test , DNA SSP
                                   DRB Generic IC , Reticulocyte count
                                   (control) Retic C Control , Kit for vitamin
                                   B12 estimation , Ferritin
32                  6th            5.1 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 Manufacturing              2,010
                    Schedule-      Machinery, equipment and spares meant              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        for initial installation, balancing,               General Masses
                                   modernization, replacement or
                                   expansion of projects for power
                                   generation through oil, gas, coal, wind
                                   and wave energy including under
                                   construction p
33                  6th            131 Laptop computers, notebooks                    General Masses             1,965
                    Schedule-      whether or not incorporating multimedia
                    Table-1        kit
34                  6th            141 Preparation for making animal feed             Manufacturing              1,904
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
35                  6th            32 Newsprint, newspapers, journals,                General Masses             1,785
                    Schedule-      periodicals, books but excluding                   Educational Items
                    Table-1        directories.
36                  6th            19 Cereals and products of milling                 Manufacturing              1,556
                    Schedule-      industry excluding the products of milling         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        industry, other than wheat and meslin              General Masses,
                                   flour, as sold in retail packing bearing           food products
                                   brands name or a trade mark.
37                  6th            7.1 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 Manufacturing              1,266
                    Schedule-      Machinery, equipment and spares meant              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        for initial installation, balancing,               General Masses
                                   modernization, replacement or
                                   expansion of projects for power
                                   generation through nuclear and
                                   renewable energy sources like solar,
                                   wind, micro-hydel
38                  6th            151 Imports of plant, machinery,                   FATA/PATA                  1,264
                    Schedule-      equipment for installation in tribal areas
                    Table-1        and of industrial inputs by the industries
                                   located in the tribal areas, as defined in
                                   the Constitution of Islamic Republic of
                                   Pakistan subject to furnishing of security
39                  6th            117. 3006.9100, 118. 3926.9050, 119.               Manufacturing              1,142
                    Schedule-      8539.3930, 120. 3822.0000, 121.                    (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        respective heading, 122. respective                General Masses
                                   headings, 123. 8802.4000, 124.
                                   respective headings, 125. respective
                                   headings, 126. respective headings, 127.
                                   respective headings, 128. respective
                                   head
40                  6th            13. edible vegetables including roots and          General Masses               955
                    Schedule-      tubers, whether fresh, frozen or                   (Food Products)
                    Table-1        otherwise preserved (e.g. in cold
                                   storage) but excluding potato onion
                                   those bottled or canned under respective
                                   PCT headings
41                  6th            124 Maintenance kit for use in trainer             Manufacturing                937
                    Schedule-      aircrafts of PCT headings 8802.2000 and            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        8802.3000
42                  6th            102. Machinery. equipment and                      Manufacturing                741
                    Schedule-      materials imported either for exclusive            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        use within the limits of EPZ or for making         Exporters
                                   exports there from, and goods imported
                                   for warehousing purpose in EPZ, subject
                                   to the conditions that such machinery,
                                   equipment, materials
43                  6th            17 Ginger excluding those sold in retail           General Masses               738
                    Schedule-      packing bearing brand names and                    (Food Products)
                    Table-1        trademarks.
44                  6th            85 Fat filled milk, excluding that sold in         General Masses               738
                    Schedule-      retail packing under a brand name or a             (Food Products)
                    Table-1        trademark
45                  6th            45 Dextrose and saline infusion giving             Health Sector                719
                    Schedule-      sets along with empty non-toxic bags for           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        infusion solution, Dextrose and saline             General Masses
                                   infusion giving sets, Artificial parts of the
                                   body, Intra-Ocular lenses and Glucose
                                   testing equipment.
46                  6th            76 Whey, excluding that sold in retail             General Masses               685
                    Schedule-      packing under a brand name                         (Food Products)
                    Table-1
47                  6th            6.2 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 Manufacturing                569
                    Schedule-      Construction machinery, equipment and              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        specialized vehicles, excluding                    Construction
                                   passenger vehicles, imported on                    Industry/General
                                   temporary basis as required for the                Masses
                                   construction of project.-subject to
                                   condition given at S.No. 6 of Annexure of
                                   Table-I
48                  6th            12. live plants including bulbs roots and          General Masses               562
                    Schedule-      the like under respective PCT headings
                    Table-1
49                  6th            100 Construction materials to Gawadar              Export Processing            547
                    Schedule-      Export Processing Zone's investors and             Zone
                    Table-1        to Export Processing Zone Gawadar for
                                   development of Zone's infrastructure
50                  6th            14. pulses under respective PCT                    General Masses               536
                    Schedule-      headings
                    Table-1
51                  6th            15A-I Parts and Components for                     Manufacturing                531
                    Schedule-      manufacturing LED lights:-(i). Aluminum            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        Housing/Shell for LED (LED Light                   General Masses
                                   Fixture)
52                  6th            02. following machinery, equip.,                   Health Sector                522
                    Schedule-      apparatus, & medical, surgical, dental &           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        vet. furniture, materials, fixtures and            General Masses
                                   fittings imported by hospitals and medical
                                   or diagnostic institutes:-medical
                                   equipment sr. (1) to (13) b.
                                   cardiology/cardiac surgery equipment
53                  6th            15 (ix). PV module, with or without, the           Manufacturing                493
                    Schedule-      related components including invertors             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        (off-grid/on grid/hybrid) with provision for       General Masses
                                   direct connection/input from renewable
                                   energy source and with Maximum Power
                                   Point Tracking (MPPT), charge
                                   controllers and solar batteries
54                  6th            1 Live Animals and live poultry                    Poultry Sector               477
                    Schedule-                                                         General Masses
                    Table-1
55                  6th            19 Plant and machinery, except the items           Special Economic             383
                    Schedule-      listed under Chapter 87 of the Pakistan            Zones General
                    Table-3        Customs Tariff, imported for setting up of         Masses
                                   a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by zone
                                   developers and for installation in that
                                   zone by zone enterprises, on one time
                                   basis as prescribe
56                  6th            156 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on 6.              Manufacturing                383
                    Schedule-      PV module, with or without, the related            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        components including invertors, charge             General Masses
                                   controllers and batteries-Items for
                                   promotion of renewable energy
                                   technologies subject to certification by
                                   Alternative Energy Development
57                  6th            14.1.v. Inverters (off-grid/on-grid/hybrid         Manufacturing                372
                    Schedule-      with provision for direct connection/input         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        renewable energy source and with                   General Masses
                                   Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT).
58                  6th            103. import and supply thereof, up to the          Manufacturing                353
                    Schedule-      year 2020, of ships of gross tonnage of            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        less than 15 LDT and all floating crafts
                                   including tugs, dredgers, survey vessels
                                   and other specialized crafts purchased or
                                   bare-boat chartered by a Pakistan entity
59                  6th            15A (iii). Constant Current Power Supply           Manufacturing                342
                    Schedule-      for of LED Lights (1-300W)                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                           General Masses
60                  6th            46 Exemption of Sales Tax under Serial             Manufacturing                321
                    Schedule-      No 46 to 59 of 6th Schedule of Sales Tax,          (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        Act where exemption of Customs Duty is
                                   claimed under chapter 99.
61                  6th            15A (ii). Metal Clad Printed Circuit Boards        Manufacturing                321
                    Schedule-      (MCPCB) for LED                                    (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                           General Masses
62                  6th            98 Pencils including colour pencils                Manufacturing                291
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
63                  6th            112 cardiology/cardiac surgery,                    Health Sector                260
                    Schedule-      neurovascular, electrophysiology, endo-            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        surgery, endoscopy, oncology, urology,             General Masses
                                   gynecology, disposables and other
                                   equipment as stated in serial 112 of
                                   Table I of 6th schedule.
64                  6th            14. Following items for use with solar             Manufacturing                260
                    Schedule-      energy, Solar Power Systems                        (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                           General Masses
65                  6th            15 (xv). Invertors (off-grid/on grid/hybrid)       Manufacturing                259
                    Schedule-      with provision for direct connection/input         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        from renewable energy source and with              General Masses
                                   Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT).
66                  6th            8.2 exemption of Sales Tax @ 5% on                 Manufacturing                229
                    Schedule-      Construction machinery, equipment and              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        specialized vehicles, excluding                    General Masses
                                   passenger vehicles, imported on
                                   temporary basis as required for the
                                   construction of project.-subject to
                                   condition given at S. No. 8 of Annexure
                                   of Table-3
67                  6th            60 Contraceptives and accessories                  Health Sector                225
                    Schedule-      thereof.                                           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
68                  6th            150 Plant and machinery excluding                  Manufacturing                206
                    Schedule-      consumer durable goods and office                  (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        equipment as imported by greenfield
                                   industries, intending to manufacture
                                   taxable goods, during their construction
                                   and installation period subject to
                                   conditions noted below and issuance of
                                   exe
69                  6th            15B-CKD kits for single cylinder                   Agriculture Sector           206
                    Schedule-      agriculture diesel engines (compression-           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        ignition internal combustion piston
                                   engines) of 3 to 36 HP.
70                  6th            130 Sodium Iron (Na Fe EDTA), and                  Manufacturing                203
                    Schedule-      other premixes of vitamins, minerals and           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        micro-nutrients (food grade) and subject           General Masses
                                   to conditions imposed for importation
                                   under the Customs Act, 1969
71                  6th            153 steel billets, ingots, ship plates, bar        Steel Sector,                202
                    Schedule-      and other long re-rolled profiles, on such         Manufacturing
                    Table-1        imports and supplies by the                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                   manufacturer on which federal excise               General Masses
                                   duty is payable in sales tax mode.
72                  6th            125 Spare parts for use in aircrafts,              Manufacturing                198
                    Schedule-      trainer aircrafts or simulators                    (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1
73                  6th            121 Blood bag CPDA-1 with blood                    Health Sector                194
                    Schedule-      transfusion set pack in ammonium foil              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        with set                                           General Masses
74                  6th            113 High Efficiency Irrigation Equipment.          Agriculture Sector           193
                    Schedule-      (If used for agriculture sector) 1)                General Masses
                    Table-1        Submersible pumps (up to 75 lbs. and
                                   head 150 meters) 2) Sprinklers
                                   including high and low pressure (center
                                   pivotal) system, conventional sprinkler
                                   equipment, water reel travel
75                  6th            135 Sunflower and canola hybrid seeds              Agriculture Sector           185
                    Schedule-      meant for sowing                                   General Masses
                    Table-1
76                  6th            26 Fruit juices, whether fresh, frozen or          Manufacturing                182
                    Schedule-      otherwise preserved but excluding those            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        bottled, canned or packaged.                       General Masses
                                                                                      (Food Products)
77                  6th            88 Erasers                                         Manufacturing                176
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
78                  6th            14A.4.b.i Parts for Solar Desalination             Manufacturing                175
                    Schedule-      System, (i). Solar photo voltaic panels.           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                           General Masses
79                  6th            93 Bicycles                                        Manufacturing                171
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses
80                  6th            146 Equipment imported by M/s China                Mass Transit                 171
                    Schedule-      Railway Corporation to be furnished and            System/General
                    Table-1        installed in Lahore Orange Line Metro              Masses
                                   Train Project subject to the conditions as
                                   contained in Sr No 146 of Table-1 of the
                                   6th-Schedule (Sales Tax) Act 1990.
81                  6th            61.goods produced or manufactured in               Exporter/Importers,          162
                    Schedule-      and exported from Pakistan which are               Manufacturing
                    Table-1        subsequently imported in Pakistan within           (Industrial Inputs)
                                   one year of their exportation provided             General Masses
                                   conditions of section 22 of the customs
                                   act 1969 (iv of 1969) are complied with
                                   under respective PCT
82                  6th            102 Machinery, equipment and materials             Exporters,                   158
                    Schedule-      imported either for exclusive use within           Manufacturing
                    Table-1        the limits of Export Processing Zone or            (Industrial Inputs)
                                   for making exports therefrom, and goods            General Masses
                                   imported for warehousing purpose in
                                   Export Processing Zone, subject to the
                                   conditions that such mac
83                  6th            14A.7.b.i Parts for PV Modules, (i). Solar         Manufacturing                151
                    Schedule-      cells.                                             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                           General Masses
84                  6th            14A.15. Any other item approved by the             Manufacturing                151
                    Schedule-      Alternative Energy Development Board               (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        (AEDB) and concurred to by the FBR.                General Masses/
                                                                                      Alternative Energy
                                                                                      Development
85                  6th            116. plant, machinery and equipment                Manufacturers in             150
                    Schedule-      imported for setting up industries in fata         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        subject to the same conditions and                  General Masses
                                   procedure as are applicable for import of
                                   such plant, machinery and equipment
                                   under the customs act, 1969 (iv of 1969).
                                   under respective head
86                  6th            94 Wheelchairs                                   General Masses/                149
                    Schedule-                                                       “differently-abled
                    Table-1                                                          persons
87                  6th            15A (iv). Lenses for LED lights                   Manufacturing                 145
                    Schedule-                                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                General Masses
88                  6th            134 Goods received as gift or donation           General masses                 145
                    Schedule-      from a foreign government or                     and Governments
                    Table-1        organization by the Federal or Provincial
                                   Governments or any public sector
                                   organization subject to
                                   recommendations of the Cabinet Division
                                   and concurrence by the Federal Board of
                                   Revenue
89                  6th            13 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 Manufacturing                 135
                    Schedule-      Effluent treatment plants-subject to              (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        conditions. Subject to conditions given in        General Masses
                                   the preamble of Table-3 of 6th Schedule
                                   to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.
90                  6th            14 (1) i Off grid/On-grid solar power             Energy Sector                 129
                    Schedule-      system (with or without provision for             Manufacturing
                    Table-3        USB/charging port) comprising of : i. PV          (Industrial Inputs)
                                   Module.                    General Masses
91                  6th            101 Raw and pickled hides and skins,              Leather Sector                128
                    Schedule-      wet blue hides and skins, finished                Exporters
                    Table-1        leather, and accessories, components              Manufacturing
                                   and trimmings, if imported by a                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                   registered leather goods manufacturer,            General Masses
                                   for the manufacture of goods wholly for
                                   export, provided that conditions
92                  6th            148 Imported construction materials and           Road and                      110
                    Schedule-      goods imported by M/s China State                 Highways/
                    Table-1        Construction Engineering Corporation              General Masses
                                   Limited (M/s CSCECL), whether or not
                                   locally manufactured, for construction of
                                   Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (Sukkur-
                                   Multan Section) subject to fulfilment
93                  6th            143 (i) Hearing aids (all types and kinds)        Manufacturing                  99
                    Schedule-      (ii) Hearing assessment equipment; (a)            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        Audiometers (b) Tympanometer (c) ABR              General Masses
                                   d) Oto Acoustic Omission                          Differently-abled
                                                                                     persons
94                  6th            52. goods imported by or donated to               Health Sector                  91
                    Schedule-      hospitals run by the federal government           General Masses
                    Table-1        or a provincial government and non-profit
                                   making educational and research
                                   institutions subject to the similar
                                   restrictions, limitations, conditions and
                                   procedures as are envisaged
95                  6th            3.1 exemption of Sales Tax @ 5% on                General Masses                 89
                    Schedule-      Machinery, equipment, materials, capital
                    Table-3        goods, specialized vehicles (4x4 non
                                   luxury) i.e single or double cabin
                                   pickups, accessories, spares, chemicals
                                   and consumables meant for mine
                                   construction phase or extraction phase
96                  6th            3. fish and crustaceans excluding live            (Food Products)                89
                    Schedule-      fish whether or not fresh, frozen or              General Masses
                    Table-1        otherwise preserved
97                  6th            5.2 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                Construction                   87
                    Schedule-      Construction machinery, equipment and             Industry General
                    Table-3        specialized vehicles, excluding                   Masses
                                   passenger vehicles, imported on
                                   temporary basis as required for the
                                   construction of project.-subject to
                                   condition given at S.No. 5 of Annexure of
                                   Table-I
98                  6th            46. goods imported by various agencies             Manufacturing                 87
                    Schedule-      of the united nations, diplomats,                  (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        diplomatic missions, privileged persons            Diplomatic
                                   and privileged organizations which are             Missions/General
                                   covered under various act and orders,              Masses
                                   rules and regulations made thereunder
                                   and agreements by the federal
                                   government
99                  6th            14.1. iii. Batteries for specific utilization      Manufacturing                 83
                    Schedule-      with the system (not exceeding 50 Ah in            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        case of portable system).                          General Masses
100                 6th            14A.4.b.v Inverters (off grid/on grid/             Energy Sector                 72
                    Schedule-      hybrid) with provision for direct                  Manufacturing
                    Table-3        connection/input from renewable energy             (Industrial Inputs)
                                   source and with Maximum Power Point                General Masses
                                   Tracking (MPPT)
101                 6th            110 The following items with dedicated             Energy Sector                 71
                    Schedule-      use of renewable source of energy like             Manufacturing
                    Table-1        solar and wind, subject to certification by        (Industrial Inputs)
                                   the Alternative Energy Development                 General Masses/
                                   Board (AEDB), Islamabad:-as listed at              Alternative Energy
                                   sub-serial number (a) to (j).                      Development
102                 6th            97 Pens, ball pens, markers and porous             Manufacturing                 69
                    Schedule-      tipped pen                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                           General Masses/
                                                                                      Educational Items
103                 6th            20. seeds , fruit and spores of a kind used        Manufacturing                 66
                    Schedule-      for sowing under respective PCT                    (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        headings                    General Masses
104                 6th            83 Meat and similar products of prepared           (Food Products)               61
                    Schedule-      frozen or preserved meat or meat offal of          General Masses
                    Table-1        all types including poultry meat and fish
                                   excluding those sold in retail packing
                                   under a brand name or a trademark
105                 6th            Combined harvesters up to five years old           Manufacturing                 53
                    Schedule-                                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                General Masses
106                 6th            Exemption of Sales Tax on Machinery                Manufacturing                 53
                    Schedule-      and equipment for initial installation,            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        balancing, modernization, replacement              General Masses
                                   or expansion of desalination plants, cola-
                                   firing system, gas processing plants and
                                   oil and gas field prospecting. Subject to
                                   conditions given
107                 6th            Goods Imported by or donated to                    Health Sector                 50
                    Schedule-      hospitals run by the Federal or Provincial         General Masses
                    Table-1        Government; and non-profit making
                                   educational and research institutions,
                                   limitations, conditions and procedures as
                                   are envisaged for the purpose of
                                   applying zero-rate of customs d
108                 6th            import of all goods received, in the event         General Masses                50
                    Schedule-      of a natural disaster or other catastrophe,
                    Table-1        as gifts and relief consignments,
                                   including goods imported for the
                                   president’s fund for afghan refugees,
                                   relief goods donated for afghan refugees,
                                   gifts for president’s f
109                 6th            Machinery, equipment, raw materials,               Manufacturing                 48
                    Schedule-      components and other capital goods for             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        use in building, fittings, repairing or
                                   refitting of ships, boats or floating
                                   structures imported by Karachi Shipyard
                                   and Engineering Works Limited.
110                 6th            149 Micro feeder equipment                         Manufacturing                 47
                    Schedule-                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                General Masses
111                 6th            142 Promotional and advertising material           Media                         47
                    Schedule-      including technical literature, pamphlets,         Manufacturing
                    Table-1        brochures and other giveaways of no                (Industrial Inputs)
                                   commercial value, distributed free of cost         General Masses
                                   by the exhibitors
112                 6th            115. plant, machinery and equipment                Manufacturing                 44
                    Schedule-      imported for setting up fruit processing           (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        and preservation units in Gilgit-Baltistan,        General Masses
                                   Balochistan province and Malakand
                                   division subject to the same conditions
                                   and procedure as are applicable for
                                   import of such plant, ma
113                 6th            3.2 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                 General Masses                42
                    Schedule-      Construction machinery, equipment and
                    Table-3        specialized vehicles, excluding
                                   passenger vehicles, imported on
                                   temporary basis as required for mine
                                   construction or extraction phase-subject
                                   to condition given at S.No. 3 of Annexure
114                 6th            15 (v). Solar torches.                            (Industrial Inputs)            41
                    Schedule-                                                         General Masses
                    Table-3
115                 6th            140 Bovine Semen                                   General Masses                40
                    Schedule-
                    Table-1
116                 6th            14. following items with dedicated use of          Energy Sector                 38
                    Schedule-      renewable source of energy like solar,             Manufacturing
                    Table-3        wind, geothermal etc:-(1)solar home                (Industrial Inputs)
                                   systems. (2)solar parabolic trough power           General Masses
                                   plants. (3)solar dish sterling
                                   engine. (4)solar air conditioning
                                   system. (5)solar desalination system
117                 6th            15 (xiv). Sun Tracking Control System              Manufacturing                 38
                    Schedule-                                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                General Masses
118                 6th            12 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                  Energy Sector                 38
                    Schedule-      Machinery, equipment and other project             Manufacturing
                    Table-3        related items including capital goods, for         (Industrial Inputs)
                                   setting up of hotels, power generation             General Masses
                                   plants, water treatment plants and other
                                   infrastructure related projects located in
                                   an area of 30 km a
119                 6th            15 (xii). Energy saver lamps of varying            Energy Sector                 36
                    Schedule-            voltages                    Manufacturing
                    Table-3                                (Industrial Inputs)
                                                    General Masses
120                 6th            11 Eggs including eggs for hatching                Poultry Sector                36
                    Schedule-                                Manufacturing
                    Table-1                                (Industrial Inputs)
                                                    General Masses
121                 6th            15. edible fruits excluding imported fruits        (Food Products)               35
                    Schedule-      (except fruits imported from                        General Masses
                    Table-1        Afghanistan) whether fresh, frozen or
                                   otherwise preserved but excluding those
                                   bottled or canned under respective PCT
                                   headings (0810.3000 omitted)
122                 6th            2 Meat of bovine animals, sheep and                 Manufacturing                34
                    Schedule-      goat, excluding poultry and offal, whether          (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        or not fresh, frozen or otherwise,                  General Masses
                                   preserved or packed
123                 6th            12 Live plants including bulbs, roots and           Manufacturing                34
                    Schedule-      the like.                                          (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                            General Masses
124                 6th            14A.5. Solar Thermal Power Plants with              Manufacturing                33
                    Schedule-            accessories.                                 (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
125                 6th            100A Materials and equipment (plant,                Manufacturing                32
                    Schedule-      machinery, equipment, appliances and               (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        accessories) for construction and                   General Masses/
                                   operation of Gwadar Port and                        Economic zones
                                   development of Free Zone for Gwadar
                                   Port as imported by or supplied to China
                                   Overseas Ports Holding Company
                                   Limited (COPHCL
126                 6th            108 Components or sub-components of                 Manufacturing                31
                    Schedule-      energy saver lamps, namely:-(a)                    (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        Electronic Circuit (b) Plastic Caps                 General Masses
                                   Upper and Lower) (c) Base Caps B22
                                   and E27 (d) Tungsten Filaments (e)
                                   Lead-in-wire (f) Fluorescent Powder (Tri
                                   Band Phospher) (g) Adhesive Additive
127                 6th            87 Writing, drawing and marking inks                Manufacturing                30
                    Schedule-      (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                            General Masses
128                 6th            122 Urine drainage bags                             Health Sector                29
                    Schedule-                                                          Manufacturing
                    Table-1                                                           (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                       General Masses
129                 6th            15 (xi). Water pumps operating on solar             Manufacturing                29
                    Schedule-      energy along with solar pump controllers            (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        General Masses
130                 6th            80 Processed cheese not greeted or                  (Food Products)              28
                    Schedule-      powdered, excluding that sold in retail             General Masses
                    Table-1        packing under a brand name
131                 6th            130 Import and supply thereof, up to the            Manufacturing                27
                    Schedule-      year 2020, of ships and all floating crafts         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        including tugs, dredgers, survey vessels            General Masses
                                   and other specialized crafts purchased or
                                   bare-boat chartered by a Pakistan entity
                                   and flying
132                 6th            33. currency notes, bank notes, shares,             General Masses               27
                    Schedule-      stocks and bonds under PCT 49.07
                    Table-1
133                 6th            14A.4.b (ii). Solar water pumps.                    Manufacturing                25
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
134                 6th            15 (xiii). Energy Saving Tube Lights.               Manufacturing                25
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
135                 6th            106 Import of Halal edible offal of bovine          General Masses               24
                    Schedule-      animals.                                            Food Items
                    Table-1
136                 6th            114 Green House Farming and Other                   agriculture sector           24
                    Schedule-      Green House Equipment consisting of                 Manufacturing
                    Table-1        plastic covering and mulch film, anti-              (Industrial Inputs)
                                   insect net and shade net (If used for               General Masses
                                   agriculture sector) 1) Tunnel farming
                                   equipment. 2) Greenhouses
                                   prefabricated).
137                 6th            14A.7.b.iiTempered Glass.                           Manufacturing                24
                    Schedule-                                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
138                 6th            11. eggs including eggs for hatching               Poultry Sector                24
                    Schedule-      under respective headings                          Manufacturing
                    Table-1                                                           (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                       General Masses
139                 6th            129 Import of plant, machinery and                  Manufacturing                23
                    Schedule-      production line equipment used for the             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        manufacturing of mobile phones by the               General Masses
                                   local manufacturers of mobile phones
                                   duly certified by Pakistan
                                   Telecommunication Authority
140                 6th            127 Operational tools, machinery,                   Manufacturing                20
                    Schedule-      equipment and furniture and fixtures on             (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        one-time basis for setting up Greenfield             General Masses
                                   airports by a company authorized by
                                   Aviation Division
141                 6th            109 Goods imported temporarily with a               Manufacturing                18
                    Schedule-      view to subsequent exportation, as                  (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        concurred by the Board, including                   General Masses
                                   passenger service item, provision and
                                   stores of Pakistani Airlines.
142                 6th            86 Colors in sets (Poster colors)                    Manufacturing               18
                    Schedule-                                                          (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                             General Masses
143                 6th            14A.12.b.i Turbine with Generator/                   Manufacturing               18
                    Schedule-      Alternator.                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                             General Masses
144                 6th            100D Machinery, equipment, materials                Exporters                    18
                    Schedule-      and goods imported either for exclusive             Manufacturing
                    Table-1        use within the limits of Gwadar Free                (Industrial Inputs)
                                   Zone, or for making exports therefrom,
                                   subject to the conditions that such
                                   machinery, equipment, materials and
                                   goods, are imported by investors of
145                 6th            76. WHEY 04.04                                      Food Products                16
                    Schedule-                                                          General Masses
                    Table-1
146                 6th            11.7 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on 7)              Manufacturing                16
                    Schedule-      Machine and tool for stone work; sand               (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        blasting machines; tungsten carbide                 General Masses
                                   tools; diamond tools & segments (all type
                                   & dimensions), hydraulic jacking
                                   machines, hydraulic manual press
                                   machines, air/hydro pillows, compress
147                 6th            96 Other drawing, marking out or                    Manufacturing                15
                    Schedule-      mathematical calculating instruments                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        (geometry box)                                      General Masses
148                 6th            79 Cheese, excluding that sold in retail            Food Products                15
                    Schedule-      packing under a brand name                          General Masses
                    Table-1
149                 6th            14A.7.b.ix Ribbon for PV Modules (made              Manufacturing                14
                    Schedule-      of silver & Lead).                                 (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
150                 6th            137 Paper weighing 60 g/m2 for printing             Manufacturing                14
                    Schedule-      of Holy Quran imported by Federal or                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        Provincial Governments and Nashiran-e-              General Masses
                                   Quran as per quota determined by IOCO
151                 6th            92 Sewing machines of the household                 General Masses               13
                    Schedule-      type
                    Table-1
152                 6th            123 Aircraft, whether imported or                   Manufacturing                13
                    Schedule-      acquired on wet or dry lease                        (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1                                                            General Masses
153                 6th            14A.7.b.iii Aluminum frames.                        Manufacturing                12
                    Schedule-                                                          (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
154                 6th            32. News Print, News Papers, Journals,              Media General                12
                    Schedule-      Periodicals Books But Excluding                     Masses
                    Table-1        Directories Under Respective PCT
                                   Headings
155                 6th            07. (1) machinery, equip. & spares meant            Manufacturing                12
                    Schedule-      for initial installation, balancing,                (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3        modernization, replacement or                       General Masses
                                   expansion of projects for power gen.
                                   through nuclear & renewable energy
                                   sources like solar, wind, micro-hydel bio-
                                   energy, ocean, waste-to-energy
156                 6th            3 Fish and crustaceans excluding live               Food Products                11
                    Schedule-      fish whether or not fresh, frozen or                General Masses
                    Table-1        otherwise preserved or packed
157                 6th            51.impoted samples, subject to the same             Manufacturing                11
                    Schedule-      condition as are envisages for the                  (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-1        purposes of applying zero-rate of                   General Masses
                                   customs duty under customs act 1969 (iv
                                   of 1969) under respective PCT headings
158                 6th            14.1.ii. Charge controller.                         Manufacturing                11
                    Schedule-                                                          (Industrial Inputs)
                    Table-3                                                            General Masses
159                 6th            31 Holy Quran, complete or in parts, with           General Masses               10
                    Schedule-      or without translation; Quranic Verses
=========================================================================================================================================
               Table-1                 recorded on any analogue or digital
                                       media; other Holy books.
160            6th                     92. Sewing machines of the household                   Manufacturing                            10
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses
161            6th                     16 Red chilies excluding those sold in                 Food Products                            10
               Schedule-               retail packing bearing brand names and                 Manufacturing
               Table-1                 trademarks.                                            (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
162            6th                     112. Following cardiology/cardiac                      Health Sector                             9
               Schedule-               surgery, neurovascular,                                General Masses
               Table-1                 electrophysiology, Endosurgery,
                                       endoscopy, oncology, urology,
                                       gynecology, disposables & other equip:-
                                       a. angioplasty products. sr.1-6, b.
                                       angiography products. sr. 1-6, contrast
                                       media for angiography
163            6th                     18 Turmeric excluding those sold in retail             Food Products                             8
               Schedule-               packing bearing brand names and                        Manufacturing
               Table-1                 trademarks.                                            (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
164            6th                     01. Machinery and equipment for initial                Manufacturing                             8
               Schedule-               installation, balancing, modernization,                (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 replacement or expansion of desalination               General Masses
                                       plants, coal firing system, gas processing
                                       plants and oil and gas field prospecting
                                       under respective headings.
165            6th                     14A.2.b.i Parts for Solar Dish Sterling                Manufacturing                             7
               Schedule-               Engine. (i). Solar concentrating dish.                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
166            6th                     2 meat of bovine animals sheep and                     General Masses                            7
               Schedule-               goad, excluding poultry and offal,
               Table-1                 whether or not fresh, frozen of otherwise
                                       preserved PCT 02.01 02.02 and 02.04
167            6th                     82. Frozen, prepared or preserved                      Food Products                             7
               Schedule-               sausages and similar products of poultry               Manufacturing
               Table-1                 meat or meat offal (1601.0000). 83. Meat               (Industrial Inputs)
                                       and similar products of prepared frozen                General Masses
                                       or preserved meat or meat offal of all
                                       types including poultry meat and fish.
                                       (1602.3200,1602.3900,
168            6th                     14A.7.b.xi EVA (Ethyl Vinyl Acetate)                   Manufacturing                             7
               Schedule-               Sheet (Chemical).                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
169            6th                     138 Fish Feed                                          Manufacturing                             6
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses
170            6th                     18. turmeric excluding those sold in retail            Food Products                             5
               Schedule-               packing bearing brand names and                        Manufacturing
               Table-1                 trademarks under respecting PCT                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                       heading                                                General Masses
171            6th                     82 Frozen, prepared or preserved                       Food Products                             5
               Schedule-               sausages and similar products of poultry               Manufacturing
               Table-1                 meat or meat offal excluding those sold                (Industrial Inputs)
                                       in retail packing under a brand name or a              General Masses
                                       trademark
172            6th                     14.8 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on 8.                 Manufacturing                             5
               Schedule-               PV Modules.-PV Modules for dedicated                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 use of renewable source of energy like                 General Masses
                                       solar, wind, geothermal etc. subject to
                                       conditions given in the preamble of
                                       Table-3 of 6th Schedule to the Sales Tax
                                       Act, 1990.
173            6th                     14A. Junction box & Cover.                             Manufacturing                             5
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
174            6th                     89 Exercise books                                      Manufacturing                             5
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses
175            6th                     9.23 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                    Manufacturing                             5
               Schedule-               23) Spares, accessories and reagents for               (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 scientific equipment.-Machinery,                       General Masses
                                       equipment and other education and
                                       research related items imported by
                                       technical, training institutes, research
                                       institutes, schools, colleges and
                                       universities
176            6th                     11. Following machinery and equipment                  Manufacturing                             4
               Schedule-               for marble, granite and gem stone                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 extraction and processing industries: sr.              General Masses
                                       # (1) to (24) under respective headings
                                       and conditions.
177            6th                     Pencil sharpeners                                      Manufacturing                             4
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses
178            6th                     14A.7.b.viii Sheet mixture of Paper and                Manufacturing                             4
               Schedule-               plastic                                                (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
179            6th                     45. dextrose and saline infusion giving                Health Sector                             4
               Schedule-               sets along with empty nontoxic bags for                Manufacturing
               Table-1                 infusion solution, dextrose and saline                 (Industrial Inputs)
                                       infusion giving sets, artificial parts of the          General Masses
                                       body, intra-ocular lenses and glucose
                                       testing equipment under respective PCT
                                       headings
180            6th                     73 Milk                                                Food Products                             4
               Schedule-                                                                      Manufacturing
               Table-1                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
181            6th                     15.i Following items for promotion of                  Manufacturing                             4
               Schedule-               renewable energy technologies or for                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 conservation of energy:-(i).                           General Masses
                                       SMD/LED/LVD lights with or without
                                       ballast, fittings and fixtures.
182            6th                     09. Following machinery, equip. and                    Education Sector                          4
               Schedule-               other education and research related                   General Masses
               Table-3                 items imported by technical, training
                                       institutes, schools, colleges and
                                       universities:-sr.# (1) to (23) under
                                       respective headings.
183            6th                     59. artificial kidneys, eye cornea,                    General Masses                            3
               Schedule-               hemodialysis machines, hemodialyzers,                  Health items
               Table-1                 a.v. fistula needles, hemodialysis fluids
                                       and powder, blood tubing tines for
                                       dialysis and reverse osmosis plants for
                                       dialysis, double lumen catheter for
                                       dialysis, catheter for renal failure
184            6th                     15 (xvi). Charge controller/Current                    Manufacturing                             3
               Schedule-               controller. Provided that exemption                    (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 under this serial shall be available with              General Masses
                                       effect from 01.07.2016. (xvi). Charge
                                       controller/Current controller. Provided
                                       that exemption under this serial shall be
                                       available with effect
185            6th                     14A.4.b.iv Charge controllers.                         Manufacturing                             3
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
186            6th                     139 Fans for Dairy Farms                               General Masses                            3
               Schedule-
               Table-1
187            6th                     126 Machinery, equipment and tools for                 Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               setting up maintenance, repair and                     (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 overhaul (MRO) workshop by MRO                         General Masses
                                       company recognized by Aviation Division
188            6th                     50. articles imported through post as                  Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               unsolicited gifts, subject to the same                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 conditions as are envisaged for the                    General Masses
                                       purposes of applying zero-rate of
                                       customs duty under the customs art 1969
                                       (iv of 1969) under respective PCT
                                       heading
189            6th                     2 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on                       Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               Machinery, equipment, apparatus, and                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 medical, surgical, dental and veterinary               General Masses
                                       furniture, materials, fixture and fittings
                                       imported by hospitals and medical or
                                       diagnostic institutes-subject to condition
                                       given at S.No. 2
190            6th                     15.4 exemption of Sales Tax @ 0% on 4.                 Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               Solar torches.-Items for promotion of                  (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 renewable energy technologies. Subject                 General Masses
                                       to conditions given in the preamble of
                                       Table-3 of 6th Schedule to the Sales TAx
                                       Act, 1990.
191            6th                     14A.3.b.ii Cooling towers.                             Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
192            6th                     16. red chilies excluding those sold in                Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               retail packing bearing brand names and                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 trademarks under respective PCT                        General Masses
                                       headings                                               (Food Product)
193            6th                     73. MILK AND CREAM...04.01 AND                         General Masses (                          2
               Schedule-               04.02                                                  Food Product)
               Table-1
194            6th                     15. (vi). Lanterns and related instruments.            Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
195            6th                     14A.6.c.iv Electric Heater/Immersion                   Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               Rod (one piece with one solar water                    (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                 heater)                                                General Masses
196            6th                     72 Uncooked poultry Meat whether or not                (Food Product)                            2
               Schedule-               fresh, frozen or otherwise, preserved or General
               Table-1                 packed
197            6th                     15 (viii). LED Bulb/Tube lights.                       Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
198            6th                     53. imports of all such gifts as are                   Manufacturing                             2
               Schedule-               received and such equipment for fighting               (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 tuberculosis, leprosy, aids and cancer                 General Masses
                                       and such equipment and apparatus for
                                       the rehabilitation of the deaf, the blind
                                       crippled or mentally retarded as are
                                       purchases or otherwise sec
199            6th                     71.goods and services purchased by                     Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               non-resident entrepreneurs and traders                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 visiting Pakistan to participate in trade              General Masses
                                       fairs and exhibitions subject to reciprocity
                                       and such conditions and restrictions as
                                       may be specified by the board under
                                       respective heading
200            6th                     115 Plant, machinery and equipment                     Manufacturers in                          1
               Schedule-               imported for setting up fruit processing               backward areas
               Table-1                 and preservation units in Gilgit-Baltistan,
                                       Makran and Malakand Divisions subject
                                       to the same conditions and procedure as
                                       are applicable for import of such plant,
                                       machinery and equipment
201            6th                     14A.8.viii Aluminum and silver paste.                  Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
202            6th                     78 Desi Ghee, excluding that sold in retail            General Masses (                          1
               Schedule-               packing under a brand name                             Food Product)
               Table-1
203            6th                     93. bicycles (87.12). 94. wheelchairs                  Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               (8713.1000 AND 8713.9000)                              (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses/
                                                                                              Differently-abled
                                                                                              Persons
204            6th                     29 Table salt including iodized salt                   Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               excluding salt sold in retail packing                  (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 bearing brand names and trademarks.                    General Masses (
                                                                                              Food Product)
205            6th                     84. preparations for infant use, put up for            Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               retail sale (1901.1000). 85. fat filled milk           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 (1901.9090)                                            General Masses (
                                                                                              Food Product)
206            6th                     52-a goods supplied to hospitals run by                Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               the federal or provincial governments or               (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 charitable operating hospitals of fifty                General Masses
                                       beds or more respective headings
207            6th                     91 Energy saver lamps. As per Note 1 of                Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               the 6th Schedule to the Sales Tax Act,                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 1990, exemption shall be admissible on                 General Masses
                                       the basis of description of goods as
                                       mentioned in column (2) of the Schedule.
                                       PCT classification of headings is
                                       provided for ease of reference
208            6th                     75 Yogurt, excluding that sold in retail               Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               packing under a brand name                             (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses
                                                                                              (Food Prodiucts)
209            6th                     14A.12.b.iv Pole/Tower.                                Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-3                                                                        General Masses
210            6th                     110. the following items with dedicated                Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               use of renewable sources of energy like                (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                 solar and wind, subject to certification by            General Masses
                                       the alternative energy development
                                       board (aedb), Islamabad:-(a) solar pv
                                       panels (9405.1090), (b) lvd induction
                                       lamps, (c)SMD, LEDS
211            6th                     147 Goods supplied to German                           Diplomatic mission                        1
               Schedule-               Development Agency (Deutsche
               Table-1                 Gesellschaft für International
                                       Zusammenarbeit) GIZ
212            6th                     74 Flavored Milk, excluding that sold in               Manufacturing                             1
               Schedule-               retail packing under a brand name                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table-1                                                                        General Masses
Sub Total                                                                                                                         316,015
Less 45% adjustment on account of value addition of Local Supplies                                                                142,207
Total                                                                                                                             173,808
=========================================================================================================================================
EXEMPTION ON LOCAL SUPPLIES UNDER 6TH SCHEDULE
=========================================================================================================================================
Sr             Legal                   Description                                            Intended                          Estimates
               Reference               Exemption                                                                            Beneficiaries
=========================================================================================================================================
                                       or Concession                                                                          Rs. Million
1              (Section 13)            1 Live Animals 2 [and live poultry]                    General Masses                       15,119
               6th Schedule
               Table I
2              (Section 13)            1 Supply of cottonseed exclusively                     Agriculture Sector                      828
               6th Schedule            meant for sowing purposes, subject
               Table II                to such conditions as the                              General Masses                          828
                                       Board may specify
3              (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table III               1 Machinery and equipment for                          Manufacturing
                                       initial installation, balancing,                       (Industrial Inputs)
                                       modernization, replacement or                          General Masses                          260
                                       expansion of desalination plants,
                                       coal firing system, gas processing
                                       plants and oil and gas field
                                       prospecting.
4              (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table I                 2 Meat of bovine animals, sheep                        Food Products
                                       and goat, excluding poultry and                        General Masses                        1,032
                                       offal, whether or not fresh, frozen
                                       or otherwise, preserved 2 [or
                                       packed]
5              (Section 13)            2 Supply of locally produced crude                     Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            vegetable oil obtained from the locally produced       (Industrial
               Table II                seeds 1 [other than cotton seed], except cooking       Inputs)
                                       oil, without having undergone any process except       General Masses                        1,905
                                       the process of washing
6              (Section 13)            2 Following machinery, equipment, apparatus
               6th Schedule            and medical, surgical, dental and veterinary furniture,Food Products
               Table III               materials, fixtures and fittings imported by           Manufacturing
                                       hospitals and medical or diagnostic institutes:-       (Industrial Inputs)
7              (Section 13)            3 Fish and crustaceans excluding live fish             General Masses                          281
               6th Schedule            whether or not fresh, frozen or otherwise preserved 4  Food Products
               Table I                 [or packed]                                            General Masses                          485
8              (Section 13)            Supplies made by cottage industry                      Manufacturing
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses                           60
9              (Section 13)            4 Raw material and intermediary goods manufactured     Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            or produced, and services provided or rendered,        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                by a registered person, consumed in-house for the      General Masses                          159
                                       manufacture of goods subject to sales tax.
10             (Section 13)            4 Coal mining machinery, equipment, spares, including  Mining Sector
               6th Schedule            vehicles for site use i.e. single or double cabin pick-Manufacturing
               Table III               1 [and dump trucks], imported for Thar Coal Field.     (Industrial Inputs)
11             (Section 13)            6 Supply of fixed assets against which
                                       input tax adjustment                                   General Masses                            5
               6th Schedule            is not available under a notification issued in terms of
               Table II                clause (b) of subsection (1) of section 8 of the Sales Tax
                                       Act, 1990. Manufacturing (Industrial Inputs)
                                       General Masses                                                                                 236
12             (Section 13)            7 Breads prepared in tandoors and bakeries, vermicillieFood products
               6th Schedule            nans, chapattis, sheer mal, bun, rusk.                 Manufacturing
               Table II                                                                       (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses                        4,277
13             (Section 13)            8 Foodstuff cooked or prepared in-house                Food products
               6th Schedule            and served in messes run                               Manufacturing                             1
               Table II                on the basis of mutuality and industrial canteens      (Industrial Inputs)
                                       for workers.                                           General Masses
14             (Section 13)            8 Machinery and equipment meant for power
                                       transmission and                                       Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            grid stations including under construction projects.   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses                          152
15             (Section 13)            9 Foodstuff and other eatables prepared in the
                                       flight kitchens                                        Food products
               6th Schedule            and supplied for consumption on-board in local flights.Manufacturing
               Table II                                                                       (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses                          103
16             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table III               9 machinery, equipment and other education
                                       and research                                           Education Sector
                                       related items imported by technical, training instituteGeneral Masses                            4
                                       research institutes, schools, colleges and universities:-
17             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table II                10 Agricultural produce of Pakistan, not subjected to
                                       any                                                    Agriculture Sector
                                       further process of manufacture.                        General Masses                        1,751
18             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table I                 11 Eggs including eggs for hatching                    Poultry Sector
                                                                                              General Masses                        1,440
19             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table II                11 Supply of ware potato and onions                    Food Sector
                                                                                              General Masses                           17
20             (Section 13)            11 Following machinery and equipment                   Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            for marble, granite and gem stone                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               extraction and processing industries:                  General Masses                           10
21             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table I                 12 Live plants including bulbs, 1
                                       [roots and the like.]                                  General Masses                          316
22             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table I                 13 Edible vegetables including roots                   Food Products
                                       and tubers, 2 [except ware potato                      Manufacturing
                                       and onions], whether fresh, frozen                     (Industrial Inputs)
                                       or otherwise preserved (e.g. in cold                   General Masses                        2,494
                                       storage) but excluding those bottled
                                       3 [or] canned 4 [***]
23             (Section 13)            13 Effluent treatment plants                           Manufacturing
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses                           40
24             (Section 13)            14 Pulses.                                             Food Products
               6th Schedule                                                                   General Masses                        8,505
               TABLE I
25             (Section 13)            14 items for use with solar                            Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            energy:-Solar Power Systems                            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses                        1,116
26             (Section 13)            15 Edible fruits excluding                             Food Products
               6th Schedule            imported fruits (except fruits                         General Masses                          665
               Table I                 imported from Afghanistan)
                                       whether fresh, frozen or
                                       otherwise preserved but excluding
                                       those bottled 2 [or]
                                       canned 3 [***],
27             (Section 13)            16 Red chillies excluding those                        Food Products
               6th Schedule            sold in retail packing bearing                         General Masses                           65
               Table I                 brand names and trademarks.
28             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table II                16 Raw cotton 1 [omitted]                              Manufacturing
                                                                                              (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses                           51
29             (Section 13)            17 Ginger excluding those sold                         Food Products
               6th Schedule            in retail packing bearing                              General Masses                        1,604
               Table I                 brand names and trademarks
30             (Section 13)            17 Raw and pickled hides and                           Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            skins, wet blue hides and skins                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses                           57
31             (Section 13)            17 Machinery, equipment, raw                           Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            materials, components and other                        (Industrial Inputs)                       2
               Table III               capital goods for use in building,
                                       fittings, repairing or refitting
                                       of ships, boats or floating
                                       structures imported by Karachi
                                       Shipyard and Engineering
                                       Works Limited.
32             (Section 13)            18 Turmeric excluding those sold                       Food Products
               6th Schedule            in retail packing bearing brand                        General Masses                           50
               Table I                 names and trademarks.
33             (Section 13)            18 Supplies made by manufacturers                      Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            of marble and granite having annual                    (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                turnover less than five million                        General Masses                            2
                                       rupees even if their annual
                                       utility bill is more than eight
                                       hundred thousand rupees
34             (Section 13)            19 Cereals and products of milling                     Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            industry 4 [excluding the products                     (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 of milling industry, other than wheat                  General Masses/
                                       and meslin flour, as sold in retail                    Food items                            5,469
                                       packing bearing brand name or a
                                       trademark].
35             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table II                19 Bricks                                              Manufacturing
                                                                                              (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses                          264
36             (Section 13)            19 Plant and machinery, except the items               Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            listed under Chapter 87 of the Pakistan                (Industrial
               Table III               Customs Tariff, imported for setting up                Inputs/SEZs                              93
                                       of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by zone
                                       developers and for installation in that
                                       zone by zone enterprises, on one time
                                       basis as prescribed in the SEZ Act, 2012
                                       and rules there under subject to such
                                       condition, limitations and restriction as
                                       a Federal Board of Revenue may impose from
                                       time to time.
37             (Section 13)            20 Seeds, fruit and spores of a kind used              Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            for sowing                                             (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses                        2,888
38             (Section 13)            20 Crushed stone                                       Manufacturing
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses                           88
39             (Section 13)            21 Cinchona bark.                                      Manufacturing
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses                        1,096
40             (Section 13)            21 Poultry feed, cattle feed,                          General Masses                       28,072
               6th Schedule            sunflower seed meal, rape seed meal
               Table-II                and canola seed meal
41             (Section 13)            22 Sugar beet                                          Food Products
               6th Schedule                                                                   General Masses                            6
               Table I
42             (Section 13)            22 Single cylinder agriculture diesel                  Agriculture
               6th Schedule            engines (compression ignition internal                 Sector General
               Table II                combustion piston engines) of 3 to 36 HP.              Masses                                  370
43             (Section 13)            23 Match boxes                                         Manufacturing
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses                        1,241
44             (Section 13)            24 Edible oils and vegetable ghee,                     Food Products
               6th Schedule            including cooking oil, on which Federal                General Masses                          352
               Table I                 Excise Duty is charged, levied and
                                       collected 4 [by a registered manufacturer
                                       or importer] as if it were a tax payable
                                       under section 3 of the Act. 5
                                       [Explanation.-Exemption of this entry shall
                                       not be available 6 [on local supplies made
                                       by importers,] distributors, wholesalers
                                       or retailers.
45             (Section 13)            24 LED or SMD lights and bulbs meant for               Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            conservation of energy                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses                        1,960
46             (Section 13)            25 Cottonseed oil                                      Manufacturing
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses                          558
47             (Section 13)            26 Fruit juices, whether fresh, frozen or              Food Products
               6th Schedule            otherwise preserved but excluding those                General Masses                          139
               Table I                 bottled, canned or package
48             (Section 13)            Ice and waters excluding those for sale                Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            under brand names or trademark                         (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses                          397
49             (Section 13)            29 Table salt including iodized salt                   Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            excluding salt sold in retail packing                  (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 bearing brand names and trademarks                     General Masses                          203
50             (Section 13)            31 Holy Quran, complete or in parts, with              General Masses                          252
               6th Schedule            or without translation; Quranic Verses
               Table I                 recorded on any analogue or digital media;
                                       other Holy books
51             (Section 13)            32 [Newsprint, newspapers], journals,                  Manufacturing
               6th Schedule            periodicals, books 6 [***] but excluding               (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 directories.                                           General Masses                        1,540
52             (Section 13)            33 Currency notes, bank notes, shares,                 General Masses                        2,921
               6th Schedule            stocks and bonds.
               Table I
53             (Section 13)
               6th Schedule
               Table I                 38 Monetary gold.                                      General Masses                            2
54             (Section 13)            45 Dextrose and saline infusion giving                 Health Sector
               6th Schedule            sets 2 [***] along with empty non-toxic                Manufacturing
               Table I                 bags for infusion solution, Dextrose and               (Industrial Inputs)
                                       saline infusion giving sets, Artificial                General Masses                        1,726
                                       parts of the body, Intra-Ocular lenses and
                                       Glucose testing equipment.
55             (Section 13)            46[Goods imported by various                           Manufacturing                            63
               6th Schedule            agencies of the United Nations,                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 diplomats, diplomatic missions,                        UN and Diplomatic
                                       privileged persons and privileged                      Missions
                                       organizations which are covered
                                       under various Acts and, Orders,
                                       rules and regulations made
                                       thereunder; and agreements by
                                       the Federal Government provided
                                       that such goods are charged to
                                       zero-rate of customs duty under
                                       Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969)
56             (Section 13)            47 Import of articles of household                     Manufacturing                           230
               6th Schedule            and personal effects including                         (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 vehicles and also the goods for                        General Masses
                                       donation to projects established
57             (Section                13) 48 Goods imported or supplied                      Manufacturing 612
               6th Schedule            under grants-in-aid for which a                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 specific consent has been                              General Masses
                                       obtained from the 1 [Board];
                                       supplies and imports under
                                       agreements signed by the
                                       Government of Pakistan before the
                                       30th June, 1996, provided the
                                       agreements contained the
                                       provision for exemption of tax at
                                       the time of signing of agreement
58             (Section 13)            49 Import of all goods received, in                    General Masses                            5
               6th Schedule            the event of a natural disaster o
               Table I
59             (Section                13) 50 Articles imported through post                  General Masses                            4
               6th                     Schedule as unsolicited gifts, subject to the
               Table I                 same conditions as are envisaged
                                       for the purposes of applying zero-
                                       rate of customs duty under the
                                       Customs Act, 1969. (IV of 1969)
60             (Section 13)            51 Imported samples, subject to                        General Masses                           66
               6th Schedule            the same conditions as are
               Table I                 envisaged for the purposes of
                                       applying zero-rate of customs duty
                                       under the Customs Act, 1969. (IV
                                       of 1969).
61             (Section 13)            52 Goods imported by or donated                        Health Sector                         2,163
               6th Schedule            to hospitals run by the Federal                        General Masses
               Table I                 Government or a Provincial
                                       Government; and non-profit
62             (Section 13)            53 Import of all such gifts as are                     Health Sector                             6
               6th Schedule            received, and such equipment for                       General Masses
               Table I                 fighting tuberculosis, leprosy, AIDS
                                       and cancer and such equipment
                                       and apparatus for the rehabilitation
                                       of the deaf, the blind, crippled or
                                       mentally retarded as are
                                       purchased or otherwise secured by
                                       a charitable non-profit making
                                       institution solely for the purpose of
                                       advancing declared objectives of
                                       such institution
63             (Section 13)            54 Educational, scientific and                         Educational Sector                        2
               6th Schedule            cultural material imported from a                      General Masses
               Table I                 country signatory to UNESCO
                                       Agreement or a country signatory
                                       to bilateral commodity exchange
                                       agreement with Pakistan, subject
                                       to the same conditions as are
                                       envisaged for the purposes of
                                       exemption under the Customs Act,
                                       1969 (IV of 1969).
64             (Section 13)            55 Import of replacement goods                         Manufacturing                             1
               6th Schedule            supplied free of cost in lieu of                       (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 defective goods imported, subject                      General Masses
                                       to similar conditions as are
                                       envisaged for the purposes of
                                       applying zero-rate of customs duty
                                       under the Customs Act, 1969.
65             (Section 13)            57 Goods (including dry fruits                         Importers                                35
               6th Schedule            imported from Afghanistan)                             Manufacturing
               Table I                 temporarily imported into Pakistan,                    (Industrial Inputs)
                                       meant for subsequent exportation                       General Masses
                                       charged to zero-rat
66             (Section 13)            58 Import of ship stores, subject to                   Importers                                 1
               6th Schedule            the procedures, conditions and                         Manufacturing
               Table I                 restrictions as may be specified by                    (Industrial Inputs)
                                       the Collector of Customs in this                       General Masses
                                       behalf including those
                                       consignments of such stores that
                                       have been released without
                                       charging sales tax since the 1st
                                       July, 1998, but excluding such
                                       consignments of ship stores as
                                       have been cleared on payment of
                                       sales tax
67             (Section 13)            59 Artificial kidneys, eye cornea,                     Health Sector                         3,275
               6th Schedule            hemodialysis machines,                                 Manufacturing
               Table I                 hemodialyzers, A.V. fistula                            (Industrial Inputs)
                                       needles, hemodialysis fluids and                       General Masses
                                       powder, blood tubing tines for
                                       dialysis and reverse osmosis
                                       plants for dialysis, double lumen
                                       catheter for dialysis, catheter for
                                       renal failure patient and peritoneal
                                       dialysis solution, cochlear implants
                                       systems
68             (Section 13)            Contraceptives and accessories                         Health Sector                           758
               6th Schedule            thereof.                                               Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
69             (Section 13)            61 Goods produced or                                   Exporters                               110
               6th Schedule            manufactured in and exported from                      Manufacturing
               Table I                 Pakistan which are subsequently                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                       imported in Pakistan within one                        General Masses
                                       year of their exportation, provided
                                       conditions of section 22 of the
                                       Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969),
                                       are complied with.
70             (Section 13)            63 Personal wearing apparel and                        General Masses                           14
               6th Schedule            bona fide baggage imported by
               Table                   overseas Pakistanis and tourists, if
                                       imported under various baggage
                                       rules and is exempt from Customs
                                       duties
71             (Section 13)            71 Goods and services purchased                        Non-Residents                             1
               6th Schedule            by non-resident entrepreneurs and
               Table I                 in trade fairs and exhibitions
                                       subject to reciprocity and such
                                       conditions and restrictions as may
                                       be specified by the Board.
72             (Section 13)            72 Uncooked poultry Meat whether                       Food Products                         1,282
               6th Schedule            or not fresh, frozen or otherwise,                     General Masses
               Table I                 preserved or packed
73             (Section 13)            73 Milk                                                Food Products                        17,000
               6th Schedule            Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
74             (Section13)             74 Flavored milk, excluding that                       Food Products                            66
               6th Schedule            sold in retail packing under a brand                   Manufacturing
               Table I                 name                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
75             (Section 13)            75 Yogurt, excluding that sold in                      Food Products                            67
               6th Schedule            retail packing under a brand name                      Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
76             (Section 13)            76 Whey, excluding that sold in                        Food Products                           151
               6th Schedule            retail packing under a brand name                      Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
77             (Section 13)            77 Butter, excluding that sold in                      Food Products                           195
               6th Schedule            retail packing under a brand name                      Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)

                                                                                              General Masses
78             (Section 13)            78 Desi ghee, excluding that sold                      Food Products                           124
               6th Schedule            in retail packing under a brand                        Manufacturing
               Table I                 name                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
79             (Section 13)            79 Cheese, excluding that sold in                      Food Products                           222
               6th Schedule            retail packing under a brand name                      Manufacturing
               Table I
                                                                                              (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
80             (Section 13)            80 Processed cheese not grated or                      Food Products                           547
               6th Schedule            powdered, excluding that sold in                       Manufacturing
               Table I                 retail packing under a brand name                      (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
81             (Section 13)            81 Cotton seed                                         Manufacturing                         7,237
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
82             (Section 13)            82 Frozen prepared or preserved                        Food Products                           205
               6th Schedule            sausages and similar products of                       Manufacturing
               Table I                 poultry meat or meat offal 2 [,                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                       excluding those sold in retail                         General Masses
                                       packing under a brand name or a
                                       trademark]
83             (Section 13)            83 Meat and similar products of                        Food Products                         2,144
               6th Schedule            prepared frozen or preserved meat                      Manufacturing
               Table I                 or meat offal of all types including                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                       poultry, meat and fish 3 [,excluding                   General Masses
                                       those sold in retail packing under a
                                       brand name or a trademark]
84             (Section 13)            84 preparation suitable for infants                    Food Products                         2,701
               6th Schedule                                                                   Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
85             (Section 13)            85 Fat filled milk excluding that                      Food Products                         1,966
               6th Schedule            sold in retail packing under a brand                   Manufacturing
               Table I                 name or a trademark]                                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
86             (Section 13)            86 Colors in sets (Poster colors)                      Manufacturing                           122
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
87             (Section 13)            87 Writing, drawing and making                         Manufacturing                            54
               6th Schedule            inks                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
88             (Section 13)            88Erasers                                              Manufacturing                            28
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
89             (Section 13)            89 Exercise books                                      Manufacturing                            60
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
90             (Section 13)            90 Pencil sharpeners                                   Manufacturing                            27
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
91             (Section 13)            91 Energy saver lamps                                  Manufacturing                            99
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
92             (Section 13)            92Sewing machines of the                               Manufacturing                            25
               6th Schedule            household type                                         (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
93             (Section 13)            93 Bicycles                                            Manufacturing                           180
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
94             (Section 13)            94 Wheelchairs                                         Manufacturing                            49
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
95             (Section 13)            96 Other drawing, marking out or                       Manufacturing                             4
               6th Schedule            mathematical calculating                               (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 instruments (geometry box)                             General Masses
96             (Section 13)            97 Pens, ball pens, markers and                        Manufacturing                           149
               6th Schedule            porous tipped pens                                     (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
97             (Section 13)            98 Pencils including color pencils                     Manufacturing                           322
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
98             (Section 13)            99 Compost (non-commercial                             Manufacturing                           149
               6th Schedule            fertilizer) produced and supplied                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 locally                                                General Masses
99             (Section 13)            100 Construction materials to 6                        Manufacturing                            16
               6th Schedule            [Gwadar] Export processing                             (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 Zone's investors and to Export                         General Masses
                                       Processing Zone 3
100            (Section 13)            101 Raw and pickled hides and                          Manufacturing                             5
               6th Schedule            skins, wet blue hides and skins,                       (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 finished leather, and                                  General Masses
101            (Section 13)            102 Machinery, equipment and                           Manufacturing                            27
               6th Schedule            materials imported either for                          (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 exclusive use within the limits of                     General Masses
                                       Export Processing Zone or for
                                       making exports therefrom, and
                                       goods imported for warehousing
                                       purpose in Export Processing
                                       Zone, subject to the conditions that
                                       such machinery, equipment,
                                       materials and goods are imported
                                       by investors of Export Processing
                                       Zones, and all the procedures,
                                       limitations and restrictions as are
                                       applicable on such goods under
                                       the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969)
                                       and rules made thereunder shall
                                       mutatis mutandis, apply.
102            (Section 13)            103 Import and supply thereof, up                      Manufacturing                           104
               6th Schedule            to the year, of ships                                  (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
103            (Section 13)            104 Substances registered as                           Manufacturing                        91,892
               6th Schedule            drugs under the Drugs Act, 1976                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 (XXXI of 1976) and medicaments                         General Masses
                                       as are classifiable under chapter
                                       30 of the First Schedule to the
                                       Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969)
                                       except the following, even if
                                       medicated or medicinal in nature, n
104            (Section 13)            105 Raw materials for the basic                        Health Sector                        11,076
               6th Schedule            manufacture of pharmaceutical                          Manufacturing
               Table I                 active ingredients and for                             (Industrial Inputs)
                                       manufacture of pharmaceutical                          General Masses
                                       products, provided that in case of
                                       import, only such raw materials
                                       shall be entitled to exemption
                                       which are liable to customs duty
                                       not exceeding 1 [eleven] per cent
                                       ad valorem, either under the First
                                       Schedule 2 [or Fifth Schedule] to
                                       the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969)
                                       or under a notification issued under
                                       section 19 thereof.
105            (Section 13)            106 Import of Halal edible offal of                    General Masses                           90
               6th Schedule            bovine animals
               Table I
106            (Section 13)            107 Import and supply of iodized                       General Masses                          268
               6th Schedule            salt bearing brand names and
               Table I                 trademarks whether or not sold in
                                       retail packing.
107            (Section 13)            108 Components or sub-                                 Manufacturing                             7
               6th Schedule            components of energy saver                             (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 lamps, namely:-(a) Electronic                          General Masses
                                       Circuit (b) Plastic Caps (upper and
                                       lower) (c) Base Caps B22 and E27
                                       (d) Tungsten Filaments (e) Lead-
                                       in-wire (f) Fluorescent powder (Tri
                                       Band Phospher) (g) Adhesive
                                       Additive (h) Al-oxide Suspension
                                       (i) Capping Cement (j) Stamp Pad
108            (Section 13)            110 The following items with                           Manufacturing                         1,762
               6th Schedule            dedicated use of renewable source                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 of energy like solar and wind,                         General Masses
                                       subject to certification by the                        Alternative Energy
                                       Alternative Energy Development                         Development
                                       Board (AEDB), Islamabad 1 [for
                                       the period ending on the 30th
                                       June, 2023]:-(a) Solar PV panels;
                                       (b) LVD induction lamps; (c) SMD,
                                       LEDs, with or without ballast, with
                                       fittings and fixtures; (d) Wind
                                       turbines including alternators and
                                       mast; (e) Solar Tor
109            (Section 13)            112 Following cardiology/cardiac                       Health Sector                         1,620
               6th Schedule            surgery, neurovascular,                                Manufacturing
               Table I                 electrophysiology, endo-surgery,                       (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
110            (Section 13)            113 High Efficiency Irrigation                         Agriculture Sector                      209
               6th Schedule            Equipment (If used for agriculture                     Manufacturing
               Table I                 sector) (1) Submersible pumps (up                      (Industrial Inputs
                                       to 75 lbs and head 150 meters) (2)                     General Masses
                                       Sprinklers including high and low
                                       pressure (center pivotal) system,
                                       conventional sprinkler equipment,
                                       water reel travelling sprinkler, drip
                                       or trickle irrigation equipment, mint
                                       irrigation sprinkler system (3) Air
                                       release valves, pressures gauges,
                                       water meters, back flow
                                       preventers, and automatic
                                       controllers
111            (Section                13) 114 Green House Framing and                        Manufacturing                           296
               6th                     Schedule Other Green House Equipment (If               (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 used for Agriculture Sector) (1)                       General Masses
                                       Tunnel farming
112            (Section                13) 115 Plant, machinery and                           Manufacturers of                          2
               6th                     Schedule equipment imported for setting up             backward areas
               Table I                 fruit processing and preservation                      (Industrial Inputs)
                                       units in Gilgit-Baltistan,                             General Masses
                                       Balochistan Province and
                                       Malakand Division up to the 30th
                                       June, 2019 subject to the same
                                       conditions and procedure as are
                                       applicable for import of such plant,
                                       machinery and equipment under
                                       the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969)
113            (Section 13)            116 Plant, machinery and                               Manufacturer in                           1
               6th                     Schedule equipment imported for setting up             FATA
               Table I                 industries in FATA up to 30th June                     Manufacturing
                                       2019 subject to the same                               (Industrial Inputs)
                                       conditions and procedure as are                        General Masses
                                       applicable for import of such plant,
                                       machinery and equipment under
                                       the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969)
114            (Section                13) 117 Appliances and items required                  Manufacturing                             2
               6th                     Schedule for ostomy procedures as specified            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 in the Chapter 99 of the First                         General Masses
                                       Schedule to the Customs Act,
                                       1969, subject to same conditions
                                       as specified therein]
115            (Section                13) 120 Diagnostic kits or equipment,                  Health Sector                         4,165
               6th                     Schedule namely:-HIV Kits 4C Es Trionyx                Manufacturing
               Table I                 5C Cell control normal Bovine                          (Industrial Inputs)
                                       precision multi sera Pregnancy test                    General Masses
                                       DNA SSP DRB Generic IC
                                       Reticulocyte count (control) retic C
                                       Control Kit for vitamin B12
                                       estimation Ferritin kit HEV
                                       (Hepatitis E virus) ID-DA Cell Urine
                                       Analysis Strips Albumin beg
                                       Cratinin
116            (Section 13)            121 Blood Bag CPDA-1 with blood Manufacturing                                                  253
               6th Schedule            transfusion set pack in aluminum                       (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 foil with set                                          General Masses
117            (Section 13)            122 Urine drainage bags                                Manufacturing                            24
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
118            (Section 13)            123 Aircraft, whether imported or                      Health Sector                             2
               6th Schedule            acquired on wet or dry lease 1 [:]                     Manufacturing
               Table I                 Provided that in case of import or                     (Industrial Inputs)
                                       acquisition on wet or dry lease by
                                       Pakistan International Airlines
                                       Corporation, this exemption shall
                                       be available with effect from 19th
                                       March, 2015.
119            (Section 13)            125 Spare parts for use in aircrafts,                  Manufacturing                             5
               6th Schedule            trainer aircrafts or simulators                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I
120            (Section 13)            126 Machinery, equipment and                           Manufacturing                             2
               6th Schedule            tools for setting up maintenance,                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 repair and overhaul (MRO)
                                       workshop by MRO company
                                       recognized by Aviation Division
121            (Section 13)            127 Operational tools, machinery,                      Manufacturing                            26
               6th Schedule            equipment and furniture and                            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 fixtures on one-time basis for                         General Masses
                                       setting up Greenfield airports by a
                                       company authorized by Aviation
                                       Division.
122            (Section 13)            128 Aviation simulators imported                       Manufacturing                            76
               6th Schedule            by airline company recognized by                       (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 Aviation Division
123            (Section 13)            129 Import of plant, machinery and                     Manufacturing                            28
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
124            (Section 13)            130 Sodium Iron (Na Fe EDTA),                          Manufacturing                            95
               6th Schedule            and other premixes of vitamins,                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 minerals and micro-nutrients (food                     General Masses
                                       grade) and subject to conditions
                                       imposed for importation under the
                                       Customs Act, 1969]
125            (Section 13)            131 Laptop computers, notebooks                        Industrial Inputs)                    2,154
               6th Schedule            whether or not incorporating                           General Masses
               Table I                 multimedia kit
126            (Section 13)            132 Personal computers                                 General Masses                        1,116
               6th Schedule
               Table I
127            (Section 13)            133 Pesticides and their active                        Agriculture Sector                   18,108
               6th Schedule            ingredients registered by the                          Manufacturing
               Table I                 Department of Plant Protection                         (Industrial Inputs)
                                       under the Agricultural Pesticides                      General Masses
                                       Ordinance, 1971 (II of 1971),
                                       stabilizers, emulsifiers and
                                       solvents
128            (Section 13)            135 Sunflower and canola hybrid                        Manufacturing                            11
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
129            (Section 13)            136 Combined harvesters up to                          Manufacturing                            15
               6th Schedule            five years old                                         (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
130            (Section 13)            138Fish Feed                                           Manufacturing                            47
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
131            (Section 13)            139 Fans for dairy farms                               Manufacturing                             1
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
132            (Section                13) 140 Bovine semen                                   Manufacturing                            51
               6th Schedule            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
                                                                                              Manufacturing                         1,232
133            (Section                13) 141 Preparations for making
               6th Schedule            animal feed                                            (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
               Table I                                                                        Manufacturing                             3
134            (Section 13)            142 Promotional and advertising
                                                                                              General Masses
               6th Schedule            material including technical                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 literature, pamphlets, brochures
                                       and other giveaways of no
                                       commercial value, distributed free
                                                                                              Mass transit                              1
                                       of cost by the exhibitors
135            (Section 13)            146 Equipment imported by M/s
               6th Schedule            China Railway Corporation to                           Schemes
               Table I                 furnished and installed in Orange                      General Masses                           10
                                       Line Metro Lahore
136            (Section                13) Goods supplied to German
                                       6th Schedule Development Agency (Deutsche
                                                                                                                                        6
               Table I                 Gesellschaft für Internationale
                                       Zusammenarbeit) GIZ
137            (Section                13) 148 Imported construction                          Roads and
               6th Schedule            materials and goods imported by                        Highways
               Table I                 M/s China State Construction
                                       Engineering Corporation Limited
                                       (M/s CSCECL), whether or not
                                       locally manufactured, for
                                       construction of Karachi-Peshawar
                                       Motorway (Sukkur-Multan Section)
                                       subject to fulfilment of same
                                       conditions, limitations and
                                       restrictions as are specified under
                                       S. No. 145 of this table, provided
                                       that total incidence of exemptions
                                       of all duties and taxes in respect of
                                       construction materials and goods
                                       imported for the project shall not
                                       exceed ten thousand eight
                                       hundred ninety-eight million
                                       rupees including the benefit of
                                       exemption from duties and taxes
                                       availed before 30th June, 2018
                                       under the provisions of the Sales
                                       Tax Act, 1990, the Customs Act,
                                       1969, the Federal Excise Act, 2005
                                       and the Inco
138            (13) Section            150 Plant and machinery excluding                      Manufacturing                           128
               6th Schedule            consumer durable goods and                             (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 office equipment as imported by                        General Masses
                                       greenfield industries, intending to
                                       manufacture taxable goods, during
                                       their construction and installation
                                       period subject to conditions noted
                                       below and issuance of exemption
                                       certificate by the Commissioner
                                       Inland Revenue having
                                       jurisdiction: Conditions: (a) the
                                       importer is registered under the Act
                                       on or after the first day of July,
                                       2019; and (b) the industry is not
                                       established by splitting up or
                                       reconstruction or reconstitution of
                                       an undertaking already in
                                       existence or by transfer of
                                       machinery or plant from another
                                       industrial undertaking in Pakistan
139            (13) Section            152 Supplies of electricity, as                        General Masses/                       4,238
               6th Schedule            made from the day of assent to the                     FATA
               Table I                 Constitution (Twenty-fifth
                                       Amendment) Act, 2018, till 30th
                                       June, 2023, to all residential and
                                       commercial consumers in tribal
                                       areas, and to such industries in the
                                       tribal areas which were set and
                                       started their industrial production
                                       before 31st May, 2018, but
                                       excluding steel and ghee or
                                       cooking oil industries
140            (13) Section            153Steel billets, ingots, ship                         Steel Sector                             29
               6th Schedule            plates, bars and other long re-                        Manufacturing
               Table I                 rolled profiles, on such imports and                   (Industrial Inputs)
                                       supplies by the manufacturer on                        General Masses
                                       which federal excise duty is
                                       payable in sales tax mode
141            (13) Section            100AMaterials and equipment 2                          Exporters                                19
               6th Schedule            [ (plant, machinery, equipment,
               Table I                 appliances and accessories)] for
                                       construction and operation of 3
                                       [Gwadar] Port and development of
                                       Free Zone for 3 [Gwadar] Port as
                                       imported by or supplied to China
                                       Overseas Ports Holding Company
                                       Limited (COPHCL) and its
                                       operating companies namely (i)
                                       China Overseas Ports Holding
                                       Company Pakistan (Private)
                                       Limited (ii) Gwadar International
                                       Terminal Limited, (iii) Gwadar
                                       Marin Services Limited and (iv)
                                       Gwadar Free Zone Company
                                       Limited, their contractors and sub-
                                       contractors; and Ship Bunker Oils
                                       bought and sold to the ships calling
                                       on/visiting 3 [Gwadar] Port, 3 [by
                                       the aforesaid operating
                                       companies] having Concession
                                       Agreement with the Gwadar Port
                                       Authority, for a period of forty year,
                                       subject to the following conditions
                                       and procedure,
142            (13) Section            100A ((i)) This exemption shall be                     Construction/                             5
               6th Schedule            admissible only to China Overseas                      Highways
               Table I                 Ports Holding Company Limited
                                       (COPHCL) and its operating
                                       companies, their contractors and
                                       subcontractors which hold the
                                       Concession Agreement;
143            (13) Section            100A ((ii)) Ministry of Ports and                      Manufacturing                            11
               6th Schedule            Shipping shall certify in the                          (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 prescribed manner and format as                        Ports and Shipping
                                       per Annex-I that the imported
                                       materials and equipment are
                                       bonafide requirement for
                                       construction and operation of 1
                                       [Gwadar] Port and development of
                                       Free Zone for 1 [Gwadar] Port. The
                                       authorized officer of that Ministry
                                       shall furnish all relevant
                                       information online to Pakistan
                                       Customs against a specific user ID
                                       and password obtained under
                                       section 155D of the Customs Act,
                                       1969 (IV of 1969). In already
                                       computerized Collectorate or
                                       Customs
                                       station, where the computerized
                                       system is
                                       not operational, the Project
                                       Director or any
                                       other person authorized by the
                                       Collector in this behalf shall enter
                                       the requisite information in the
                                       Customs Computerized System on
                                       daily basis, whereas entry of the
                                       data obtained from the customs
                                       stations which have not yet been
                                       computerized shall be made on
                                       weekly basis, provided that this
                                       condition shall not apply
                                       to ship bunker oils; and
144            (Section 13)            104 (a) filled infusion solution bags                  Health Sector                           318
               6th Schedule            imported with or without infusion                      Manufacturing
               Table I                 given sets;                                            (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
145            (Section 13)            108 (a) Electronic Circuit                             Manufacturing                             1
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
146            (Section 13)            108 (b) Plastic Caps (upper and                        Manufacturing                             3
               6th Schedule            lower)                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
147            (Section13)             108 (i) Capping Cement                                 Manufacturing                             1
               6th Schedule            (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
               Table I
                                                                                              Manufacturing                           379
148            (Section13)             110 (a)Solar PV panels;
               6th Schedule            (Industrial Inputs)                                    General Masses
               Table I                                                                        Manufacturing                             3
149            (Section13)             110© SMD, LEDs, with or without
                                                                                              General Masses
               6th Schedule ballast, wi(Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              Manufacturing                           284
               Table I
150            (Section13)             110 (g) PV modules along with                          General Masses
               6th Schedule related comincluding (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 invertors, charge controllers and                      Manufacturing                             4
                                       batteries.
                                                                                              General Masses
151            (Section13)             110 (j) Invertors (off-grid/on grid/
               6th Schedule hybrid) witfor direct (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 connection/input from renewable
                                                                                              Manufacturing                             1
                                       energy source and with Maximum
                                       Power Point Tracking (MPPT).                           General Masses
152            (Section13)             112A (vi) Inflation Devices/Priority
               6th Schedule Packs      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I
153            (Section 13)            112A (xxv) Intracardiac                                Health Sector                             2
               6th Schedule            Echocardiography Machine &                             Manufacturing
               Table I                 Catheters]                                             (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
154            (Section 13)            112J (ii) Cannulas                                     Health Sector                             1
               6th Schedule                                                                   Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
155            (Section 13)            112K (i) Cardiac Angiography                           Health Sector                            16
               6th Schedule            Machine                                                Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
156            (Section 13)            112K (ii) Echocardiography                             Health Sector                             1
               6th Schedule            Machines                                               Manufacturing
               Table I                                                                        (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
157            (Section 13)            113 (i) Submersible pumps (up to                       Manufacturing                            14
               6th Schedule            75 lbs and head 150 meters)                            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
158            (Section 13)            114 (i) Tunnel farming equipment 1                     Manufacturing                            46
               6th Schedule            [consisting                                            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 of plastic covering and                                General Masses
                                       mulch film, anti-insect
                                       net and shade net]
159            (Section 13)            114 (ii) Greenhouses                                   Manufacturing                             6
               6th Schedule            (prefabricated)                                        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
160            (Section 13)            14 (1) Off grid/On-grid solar power                    Manufacturing                            44
               6th Schedule            system (with or without provision                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               for USB/charging port) comprising                      General Masses
                                       of :
161            (Section 13)            14 (1) (i) PV Module.                                  Manufacturing                           114
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
162            (Section 13)            14 (1) (iii) Batteries for specific                    Manufacturing                             2
                                       6th Schedule utilization with the system (not          (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               exceeding 50 Ah in case of                             General Masses
                                       portable system).
163            (Section 13)            14 (1) (v) Inverters (off-grid/on-grid/                Manufacturing                             5
                                       6th Schedule hybrid with provision for direct          (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 connection/input renewable                             General Masses
                                       energy source and with Maximum
                                       Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
164            (Section 13)            143 (i) Hearing aids (all types and                    Manufacturing                             2
                                       6th Schedule kinds)                                    (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses/
               Table I                                                                        Differently-abled
                                                                                              persons                                   1
165            (Section 13)            143 (i) (a) Audiometers                                Manufacturing
                                       6th Schedule (Industrial Inputs)                       General Masses                          233
               Table I
166            (Section 13)            14A systems and items for                              Manufacturing
                                       6th Schedule dedicated                                 use with renewable (Industrial
                                                                                              Inputs)
               Table III               source of energy like solar, wind,                     General Masses
                                       geothermal 1 [as imported on or                                                                  1
                                       before the 30th June, 2023.]
167            (Section 13)            14A (10) Solar chargers for                            Manufacturing
                                       6th Schedule charging electronic devices               (Industrial Inputs)                       1
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
168            (Section 13)            14A (4a) Solar Desalination                            Manufacturing
                                                                                                                                        1
                                       6th Schedule System                                    (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
169            (Section 13)            14A (4b) (i) Solar photo voltaic                       Manufacturing
                                       6th Schedule panels.                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
170            (Section 13)            14A (4b) (iv) Charge controllers.                      Manufacturing                             8
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
171            (Section 13)            14A (4b) (v) Inverters (off grid/on                    Manufacturing                             1
                                       6th Schedule grid/hybrid) with provision for           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               direct connection/input from                           General Masses
                                       renewable energy source and with
                                       Maximum Power Point Tracking
                                       (MPPT)
172            (Section 13)            14A (7a) PV Modules.                                   Manufacturing                            85
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
173            (Section 13)            14A (7b) Parts for PV Modules                          Manufacturing                             8
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
174            (Section 13)            14A (7b) (i) Solar cells.                              Manufacturing                            10
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
175            (Section 13)            14A (8) Solar Cell Manufacturing                       Manufacturing                             2
                                       6th Schedule Equipment.                                (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
176            (Section 13)            15 (a) Sprinkler Equipment                             Manufacturing                             4
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses/
                                                                                              Agriculture Sector
177            (Section 13)            15 (b) Drip Equipment                                  Manufacturing                            13
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table II                                                                       General Masses
178            (Section 13)            15 (i) SMD/LED/LVD lights with or                      Manufacturing                            84
               6th Schedule            without ballast, fittings and fixtures.                (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
179            (Section 13)            15 (ii) SMD/LED/LVD lights, with or                    Manufacturing                             6
                                       6th Schedule without ballast, PV module, fitting       (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               and fixtures                                           General Masses
180            (Section 13)            15 (iii) Tubular Day lighting Device.                  Manufacturing                             7
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
181            (Section 13)            15 (ix) PV module, with or without,                    Manufacturing                           234
                                       6th Schedule the related components including          (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               invertors (off-grid/on grid/hybrid)                    General Masses
                                       with provision for direct
                                       connection/input from renewable
                                       energy source and with Maximum
                                       Power Point Tracking (MPPT),
                                       charge controllers and solar
                                       batteries
182            (Section 13)            15 (v) Solar torches.                                  Manufacturing                             3
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
                                                                                                                                       68
183            (Section 13)            15 (viii) LED Bulb/Tube lights.                        Manufacturing
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses                            6
184            (Section 13)            15 (x) Light emitting diodes (light                    Manufacturing
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               emitting in different coGeneral Masses                                                                                  19
               Table I
                                                                                              Manufacturing
185            (Section 13)            15 (xi) Water pumps operating on
                                       6th Schedule solar energy along with solar pump        (Industrial Inputs)
                                       General Masses                                                                                   8
Table I        controllers             Manufacturing
186            (Section 13)            15 (xv) Invertors (off-grid/on
                                                                                              General Masses
                                       6th Schedule grid/hybrid) with provision for direct    (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               connection/input from renewable
                                                                                                                                       28
                                       energy source and with Maximum
                                                                                              Importers
                                       Power Point Tracking (MPPT).
187            (Section 13)            150 (a) the importer is registered                     (Industrial Inputs)
                                       6th Schedule under the Act on or after the first       Manufacturing General Masses
               Table I                 day of July, 2019;
188            (Section 13)            151 (a) Supplies; and                                  Manufacturing                         1,233
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
189            (Section 13)            151 (b) imports of plant, machinery,                   FATA General                             34
                                       6th Schedule equipment for installation in tribal      Masses
               Table I                 areas and of industrial inputs by
                                       the industries located in the tribal
                                       areas, as defined in the
                                       Constitution of Islamic
                                       Republic of Pakistan, as made till
                                       30th June, 2023, to which the
                                       provisions of the Act or the
                                       notifications issued thereunder,
                                       would have not applied had Article
                                       247 of the Constitution not been
                                       omitted under the Constitution
                                       (Twenty-fifth Amendment) Act,
                                       2018 (XXXVII of 2018):
190            (Section 13)            15A (i) Housing/shell. Shell cover                     Manufacturing                             6
                                       6th Schedule and base cap for all kinds of LED         (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               lights and bulbs                                       General Masses
191            (Section 13)            15A (ii) Bare and stuffed Metal Clad                   Manufacturing                             5
                                       6th Schedule Printed Circuit Boards (MCPCB)            (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               for LED                                                General Masses
192            (Section 13)            15A (iii) Constant Current Power                       Manufacturing                            10
                                       6th Schedule Supply for of LED Lights and Bulbs        (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
193            (Section 13)            18 (iii) Microprocessor/Controllers                    Manufacturing                             3
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
194            (Section 13)            18 (xii) LCD/LED Screen                                Manufacturing                             1
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
195            (Section 13)            29C Glass bangles                                      Manufacturing                             1
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                                                                        General Masses
196            (Section 13)            2A Medical Equipment.                                  Manufacturing                             8
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
197            (Section 13)            2A (ii) Medical surgical dental or                     Manufacturing                            10
                                       6th Schedule veterinary furniture                      (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
198            (Section 13)            2A (iii) Operating Table.                              Manufacturing                             1
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
199            (Section 13)            2A (vii) Cooling Cabinet.                              Manufacturing                             1
                                       6th Schedule                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
200            (Section 13)            2A (viii) Refrigerated Liquid Bath.                    Manufacturing                             2
               6th Schedule                                                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
201            (Section 13)            2B Cardiology/Cardiac Surgery                          Health Sector                            20
                                       6th Schedule Equipment                                 Manufacturing
               Table III                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
202            (Section 13)            2B (iii) Intravenous cannula i.v.                      Health Sector                            12
                                       6th Schedule catheter.                                 Manufacturing
               Table III                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
203            (Section 13) 2C DisposabHealth Sector                                          14
               6th Schedule                                                                   Manufacturing
               Table III                                                                      (Industrial Inputs)
                                                                                              General Masses
204            (Section 13)            2D (ii) Fixtures & fittings for                        Manufacturing                             2
                                       6th Schedule hospitals                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III                                                                      General Masses
205            (Section 13)            3 (i) Machinery, equipment,                            Manufacturing                             7
                                       6th Schedule materials, capital goods,                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               specialized vehicles (4x4 non-                         General Masses
                                       luxury) i.e. single or double cabin
                                       pickups, accessories, spares,
                                       chemicals and consumables
                                       meant for mine construction phase
                                       or extraction phase.
206            (Section 13)            3 (ii) Construction machinery,                         Manufacturing                            28
                                       6th Schedule equipment and specialized                 (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               vehicles, excluding passenger                          General Masses
                                       vehicles, imported on temporary
                                       basis as required for mine
                                       construction or extraction phase
207            (Section 13)            52A Goods 2 [excluding electricity                     Manufacturing                         4,311
                                       6th Schedule and natural gas] supplied to              (Industrial Inputs)
               Table I                 hospitals run by the Federal or                        General Masses
                                       Provincial Governments or
                                       charitable operating hospitals of
                                       fifty beds or more or the teaching
                                       hospitals of statutory universities of
                                       two hundred or more beds.
208            (Section 13)            7 (i) Machinery, equipment and                         Manufacturing                           134
                                       6th Schedule spares meant for initial installation,    (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               balancing, modernization,                              General Masses
                                       replacement or expansion of
                                       projects for power generation
                                       through nuclear and renewable
                                       energy sources like solar, wind,
                                       micro-hydel bio-energy, ocean,
                                       and waste-to-energy and hydrogen
                                       cell. 1 [This exemption in relation to
                                       renewable energy shall remain in
                                       force up to the 30th June, 2023.]
209            (Section 13)            7 (ii) Construction machinery,                         Construction Sector                       2
                                       6th Schedule equipment and specialized                 Manufacturing
               Table I                 vehicles, excluding passenger                          (Industrial Inputs)
                                       vehicles, imported on temporary                        General Masses
                                       basis as required for the
                                       construction of project.
210            (Section 13)            73A Milk and cream, concentrated                       Food Products                         1,404
                                       6th Schedule or containing added sugar or other        General Masses
               Table I                 sweetening matter, excluding that
                                       sold in retail packing under a brand
                                       name
211            (Section 13)            8 (i) Machinery and equipment                          Manufacturing                            35
                                       6th Schedule meant for power transmission and          (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               grid stations including under                          General Masses
                                       construction projects.
212            (Section 13)            8 (i) (b) apparatus, appliances,                       Manufacturing                            11
                                       6th Schedule metering and testing apparatus,           (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               mechanical and electrical control,                     General Masses
                                       transmission gear and
                                       transmission tower, power
                                       transmission and distribution
                                       cables and conductors, insulators,
                                       damper spacer and hardware and
                                       parts thereof adapted to be used in
                                       conjunction with the machinery
                                       and equipment as specified in
                                       clause (a) above; and
213            (Section 13)            9 (xxii) Parts and accessories of                      Manufacturing                            26
                                       6th Schedule automatic regulating or controlling       (Industrial Inputs)
               Table III               instruments and apparatus                              General Masses
Sub Total                                                                                     283,880
Less 45% adjustment on account of value127,746
Total                                                                                                                             156,134
=========================================================================================================================================
Exemption Under 8th Scheduled at Reduced Rates
============================================================================================================================================
Reduced Rate of 1%
============================================================================================================================================
Sr                            Legal                  Description                     Intended                Estimate                  Rates
                              Reference              Exemption or Concession         Beneficiary             Rs. Million
1                             Clause (aa)            62 Gold, in unworked            Manufacturing           7                             1
                              of sub-Section         condition                       (Industrial Inputs)
                              2 of Section 3                                         General Masses
2                             Clause (aa)            63 Articles of jewelry, or      Manufacturing           324                           1
                              of sub-Section         parts thereof, of precious      (Industrial Inputs)
                              2 of Section 3         metal or of metal clad with     General Masses
                                                     precious metal.
Sub Total                                                                            330
============================================================================================================================================
Reduced Rate of 2%
============================================================================================================================================
                              Legal                  Description                     Intended                Estimate
Sr                                                                                                                                     Rates
                              Reference              Exemption or Concession         Beneficiary             Rs. Million
3                             Clause (aa)            52 Fertilizers (all types)      Manufacturing           73,968                        2
                              of sub-Section                                         (Industrial Inputs)
                              2 of Section 3                                         General Masses
4                             Clause (aa)            52 Fertilizers (All types)                              16,320                        2
                              of sub-Section
                              2 of Section 3
============================================================================================================================================
Sub Total                                                                                                    90,288
Reduced Rate of 5%
               Legal                   Description                                            Intended                Estimate
Sr                                                                                                                                                      Rates
               Reference               Exemption or Concession                                Beneficiary             Rs.Million
5              Clause (aa)             29 (xvii) Harvesting                                   Agriculture             281                                   5
               of sub-Section          threshing and storage                                  Sector
               2 of Section 3          equipment: Combined
                                       harvesters
6              Clause (aa)             23 second hand and worn                                General Masses          4,072                                 5
               of sub-Section          clothing or footwear
               2 of Section 3
7              Clause (aa)             17 Re-importation of                                   Exporters               156                                   5
               of sub-Section          foreign origin goods which
               2 of Section 3          were temporarily exported
                                       out of Pakistan subject to
                                       similar conditions as are
                                       envisaged for the
                                       purposes of customs duty
                                       under the Customs
                                       Act,1969, and taxable
                                       value shall be the value
                                       determined under PCT h
8              Clause (aa)             26 (xii)Ditcher                                        Manufacturing           1                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
9              Clause (aa)             28 (iv)Boom or field                                   Manufacturing           2                                     5
               of sub-Section          sprayers                                               (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
10             Clause (aa)             26 (xix)Land leveler                                   Manufacturing           39                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
11             Clause (aa)             26 (vii)Border disc                                    Manufacturing           7                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
12             Clause (aa)             27 (ii) Seeding or planting                            Agriculture Sector      1                                     5
               of sub-Section          equipment: Cotton or
               2 of Section 3          maize planter with fertilizer
                                       attachment
13             Clause (aa)             27 (vii) Seeding or planting                           Agriculture Sector      1                                     5
               of sub-Section          equipment: Sugarcane
               2 of Section 3          planter
14             Clause (aa)             29 (iii)Maize or ground nut                            Manufacturing           3                                     5
               of sub-Section          thresher or Sheller                                    (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
15             Clause (aa)             28 (v)Self-propelled                                   Manufacturing           3                                     5
               of sub-Section          sprayers                                               (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
16             Clause (aa)             26 (xx) Laser land leveler                             General Masses          14                                    5
               of sub-Section          comprising of laser
               2 of Section 3          transmitter, laser receiver,
                                       control box, rigid mast
                                       pack, with or without
                                       scrapper under respective
                                       heading
17             Clause (aa)             30 (ii) Postharvest handling                           General Masses          6                                     5
               of sub-Section          and processing &
               2 of Section 3          miscellaneous machinery:
                                       Fodder and feed cube
                                       maker equipment
18             Clause (aa)             29 (x) Harvesting threshing                            Agriculture             33                                    5
               of sub-Section          and storage equipment:                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3          Wheat or rice reaper
19             Clause (aa)             8 (Chapter 84 and 85) If                               Food Products           9                                     5
               of sub-Section          imported by registered                                 General Masses
               2 of Section 3          manufacturer who is
                                       member of Pakistan Dairy
                                       Association 1. Milk chillers.
                                       2. Tubular heat exchanger
                                       (for pasteurization). 3. Milk
                                       processing plant, milk
                                       spray drying plant, Milk
                                       UHT plant. 4. Milk filters 5.
20             Clause (aa)             27 (vi) Seeding or planting                            Agriculture             8                                     5
               of sub-Section          equipment: Canola or                                   Sector
               2 of Section 3          sunflower drill
21             Clause (aa)             67LNG imported for                                     Manufacturing           2,092                                 5
               of sub-Section          servicing CNG sector and                               (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          local supplies thereof                                 General Masses
23             Clause (aa)             29 (vii)Sunflower thresher                             Manufacturing           3                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
24             Clause (aa)             26 (xvii)K.R.Karundi                                   Manufacturing           3                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
25             Clause (aa)             30 (ii)Fodder and feed cube                            Manufacturing           2                                     5
               of sub-Section          maker equipment                                        (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
26             Clause (aa)             29 (xiii)Post hole digger                              Manufacturing           1                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
27             Clause (aa)             29 (v)Groundnut digger                                 Manufacturing           1                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
22             Clause (aa)             29 (v) Harvesting threshing                            Agriculture             1                                     5
               of sub-Section          and storage equipment:                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3          Potato digger or harvester
28             Clause (aa)             44 Sales tax @ 5% of                                   Manufacturing           5,465                                 5
               of sub-Section          Phosphoric Acid                                        (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
29             Clause (aa)             9Capital goods otherwise                               Manufacturing           3,659                                 5
               of sub-Section          not exempted, for                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          Transmission Line                                      General Masses
                                       Projects.
30             Clause (aa)             Natural gas                                            Manufacturing           2,796                                 5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
31             Clause (aa)             29 (ix) Harvesting threshing                           Agriculture             8                                     5
               of sub-Section          and storage equipment:                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3          Fodder rake
32             Clause (aa)             4 Oil Seeds meant for                                  Agriculture             14                                    5
               of sub-Section          sowing subject to                                      Sector
               2 of Section 3          conditions against S.No. 4
                                       of Table-I of 8th Schedule
                                       to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.
33             Clause (aa)             25 Agricultural tractors                               Manufacturing           4,285                                 5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
34             Clause (aa)             30 (i) Postharvest handling                            Agriculture             17                                    5
               of sub-Section          and processing &                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          miscellaneous machinery:
                                       Vegetables and fruits
                                       cleaning and sorting or
                                       grading equipment
35             Clause (aa)             28 (i) Irrigation drainage                             Agriculture             4                                     5
               of sub-Section          and agrochemical                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          application equipment:
                                       Tube wells filters or
                                       strainers
36             Clause (aa)             2 Cool chain machinery                                 Mining Sector           111                                   5
               of sub-Section          and equipment.-subject to
               2 of Section 3          conditions. Subject to
                                       conditions given in
                                       preamble of Table-2 of 8th
                                       Schedule to the Sales Tax
                                       Act, 1990.
37             Clause (aa)             27 (v) Seeding or planting                             Agriculture             21                                    5
               of sub-Section          equipment: Rice                                        Sector
               2 of Section 3          transplanting
38             Clause (aa)             25 Agricultural Tractors HS                            Agriculture             412                                   5
               of sub-Section          code 8701.9220 &                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          8701.9320 are added in the
                                       system in pursuance of
                                       letter C>No. 4/24-
                                       STB/2017 dated
                                       21.07.2017
39             Clause (aa)             30 (i)Vegetables and fruits                            Manufacturing           14                                    5
               of sub-Section          cleaning and sorting or                                (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          grading equipment                                      General Masses
40             Clause (aa)             29 (viii) Harvesting                                   Agriculture             21                                    5
               of sub-Section          threshing and storage                                  Sector
               2 of Section 3          equipment: Straw balers
41             Clause (aa)             26 (ix) Disc harrow                                    Agriculture             2                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3
42             Clause (aa)             26 (xiv) Rotary tiller                                 Agriculture             54                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3
43             Clause (aa)             28 (i)Tube wells filters or                            Manufacturing           5                                     5
               of sub-Section          strainers                                              (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
44             Clause (aa)             26 (xvi)Soil-scrapper                                  Manufacturing           5                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
45             Clause (aa)             29 (xi) Harvesting threshing                           Agriculture             42                                    5
               of sub-Section          and storage equipment:                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3          Chaff or fodder cutter
46             Clause (aa)             4.1 Machinery, equipment,                              General Masses          3                                     5
               of sub-Section          materials, capital goods,
               2 of Section 3          specialized vehicles (4x4
                                       non luxury) i.e single or
                                       double cabin pickups,
                                       accessories, spares,
                                       chemicals and
                                       consumables meant for
                                       mineral exploration phase.-
                                       subject to conditions given
                                       against S.No. 4 of
47             Clause (aa)             29 (xviii)Tractor mounted                              Manufacturing           26                                    5
               of sub-Section          trancher                                               (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
48             Clause (aa)             29 (xvii)Reaping machines                              Manufacturing           95                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
49             Clause (aa)             29 (xii)Chaff or fodder cutter                         Manufacturing           6                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
50             Clause (aa)             28 (ii) Irrigation drainage                            Agriculture             108                                   5
               of sub-Section          and agrochemical                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          application equipment:
                                       Knapsack sprayers
51             Clause (aa)             28 (vi) Irrigation drainage                            Agriculture             11                                    5
               of sub-Section          and agrochemical                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          application equipment:
                                       Orchard sprayer
52             Clause (aa)             27 (vii)Sugarcane planter                              Manufacturing           10                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
53             Clause (aa)             28 (v) Irrigation drainage                             Agriculture             2                                     5
               of sub-Section          and agrochemical                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          application equipment:
                                       Self-propelled sprayers
54             Clause (aa)             20 Plant. Machinery and                                General Masses          174                                   5
               of sub-Section          equipment used in
               2 of Section 3          production of bio-diesel
                                       subject to conditions
                                       mentioned against S.no. 20
                                       of Table I of 8th Schedule
                                       to the Sales Tax Act, 1990
55             Clause (aa)             4 Oilseeds meant for                                   Manufacturing           9                                     5
               of sub-Section          sowing.                                                (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
56             Clause (aa)             2 Cool chain machinery                                 Manufacturing           29                                    5
               of sub-Section          and equipment.                                         (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
57             Clause (aa)             26 (x)Bar harrow                                       Manufacturing           1                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
58             Clause (aa)             29 (ix)Straw balers                                    Manufacturing           3                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
59             Clause (aa)             26 Incinerators of disposal                            Manufacturing           4                                     5
               of sub-Section          of waste management,                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          motorized sweepers and                                 General Masses
                                       snow ploughs
60             Clause (aa)             28 (iv) Irrigation drainage                            Agriculture             2                                     5
               of sub-Section          and agrochemical                                       Sector
               2 of Section 3          application equipment:
                                       Boom or field sprayers
61             Clause (aa)             29 (ii)Wheat thresher                                  Manufacturing           10                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
62             Clause (aa)             29 (i)Harvesting, threshing                            Manufacturing           59                                    5
               of sub-Section          and storage equipment                                  (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
63             Clause (aa)             20 Plant, machinery, 2 [and                            Manufacturing           8                                     5
               of sub-Section          equipment] used in                                     (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          production of biodiesel                                General Masses
64             Clause (aa)             29 (viii)Post hole digger                              Manufacturing           5                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
65             Clause (aa)             26 (i) Rotavator                                       Manufacturing           37                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
66             Clause (aa)             26 (ii) Cultivator                                     Agriculture             1                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3
67             Clause (aa)             29 (vii) Harvesting threshing                          Agriculture             1                                     5
               of sub-Section          and storage equipment:                                 Sector
               2 of Section 3          Post hole digger
68             Clause (aa)             27 (i)Seed-cum-fertilizer                              Manufacturing           13                                    5
               of sub-Section          drill (wheat, rice barley, etc                         (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
69             Clause (aa)             27 (v)Rice trans planter                               Manufacturing           8                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
70             Clause (aa)             29 (xi)Wheat or rice reaper                            Manufacturing           13                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
71             Clause (aa)             23 Secondhand and worn                                 Manufacturing           2,542                                 5
               of sub-Section          clothing or footwear                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
72             Clause (aa)             53 The following                                       General Masses          2                                     5
               of sub-Section          cinematographic
               2 of Section 3          equipment imported during
                                       the period commencing on
                                       the 1st day of July, 2018
                                       and ending on the 30th day
                                       of June, 2023. (i) Projector
                                       (ii) Parts and accessories
                                       for projector (iii) Other
                                       instruments and apparatus
                                       for cinema (i
73             Clause (aa)             26 (xiv)Rotary tiller                                  Manufacturing           29                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
74             Clause (aa)             29 (xviii) Harvesting                                  Agriculture             1                                     5
               of sub-Section          threshing and storage                                  Sector
               2 of Section 3          equipment: Pruner/shears
75             Clause (aa)             29 (xvi)Tractor trolley or                             Manufacturing           4                                     5
               of sub-Section          forage wagon                                           (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
76             Clause (aa)             19 Waste paper                                         Manufacturing           192                                   5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
77             Clause (aa)             29 (x)Fodder rake                                      Manufacturing           16                                    5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
78             Clause (aa)             26 (xiii)Land leveler or land                          Manufacturing           2                                     5
               of sub-Section          planer                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
79             Clause (aa)             28 (ii)Knapsack sprayers                               Manufacturing           7                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
80             Clause (aa)             28 (vi)Orchard sprayer                                 Manufacturing           1                                     5
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
Sub Total                                                                                                             27,108
Reduced Rate of 7%
               Legal                   Description                                            Intended                Estimate
Sr                                                                                                                                                      Rates
               Reference               Exemption or Concession                                Beneficiary             Rs.Million
81             Clause (aa)             29 (xvi) Harvesting                                    Agriculture             36                                    7
               of sub-Section          threshing and storage                                  Sector
               2 of Section 3          equipment: Reaping
                                       machines
82             Clause (aa)             45 (i) Machinery for                                   General Masses          46                                    7
               of sub-Section          preparing feeding stuff @
               2 of Section 3          7%
83             Clause (aa)             45 (v) Evaporative air                                 General Masses          36                                    7
               of sub-Section          cooling system
               2 of Section 3
84             Clause (aa)             45 (ii) Incubators, brooders                           Poultry Sector          287                                   7
               of sub-Section          and other poultry
               2 of Section 3          equipment @ 7%
85             Clause (aa)             45 (vi) Evaporative cooling                            General Masses          23                                    7
               of sub-Section          pad @ 7%
               2 of Section 3
86             Clause (aa)             45 (ii)Incubators, brooders                            Manufacturing           13                                    7
               of sub-Section          and other poultry                                      (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          equipment                                              General Masses
87             Clause (aa)             45 (iii) Insulated sandwich                            General masses          3                                     7
               of sub-Section          panels @ 7%
               2 of Section 3
88             Clause (aa)             45 (vi)Evaporative cooling                             Manufacturing           5                                     7
               of sub-Section          pad                                                    (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
89             Clause (aa)             45 (iv) Poultry sheds @ 7%                             Poultry Sector          2                                     7
               of sub-Section
               2 of Section 3
90             Clause (aa)             45 (i)Machinery for                                    Manufacturing           28                                    7
               of sub-Section          preparing feeding stuff                                (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
91             Clause (aa)             45 (iii)Insulated sandwich                             Manufacturing           1                                     7
               of sub-Section          panels                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
92             Clause (aa) 45v EvaporatManufacturing                                          4                       7
               of sub-Section system   (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          General Masses
93             Clause (aa) 45 (iv)PoultManufacturing                                          11                      7
               of sub-Section          (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          General Masses
Sub Total                                                                                                             496
Reduced Rate of 8%
               Legal                   Description                                            Intended                Estimate
Sr                                                                                                                                                      Rates
               Reference               Exemption or Concession                                Beneficiary             Rs.Million
94             Clause (aa)             64 Prepared Food,                                      Manufacturing           851                                   8
               of sub-Section          foodstuff and sweetmeats                               (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          supplied by restaurants,                               General Masses/
                                       bakeries, caterers and                                 food items
                                       sweetmeat shops
95             Clause (aa)             69 Meat and similar                                    Manufacturing           165                                   8
               of sub-Section          products of prepared                                   (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          frozen or preserved meat                               General Masses/
                                       or meat offal of all types                             food items
                                       including poultry, meat and
                                       fish
96             Clause (aa)             68 Frozen prepared                                     Manufacturing           380                                   8
               of sub-Section          preserved sausages and                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          similar products                                       General Masses/
                                       of poultry meat or meat                                food items
                                       offal
Sub Total                                                                                                             1,396
Reduced Rate of 10%
Sr             Legal                   Description                                            Intended                Estimate                          Rates
               Reference               Exemption or Concession                                Beneficiary             Rs.Million
98             Clause (aa)             5 Raw Cotton and Ginned                                Agriculture             11,730                               10
               of sub-Section          Cotton
               2 of Section 3
99             Clause (aa)             6 Sales Tax @ 10% on The                               Manufacturing           9,112                                10
               of sub-Section          Import Of Plant, Machinery                             (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          Not Manufactured Locally
                                       & Having No Compatible
                                       Local Substitutes, Subject
                                       To Conditions Given In
                                       S.No. 6 Of Table I of 8th
                                       Schedule To Sales Tax
                                       Act, 1990.
100            Clause (aa)             6 Machinery, equipment                                 Manufacturing           1,411                                10
               of sub-Section          and other capital goods                                (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          meant for initial installation,
                                       balancing, odernization,
                                       replacement or expansion
                                       of oil refining (mineral oil,
                                       hydro-cracking and other
                                       value added petroleum
                                       products), petrochemical
                                       and petrochemical downst
101            Clause (aa)             15 Ingredients of poultry                              Agriculture             1,357                                10
               of sub-Section          feed, cattle feed, except
               2 of Section 3          soybean meal of PCT
                                       heading 2304.0000 and oil-
                                       cake of cotton seed falling
                                       under PCT heading
                                       2306.1000. Besides,
                                       benefit of this S.No. will
                                       also be available to
                                       following goods:-
                                       2308.9000 (Guar Meal),
                                       2303
102            Clause (aa)             7 Flavored milk                                        Manufacturing           607                                  10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
103            Clause (aa)             11 Cream                                               Manufacturing           525                                  10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
104            Clause (aa)             10 Butter, sold in retail                              food items              10                                   10
               of sub-Section          packing under a brand
               2 of Section 3          name
97             Clause (aa)             22 Soya bean seed on                                   Manufacturing           14,664                               10
               of sub-Section          import by solvent extraction                           (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          industries, subject                                     General Masses
                                       condition that no refund of
                                       input tax shall be
                                       admissible
105            Clause (aa)             57 Rock Phosphate                                      Manufacturing           520                                  10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3
106            Clause (aa)             5 Complete plants for                                  Manufacturing           97                                   10
               of sub-Section          relocated industries.-                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          subject to condition.
                                       Subject to conditions given
                                       in preamble of Table-2 of
                                       8th Schedule to the Sales
                                       Tax Act, 1990.
107            Clause (aa)             1 Machinery and                                        Manufacturing           989                                  10
               of sub-Section          equipment for development                              (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          of grain handling and
                                       storage facilities including
                                       silos-subject to conditions.
                                       Subject to conditions given
                                       in preamble of Table-2 of
                                       8th Schedule to the Sales
                                       Tax Act, 1990.
108            Clause (aa)             65 Ginned cotton                                       Textile                 88                                   10
               of sub-Section
               2 of Section 3
109            Clause (aa)             5 Complete plants for                                  Manufacturing           264                                  10
               of sub-Section          relocated industries.                                  (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3
110            Clause (aa)             65 Supplies as made from                               Manufacturing           8,224                                10
               of sub-Section          retail outlets as are                                  (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          integrated with Board's                                General Masses
                                       computerized system for
                                       real-time reporting of sales
111            Clause (aa)             60 Fat filled milk If sold in                          Agriculture,            52                                   10
               of sub-Section          retail packing under a                                 Livestock
               2 of Section 3          brand name or trademark
112            Clause (aa)             1 Machinery and                                        Manufacturing           228                                  10
               of sub-Section          equipment for development                              (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          of grain handling and                                  General Masses
                                       storage facilities 1
                                       [including silos].
113            Clause (aa)             9 Cheese, sold in retail                               Agriculture,            9                                    10
               of sub-Section          packing under a brand                                  Livestock
               2 of Section 3          name
114            Clause (aa)             58 Reduced rate of 10% on                              Energy Sector           3,520                                10
               of sub-Section          import of LPG
               2 of Section 3
115            Clause (aa)             46 Multimedia Projectors                               Media Productions       5                                    10
               of sub-Section          @ 10%
               2 of Section 3
116            Clause (aa)             8 Yogurt                                               Manufacturing           514                                  10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
117            Clause (aa)             1 Soybean meal                                         Manufacturing           6,597                                10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
118            Clause (aa)             LPG                                                    Manufacturing           1,886                                10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
119            Clause (aa)             6 Plant and machinery not                              Manufacturing           443                                  10
               of sub-Section          manufactured locally and                               (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          having no compatible local                             General Masses
                                       substitutes
120            Clause (aa)             60 Fat filled milk                                     Manufacturing           3,915                                10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
121            Clause (aa)             11 Cream, sold in retail                                                       1                                    10
               of sub-Section          packing under a brand
               2 of Section 3          name
122            Clause (aa)             57 Rock phosphate                                      Manufacturing           1                                    10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
123            Clause (aa)             15Ingredients of poultry                               Manufacturing           842                                  10
               of sub-Section          feed, cattle feed, except                              (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          soya bean meal of PCT                                  General Masses
                                       heading 2304.0000 and
                                       oilcake of cotton-seed
                                       falling under PCT heading
                                       2306.1000
124            Clause (aa)             59 Products of milling                                 Manufacturing           57                                   10
               of sub-Section          industry except wheat and                              (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          meslin flour                                           General Masses
125            Clause (aa)             22 Soya bean seed                                      Manufacturing           4                                    10
               of sub-Section                                                                 (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3                                                                 General Masses
126            Clause (aa)             14 Milk and cream,                                     Manufacturing           1,468                                10
               of sub-Section          concentrated or containing                             (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          added sugar or other                                   General Masses
                                       sweetening matter
127            Clause (aa)             6 Machinery, equipment                                 Manufacturing           8                                    10
               of sub-Section          and other capital goods                                (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          meant for initial installation,                        General                 Masses
                                       balancing, modernization,
                                       replacement or expansion
                                       of oil heavy chemical
                                       industry, cryogenic facility
                                       for ethylene storage and
                                       handling. refining (mineral
                                       oil, hydro-cracking and
                                       other value added
                                       petroleum products),
                                       petrochemical and
                                       petrochemical downstream
                                       products including fibers
                                       and
128            Clause (aa)             10 Butter                                              Food Products           181                                  10
               of sub-Section                                                                 General Masses
               2 of Section 3
129            Clause (aa)             12 Desi ghee                                           Food Products           48                                   10
               of sub-Section                                                                 General Masses
               2 of Section 3
130            Clause (aa)             9 Cheese                                               Food Products           208                                  10
               of sub-Section                                                                 General Masses
               2 of Section 3
131            Clause (aa)             13 Whey                                                Food Products           10                                   10
               of sub-Section                                                                 General Masses
               2 of Section 3
Sub Total                                                                                                             69,592
Reduced Rate of 12%
Sr             Legal                   Description                                            Intended                Estimate                          Rates
               Reference               Exemption or Concession                                Beneficiary             Rs.Million
132            Clause (aa)             50 LNG/RLNG                                            Industry/General        759                                  12
               of sub-Section                                                                 Masses
               2 of Section 3
134            Clause (aa)             66 Supplies as made from                               Manufacturing           1,082                                12
               of sub-Section          retail outlets as are                                  (Industrial Inputs)
               2 of Section 3          integrated with Board's                                General Masses
                                       computerized system for
                                       real-time reporting of sales
133            Clause (aa)             51 LNG/RLNG                                            Energy Sector           17,480                               12
               of sub-Section                                                                 General Masses
               2 of Section 3
Sub Total                                                                                                             19,321
Reduced Rates under 9th Schedule
                 Legal                                            Description                                            Estimate
Sr                                                                                         Intended Beneficiary
                 Reference                                        Exemption or Concession                             Rs. Million
1                9th Schedule                                     Mobile Phones            General Masses                  27,096
Sub Total                                                                                                                  27,096
Grand Total                                                                                                               578,456
                 Explanatory notes on Sales Tax Estimates
                 A. Types of Concessions
                 In sales tax act, concessions are granted broadly by
                 three ways
                 I.                                               Zero rating,
                 II.                                              Exemptions,
                 III.                                             Reduced rates.
                 1. Zero rating

Under Section 4 of the Act, goods exported, or the goods specified in the Fifth Schedule; supply of stores and provisions for consumption aboard a conveyance proceeding to a destination outside Pakistan as specified in section 24 of the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969); such other goods, as the Federal Government may specify by notification in the official Gazette, whenever circumstances exist to take immediate action for the purposes of national security, natural disaster, national food security in emergency situations and implementation of bilateral and multilateral agreements are charged to tax at the rate of zero per cent.

  1. Exemptions

Under section 13 of the Sales Tax Act 1990, supply of goods or import of goods specified in the Sixth Schedule are, subject to such conditions as may be specified by the Federal Government, are exempt from tax under the Act. The Federal Government is empowered to issue exemptions whenever circumstances exist to take immediate action for the purposes of national security, natural disaster, national food security in emergency situations and implementation of bilateral and multilateral agreements, by notification in the official Gazette. Exemptions can be on any supplies made or imports, of any goods or class of goods from the whole or any part of the tax chargeable under the Act, subject to the conditions and limitations specified therein.

  1. Reduced rates

Under section 3 (2) (b), Federal Government is empowered to declare that in respect of any taxable goods, the tax shall be charged, collected and paid in such manner and at such higher or lower rate or rates as may be specified, subject to such conditions and restrictions as it may impose, by notification in the official Gazette.

B. Nature of exemptions and concessions

In sales tax act, concessions are granted broadly by three ways: i.e. Zero Rating,

Exemptions, and reduced rates.

  1. Product-based Concessions

In some cases, product based concession is granted under sales tax act, for example, in case of food and grocery items, certain products are exempt or have reduced rate of sales tax. It may get tricky because these exemptions can then have rules within rules.

Prepared foods and ready-to-eat food items may be exempted or have reduced rate whereas the same items if sold under brand name may not have the concession.

  1. Use-based Concessions

Under the Act certain products that are intended to be used for in-house consumption, for use of a specific organization are given tax concession. Typically, this is where, the end consumers are not liable to be taxed, or intended to be given tax concession.

  1. Buyer-based Concessions

Diplomats, diplomatic missions, diplomatic organizations, non-profit organizations or government agencies often are not required to pay sales tax. This concession in the form of zero rating or exemption is extended to these national and international agencies.

  1. Economic activity-based concessions Certain tax concessions under the act are granted for a specific economic activity. Like export promotions or certain activities in export processing zones. A unique case in Pakistan is the case of exemptions in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), where exemptions are granted for mainstreaming of the geographic areas.

C. Suggestion for further improvement of Sales Tax estimates

The reporting and calculation of tax expenditures estimates may be improved through:

Legal Enactment

In previous estimates it was suggested that in sales tax act, concessions are granted broadly by three ways, i.e. zero rating, exemptions, and reduced rates. The sales tax return of any registered person may not be considered as true and valid return, without mentioning exempt supply, if any. This will help in computing the exemption incidence when exempt supplies are made by various registered persons in supply chain.

Administrative Measures

Industry-ratios and/or standardized minimum value addition formulas may be issued, with the consultation of major industries, to have more accurate and rational estimates, and so that exact extent of value addition in each industry can be estimated.

Engagement of Experts and Internees

Various expert, working in the universities may be engaged to develop a broad based consultancy and opportunities may be provided to young university graduates to apply various statistical tools on the data for improvement in reporting and calculating tax buoyancy

Training of the Team

The team engaged in SPR&S may be trained in National and International well reputed institutes for understanding and opting international best practices.

===============================================================================================
1            Chapter-99 Exemptions                                                       12,635
2            FTA & PTA Exemptions                                                        34,210
3            5th Schedule Exemptions & Concessions                                      137,418
4            General Concessions: Automobile sector,                                     55,877
             E&Ps, CPEC, etc.
5            Export Related Exemptions                                                   47,631
Total                                                                                   287,771
===============================================================================================
Legal ReferenExemption Type                             Beneficiary Sector           CD Cost of
                                                                                      Exemption
                                                                                     FY 2019-20
Chapter-99 Exemptions
9901.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Agencies under the United                   188
                        Goods imported by             Nations
                        various agencies of the
                        United Nations
9902.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Diplomats/Embassies/                        506
                        Goods imported by             Consulates under the
                        Diplomats/Embassies/          Diplomatic and Consular
                        Consulates                    Privileges Act, 1972
9903.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Privileged personnel or by                3,240
                        Goods imported by             organizations or by any
                        privileged personnel or       person authorized by the
                        by organizations or by        contracting parties, under
                        any person authorized by      grant-in-aid agreements
                        the contracting parties,      (including those
                        under grant-in-aid            agreements which cover off
                        agreements                    budget foreign contributions
                                                      or funds brought by
                                                      registered INGO's without
                                                      any financial liabilities to the
                                                      Government of Pakistan)
9904.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Vehicles in CKD condition,                    7
                        Vehicles in CKD               imported by recognized
                        condition, imported by        local manufacturer for
                        recognized local              supply to diplomat,
                        manufacturer for supply       diplomatic mission,
                        to diplomat, diplomatic       privileged person
                        mission, privileged
                        person
9905.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Dignitaries of UAE, Qatar                     0
                        Imports by Dignitaries of     and Bahrain
                        UAE, Qatar and Bahrain
9906.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        The President and the                         0
                        Goods imported under          Prime Minister of Pakistan.
                        the President/Prime           The Governors and the
                        Minister/Governors/'s
                        Salary, Allowances and        Acting Governors of the
                        Privileges Act, 1975          Provinces
9908.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Gifts received by the                         -
                        Goods received as gift or     Federal, the provincial or
                        donation from a foreign       any public sector
                        government or                 organization
                        organization by the
                        Federal or Provincial
                        Government or any
                        public sector
                        organization or Goods
                        received as gift by
                        Pakistani organizations
                        from Church World
                        Services or the Catholic
                        Relief Services
9909.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Articles, value of which                      7
                        Articles, value of which      does not exceed
                        does not exceed               Rs.20,000/-per parcel, if
                        Rs.20,000/-per parcel, if     imported through post or
                        imported through post or      courier service as
                        courier service as            unsolicited gift parcel
                        unsolicited gift parcel
9910.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Samples of no commercial                     28
                        Samples of no                 value imported by the
                        Commercial value              manufacturers
                        Imported by
                        manufacturers
9911.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        (i) Relief goods donated for                737
                        Relief goods donated for      free distribution
                        Free distribution among       (ii) Plant, machinery and
                        the victims of natural        equipment imported by way
                        disaster or other             of donation for installation in
                        catastrophe OR Plant,         the earthquake hit districts
                        machinery and                 as certified by
                        equipment imported by         ERRA/National Disaster
                        way of donation for           Management Authority.
                        Installation in the
                        Earthquake hit districts
9912.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Imports by Edhi Foundation                   23
                        Imports by Edhi
                        Foundation
9913.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Gifts or donations received               3,111
                        Gifts or donations            by a charitable non-profit
                        received by a charitable      making hospital or
                                                      institution
                        non-profit making
                        hospital or institution
9914.0000-              Chapter-99 Exemptions:        Imports by Charitable                     1,716
                        Imports by Charitable         Institutions and Hospitals
==================================================================================================
Institutions and Hospitals
==================================================================================================
9915.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Goods imported by or                309
                              Goods imported by or         donated to non -profit
                              donated to non -profit       making educational and
                              making educational and       research institutions
                              research institutions
9916.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Goods supplied free of cost         112
                              Goods supplied free of       as replacement of identical
                              cost as replacement of       goods previously imported
                              identical goods              including goods imported
                              previously imported          within warranty period
                                                           Replacement Goods.
9922.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Ship spares, stores and              45
                              Ship spares, stores and      equipment imported for use
                              equipment imported for       in ships registered in
                              use in ships registered in   Pakistan Temporary Import
                              Pakistan                     or Export.
9924.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Eye cornea                            1
                              Eye cornea
9925.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Medical                             543
                              Artificial kidneys,          appliances/equipment.
                              hemodialysis machines,
                              hemodialyzers, A.V.
                              fistula needles,
                              hemodialysis fluids &
                              powder, blood tubing
                              tines for dialysis, reverse
                              osmosis plants for
                              dialysis, double lumen
                              catheter for dialysis,
                              catheters for renal failure
                              patients, peritoneal
                              dialysis solution and
                              cardiac catheters.
                              colostomy bags and
                              appliances identifiable
                              for Ostomy use
9927.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Pharmaceutical raw                   84
                              Pharmaceutical raw           materials if imported for
                              materials if imported for    manufacture of
                              manufacture of               contraceptives
                              contraceptives in
                              accordance with the
                              input output ratios
                              determined by the
                              Directorate of Input
                              Output Co-efficient
                              Organization.
                              Contraceptives and
                              accessories thereof.
9930.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Any goods, including                484
                              Any goods, including         vehicles, specified in the
                              vehicles, specified in the   First schedule to the
                              First schedule to the        Customs Act, 1969 (IV of
                              Customs Act, 1969 (IV of     1969) imported by
                              1969) imported by            Federal/Provincial/ Local
                              Federal/Provincial/ Local    Government Departments,
                              Government                   Municipal bodies and
                              Departments, Municipal       Development authorities
                              bodies and Development       subject to the condition that
                              authorities subject to the   the goods are donated to
                              condition that the goods     the importers for use in an
                              are donated to the           approved foreign grant
                              importers for use in an      funded project
                              approved foreign grant
                              funded project under a
                              proper grant relating to
                              Capital Aid-Technical
                              Assistant Agreement
                              signed between the
                              Government of Pakistan
                              and a foreign
                              government or agency
                              subject to concurrence of
                              the Federal Board of
                              Revenue.
9931.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Ground handling equipment             5
                              Ground handling              imported by airlines
                              equipment, service and
                              operation vehicles,
                              catering equipment and
                              fuel trucks not
                              manufactured locally,
                              imported by domestic
                              airlines or by any other
                              service company to
                              which a license has been
                              issued by the Civil
                              Aviation Authority for
                              such purposes.
9937.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Certain items imported by           226
                              Items relating to disabled   the Disabled persons
                              persons, like Wheel
                              chairs, Artificial human
                              part, Items used for
                              rehabilitation of blind
                              persons etc..
9938.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Certain Disposables, as are         958
                              Disposables, as are not      not manufactured locally,
                              manufactured locally, for    for Cardiology/cardiac
                              Cardiology/cardiac           surgery, Neurovascular,
                              surgery, Neurovascular,      Electrophysiology, Endo-
                              Electrophysiology, Endo-     surgery, Endoscopy,
                              surgery, Endoscopy,          Oncology, Urology,
                              Oncology, Urology,           Gynecology;
                              Gynecology;
9939.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Diagnostic kits for HIV and         304
                              Diagnostic kits for HIV      Hepatitis
                              and Hepatitis
9941.0000 -                   Chapter-99 Exemptions:       Goods imported by or -
                              Goods imported by or         donated to municipal
                              donated to municipal         authorities including
                              authorities including        development authorities,
                              development authorities ,    Federal Government,
                              Federal Government,          Provincial Government,
                              Provincial Government,       Government of Azad
                              Government of Azad           Jammu and Kashmir,
                              Jammu and Kashmir,           Government of Gilgit-
                              Government of Gilgit-        Baltistan, National Disaster
                              Baltistan, National          Management Authority
                              Disaster Management          (NDMA), Provincial
                              Authority (NDMA),            Disaster Management
                              Provincial Disaster          Authority (PDMA) and
                              Management Authority         Government
                              (PDMA) and                   Emergency/Rescue
                              Government                   services,
                                                           Emergency/Rescue services,
Sub-Total:- Chapter-99 Exemptions                                                           12,635
=======================================================================================================
FTA & PTA Exemptions: Bilateral arrangements with different Governments /Regional
=======================================================================================================
commitments
=======================================================================================================
558(I)/2004 Table I                     Section 19           FTA: General exemption on                0
                                                             import from ECO
558(I)/2004 Table II                    Section 19           FTA: General exemption on               76
                                                             import from SAARC
1296(I)/2005 Table-I                    Section 19           FTA: Pak-China Early                     0
                                                             Harvest Program
                                                             (prescribes FTA CD Rate)
1296(I)/2005 Table-II                   Section 19           FTA: Pak-China Early                     0
                                                             Harvest Program
                                                             (prescribes %age of
                                                             concession in CD Rate)
1274(I)/2006 Table-I                    Section 19           FTA: General exemption on              394
                                                             import from SAARC
                                                             countries under SAFTA
                                                             Agreement
1274(I)/2006 Table-II                   Section 19           FTA: General exemption on                7
                                                             import from SAARC
                                                             countries under SAFTA
                                                             Agreement
SRO 659(I)/2007 Table-I                 Section 19           FTA: General exemption on            9,323
                                                             import from China under
                                                             Pak-China FTA
SRO 659(I)/2007 Table-II                Section 19           FTA: General exemption on            1,876
                                                             import from China under
                                                             Pak-China FTA
SRO 1640(I)/2019 -                      Section 19           FTA: General exemption on           13,258
                                                             import from China under
                                                             Pak-China FTA
SRO1151(I)/2007 Table                   Section 19           PTA: General exemption on                -
                                                             import from Mauritius under
                                                             PTA
SRO1261(I)/2007 Table I                 Section 19           PTA: General exemption on            2,299
                                                             import from Malaysia under
                                                             PTA
SRO1261(I)/2007 Table II                Section 19           PTA: General exemption on              873
                                                             import from Malaysia under
                                                             PTA
SRO741(I)/2013 Table                    Section 19           PTA: General exemption on            3,303
                                                             import from Indonesia
                                                             under Pak-Indonesia PTA
SRO280(I)/2014 d                        Section 19           FTA: General exemption on              375
                                                             import from Sri Lanka under
                                                                 Pak-Sri Lanka FTA
SRO280 (I)/2014 I                   Section 19                   FTA: General exemption on
                                                                 import from Sri Lanka under
                                                                 Pak-Sri Lanka FTA
SRO280 (I)/2014 Table-I             Section 19                   FTA: General exemption on                            2,260
                                                                 import from Sri Lanka under
                                                                 Pak-Sri Lanka FTA
SRO280 (I)/2014 TABLE-              Section 19                   FTA: General exemption on                              165
III                                                              import from Sri Lanka under
                                                                 Pak-Sri Lanka FTA
Sub-Total:-FTA & PTA Exemptions                                                                                      34,210
5th Schedule (Customs Duty)
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Imports of Plant, Machinery,                        55,595
Duty) Part-I                        of the Customs Act, 1969     Equipment and Apparatus,
                                                                 including Capital Goods for
                                                                 various industries/sectors
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Import of Active                                     1,728
Duty)-Part II Table-A               of the Customs Act, 1969     Pharmaceutical Ingredients
                                                                 by pharma sector
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Excipient/Chemicals by                                 589
Duty)-Part II Table-B               of the Customs Act, 1969     pharmaceutical sector
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Drugs (mostly Life Saving)                           6,955
Duty)-Part II Table-C               of the Customs Act, 1969     by pharmaceutical sector
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Packing Materials/Raw                                1,080
Duty)-Part II Table-D               of the Customs Act, 1969     Materials for Packing by
                                                                 pharmaceutical sector
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Diagnostic Kits/Equipment)                           3,151
Duty)-Part II Table-E               of the Customs Act, 1969     by pharmaceutical sector
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Poultry and Textile Sectors                         39,227
Duty)-                              Part III                     of the Customs Act, 1969
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Machinery and Equipment                                547
Duty)-Part IV                       of the Customs Act, 1969     for Textile Sector
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Automotive Manufacturing                                66
Duty)-Part V                        of the Customs Act, 1969     Sector (Auto Policy)
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Aviation Sector (Aviation                              403
Duty)-                              Part VI                      of the Customs Act, 1969 Policy)
5th Schedule (Customs               Exemption under 18 (1A)      Essential edible items like                          7,567
Duty) Part-VII                      of the Customs Act, 1969     pulses, potato etc, Oil and
                                                                 Oil products, Inputs of
                                                                 export sectors etc.
5th                                 Schedule (Customs            Exemption under 18 (1A)           Miscellaneous     20,509
Duty)-                              Part VIII                    of the Customs Act, 1969
Sub-Total:-                         5th Schedule (Customs Duty)                                                     137,418
268 (I)/2015                        Section 19                   Mining equipment &                       2,452
                                                                 machinery imported by Thar
                                                                 Coal Field
565 (I)/2006                        Section 19                   Raw material of survey                              14,331
                                                                 based Local industries:
                                                                 Stationary/Electrical
                                                                 Capacitors/Pesticides/
                                                                 Distilled Faty Acids/CRC &
                                                                 GI coils/Fans/
                                                                 Transformers/Electric
                                                                 Motors manufacturers
SRO 499 (I)/2013                    Section 19                   Auto Sector: General                                   434
                                                                 concession for import of
                                                                 Hybrid Electric Vehicles
SRO678 (I)/2004                     Section 19                   Exploration and Production                           5,024
                                                                 (E&P)Companies
107 (I)/2019                        and Section 19               Textile Sector (Local Yarn                               -
SRO 48 (I)/2018                                                  Producers): Import of
                                                                 Cotton
SRO 121 (I)2014                     Section 219                  Afghan Transit Trade                                     7
SRO 48 (I)/2018                     Section 19                   Import of cotton                                         -
SRO 642 (I)/2016                    Section 19                   Imports by M/s CSCEL for                                19
                                                                 Karachi-Peshawar
                                                                 Motorway
SRO 644 (I)/2018                    Section 19                   General: Concession of CD                              475
                                                                 on import of electric motor
                                                                 vehicles
SRO40 (I)/2017                      Section 19                   Lahore Orange Metro Train                               50
                                                                 Project
SRO655 (I)/2006                     Section 19                   Vendors of Automotive                               13,361
                                                                 sector
SRO656 (I)/2006                     Section 19                   OEMs of Automotive Sector                           15,930
SRO235 (I)/2020                     Section 19                   COVID-19 Exemptions-                                   810
                                                                 General
SRO318 (I)/2020                     Section 19                   COVID-19 Exemptions-                                 2,614
                                                                 General
SRO556 (I)/2020                     Section 19                   COVID-19 Exemptions               -                    364
                                                                 General
SRO558 (I)/2020                     Section 19                   COVID-19 Exemptions               -                      6
                                                                                                   General
SRO559 (I)/2020                     Section 19                   COVID-19 Exemptions               -                      -
                                                                 General
Sub-total                                                                                   55,877
Export Related Exemptions
SRO450 (I)/2001                           Section 219      DTRE                              5,707
SRO450 (I)/2001                           Section 219      Manufacturing Bonds               9,976
SRO 327 (I)/2008                          Section 219      Export Oriented Units            15,338
SRO 492 (I)/2008                          Section 219      Temporary Imports                10,007
SRO                                       Section 219      EPZ (abroad)                      6,603
450 (I)/2008/9917.0000
Sub-Total:-                                                                                 47,631
Grand Total:                                                                               287,771
Benchmar for Customs Duty Cost Estimation

a) Statutory rates of Customs Duty (CD), Regulatory Duty (RD), and Additional Customs Duty

(ACD) have been taken as benchmark rates. Customs related exemptions / concessions are generally sector based.

b) While making calculations, any deviation from statutory rates has been considered as

exemption / concession.

c) Period of study is FY 2010, i.e. July 2019 to June 2020.

d) Report is based on figures in respect of customs duty exemptions given under chapter-99 (Rs.12,635 million). FTA/PTAs (Rs.34,210 million), 5th Schedule to Customs Act, 1969 (Rs.137,418 million) and exemptions given under other SROs (Rs.55,877 million) including export oriented exemption/concession SROs.

Methodology for Customs Duty Cost Estimation Data for estimations of Customs is also taken from FBR’s official database, and estimations were Calculated against statutory rates of duties, using revenue forgone approach.

VAT GAP MODEL:

USING SUPPLY-USE TABLES

  1. FRAMEWORK OF VAT GAP

Definition of the VAT Gap: The VAT Gap refers to the VAT Policy Gap or the VAT

Compliance Gap.

The VAT Policy Gap: The VAT Policy Gap is the difference between the Potential VAT collectible under a benchmark or standard regime’ of the VAT (where there are no exemptions, lower rates or special treatment of any type of consumption or sector/class of taxpayers), and the Potential VAT collectible under the current regime (which includes any special treatment of consumption or sector/class of taxpayers). The VAT Policy Gap estimates the revenue foregone due to the current policy of the government.

The VAT Compliance Gap: The VAT Compliance Gap is the difference between this Potential VAT collectible under the current regime and the Actual VAT collection. The VAT Compliance Gap estimates the gap in VAT due to non-compliance by taxpayers. This study estimates VAT Policy GAP for the year 2021.

  1. BACKGROUND ON VAT-GAP

Efficient collection of taxes is considered as a cornerstone of a good tax system. However, because of non-compliance and other VAT foregone this efficiency may not be achieved.

Therefore, it creates a Gap between potential VAT and actually collected VAT. Given tax base, if taxes remain unpaid, would cause burden on those who are contributing in this regards. Which is unfair and creates distortions in the economy. Further these unpaid VAT would put burden on the overall public finances resulting in either curtailing the government expenditures or increase the debt burden. Both of which are detrimental for growth and development goals of the government. Despite healthy revenue growth especially by FBR (for the period 2001-2020 average growth is 13.9%), Pakistan’s overall revenue collection has been low when compared to the expenditure outlays.

One of the core reason for these under or low payment in relation to the base is because of Tax Expenditures1. These are normally reported2 and Governments throughout the world use tax expenditures as an alternative policy option to achieve social objectives and promote economic growth. Tax expenditures as a percentage of the total tax collected (income, sales, FED, and customs) have been increasing over time. In Tax

Expenditure Report 2020, based on data pertaining to Financial Year 2018-19, it has increased to an estimated Rs. 1,150 billion in which Tax expenditure for Sales Tax amounted the highest at Rs. 518.8 billion (45% of the total), and in Customs Rs. 253.1 billion (22%). In FY 2018-19, FBR’s tax collection was Rs. 3,828 billion. Overall, tax expenditure to GDP ratio stands at around 3%.

Understanding the scale and the scope of VAT policy gap and evaluating cost and benefit analysis is prerequisite for fiscal governance especially for high deficit countries like Pakistan. One of the suitable approaches to measure the VAT Gap is Top-down approach. In the present analysis only “VAT-GAP” model estimation is done using Supply Use Tables. Sales Tax is currently single largest tax revenue source for FBR. In FY 2019-20 it amounted to 1,597 Billion Rs. which is approximately 40% of the total tax collected by FBR. For Sales Tax (Domestic) the base is considered to be Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) and for Sales Tax (Imports) the base is imports.

The assessment of VAT gap analysis provides a tool to tax administrators, policy makers and relevant stakeholders, which can be roped through policy choices.

  1. METHODOLOGY

We use a detailed input-output model of Pakistan’s economy to estimate the potential VAT form domestic sales. This supply-use table provide information on the final consumption as well as the production and use of goods and services in the economy.

Not only does the model provide information on total use or gross sales for each of the 40 sectors in the supply-use table but it also provides crucial information on the intermediate and value of primary use, the value of import and exports, and the value of investment expenditures. In other words, the Input-output model provides the necessary information to the model ‘Pakistan’s potential sales tax base’, including the taxable supplies, input credits, and refunds on exports. The most recent Input-output model for Pakistan’s economy is for 20173. We re-benchmark this model to reflect the level of Pakistan’s economy by sectors values for 2020, using national accounts data. The accuracy of our VAT gap estimates suffer significantly because the I-O model does not fully capture the informal sector.

  1. ANALYSIS

4.1 Consumption Approach

The supply-use table provides information on the final consumption of consumer, government, exporters. The final consumption of commodities includes the VAT in the value. We eliminate the VAT from consumption at commodity level first, then we apply the Commodity VAT rate to calculate the potential VAT Policy Gap using the Supply-Use table.

The VAT Policy Gap is the difference between the Potential VAT collectible under a benchmark of the VAT (where there are no exemptions, lower rates or special treatment of any type of consumption or sector/class of taxpayers), and the Potential VAT collectible under the current regime (which includes any special treatment of consumption or

sector/class of taxpayers).

Potential policy VAT GAP= (Final Consumption - VAT) × - (( - )× 

=============================================================================
Table 1: VAT Collected upto June 2020
                                            VAT Collected       VAT Collected
                                            (Rs. Million)        ($ billion4)
                       ST(Imports)          876,352                      5.84
                       ST(Domestic)         720,532                      4.81
                       Total ST             1,689,477                   10.65
                       FED (Imports)        9,518                        0.06
                       FED (Domestic)       240,956                      1.61
                       Total FED            250,474                      1.67
                       Customs              626,612                      4.18
                       VAT Collected        2,473,970                   16.50
=======================================================================================================
Table 2: Supply-Use Tables: Potential VAT GAP calculated using Consumption
=======================================================================================================
                       Approach
                       Sales Tax            VAT Under           VAT Gap                         VAT Gap
                       ($Billion)           Current             ($Billion)             (% of Actual VAT
                                            Regime                                           Collected)
                                            ($Billion)
VAT Policy GAP         25.7                 22.21               3.5                                21.0

• The estimates suggest VAT policy gap is about $ 3.5 billion which is approximately

21 percent of Actual VAT    collected upto 2020.

4.2 Value Added Approach

To understand the methodology used to estimate the VAT gap, it is necessary to review Some GDP accounting identities. There are three approaches to estimate the GDP, the Income approach, expenditure approach, and the production approach or value added approach. As Input-output table uses both the expenditures approach (horizontally along the row of the model) and the model value added approach (vertically along the columns of the model) to GDP accounting.

The following GDP identities are

GDP = C + I + G + X - M = { ValueAddedc = {(Totaluse - Value_Added)c (1)

Where C is the final consumption expenditures. I is the gross investment expenditures, G is the government purchases of goods and services, X is the value of exports and M is the value of imports The subscripts c stands for the commodities (sectors) We can obtain an expression for the sales tax base by solving the left-hnad-side of (1) for final consumption (C), which yields the following expression

Sales tax base=GDP+M-I-G-X (2)

Substituting (2) into the right-hand-side (1), we obtain an equivalent expression for the

sales tax base.

Sales tax base= ( { Value Adeed i + M i - I i - X i) - G

Multiplying (3) by the sales tax rate ( ) and re-arranging the resulting expression, we

obtain the following definition

Potential VATC ({ tc X (Total Use c + M i - I i - X c - G c ))

Potential VAT Policy Gap =({(Total Use c + M i - I i - X c - G c )) x t

  • ({tc x (Total Use c + M i - I i - X c - G c )

The equation (5) provides operational definitions that are useful for estimating VAT Policy GAP.

=============================================================================
Table 3: Supply-Use Tables: Potential VAT GAP calculated using Value Added
=============================================================================
Approach
=============================================================================
                      Sales Tax    VAT under      VAT Gap             VAT Gap
                      ($Billion)   current        ($Billion)     (% of Actual
                                   Regime                                 VAT
                                   ($Billion)                      Collected)
VAT Policy GAP        26.1         22.3           3.8                    23.0
=============================================================================

• Using the value added approach, the estimates suggest gap is about $ 3.8 billion which is approximately 23 percent of VAT under current regime. This gap close to the VAT policy gap measured by the consumption approach.

  1. FBR Collection Profile

Major part of government tax revenues is collected by FBR. A substantial increase in the tax collections has been witnessed during last two decades. FBR tax collection was just around Rs.392 billion in 2000-01 which has jumped to around Rs.4 trillion in 2019-20. The average growth till FY 2017-18 remained 14.1%, however, due to Covid-19 pandemic the yearly growth has plummeted, thus affecting slightly the average annual growth for the period 2001-2020 as well (13.9%).

1.1 Five Years FBR Collection Trend

The last five years’ collection trend is shown in the following table. The 5 years average growth was 9.3%, however, by excluding the last two years, average growth for normal years i.e. FY 2013-14 to FY 2017-18 stands at 14.6% (Table 1).

Table 1: FBR Collection Trend

Tax 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 5 Years

Heads Avg.

                            Growth 
                            (%) *

DT 877,255 1,033,720 1,217,474 1,344,226 1,536,583 1,445,508 1,523,445 15.7

ST 996382 1087790 1,302,371 1,328,965 1,485,306 1,459,213 1,596,877 12.2

FED 138084 162248 188,055 197,911 213,493 238,186 250,474 12.1

CD 242810 306220 404,572 496,772 608,373 685,575 626,612 21.0

Total 2,254,531 2,589,978 3,112,472 3,367,874 3,843,755 3,828,482 3,997,408 14.6

(*) for the Years 2013-14 to 2017-18

Tax-GDP Ratio

Similarly, in the tax-GDP ratio, similar trend has been noticed and it kept on rising till FY 2017-18 and reached 11.2 (Graph 1), but later on this healthy trend couldn’t continue during FY 2018-19 and FY 2019-20, which is mainly attributed to Covid-19 pandemic related economic challenges.

1.2 CFY Collection: July-March 2020-21

After a slow growth in previous two years now the collection is picking up, which is evident from table 2. This performance is very encouraging as compared to previous couple of years. The nine months target has been achieved to the exte

            Table 2: CFY Collection: July-March 2020-21
                                                         Rs. Million
Tax Heads       2020-21            2019-20                Growth (%)
DT              1,246,379          1,142,286                     9.1
ST              1,415,770          1,250,222                    13.2
FED             191,686            186,472                       2.8
CD              541,049            481,478                      12.4
TOTAL           3,394,885          3,060,458                    10.9
With the recovery of economy the revenue collection is also improving, and with further improvements in coming months hope the tax collection shall also increase, thus enabling FBR to achieve its revenue FY 2021-22 target.
  1. Evidence-Based Revenue Forecasting (EBRF) FY 2021-22

FBR collects Direct Taxes (DT), Sales Tax (Domestic & Imports), Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Customs Duties (CD). In this study tax-wise buoyancy estimates have been used to forecast the FBR head-wise revenues for FY 2021-22. The tax buoyancy is an indicator to measure efficiency and responsiveness of revenue mobilization in response to growth in the GDP or national income. A buoyant tax means the tax revenues increase more than proportionately in response to a rise in national income/GDP/base.

2.1 Methodology

The SPRS Wing before budget, projects the head-wise revenue estimates based on buoyancy estimates6 from previous years on rolling basis. Tax-wise buoyancy estimates are calculated by using historical collection and respective bases data. The current tax-wise buoyancy estimates are estimated from data for the years 1999-2000 to 2019-20 in respect of economic indicators i.e. GDP, Non-agri GDP, LSM and Imports.

The respective proxy bases of head-wise FBR taxes are as under:

Direct Taxes (DT) Non-agri GDP

Sales Tax Domestic (STD) Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM)

Sales Tax Imports (STM) Import Value

Customs Duties (CD) Dutiable Import Value

Federal Excise Duty (FED) LSM

Buoyancy estimates are derived as = % Change in Actual Revenues 

                                           % Change in Respective Base

Since these tax bases have a dynamic

relationship with GDP, in the second step % Change in Respective Base

we have calculated the buoyancies of % Change in GDP

these tax bases with GDP =

Finally these two are multiplied to arrive at respective tax to GDP buoyancies=

% Change in Actual Revenues % Change in Respective Base

% Change in Respective Base % Change in GDP

Using these buoyancy estimates autonomous growth for each tax is estimated by using the projections provided by Finance Division for each proxy base.7 It provides for the GDP Growth and inflation forecast for upcoming year. GDP value used for this projection of growth is Gross Value Addition of Sectors at Constant Factor Costs. Using the inflation forecasts these GDP growth estimates are converted into GDP growth estimates at Current Factor Cost. Further, GDP-Gross value addition at Current Factor Cost is used for measuring the Buoyancy estimates to be used for revenue forecasts. In respect of Direct Taxes (DT) Non-Agri GDP has been taken as its proxy base. The buoyancy of direct taxes has been estimated in two steps: in the first step Direct Tax to Non-Agri GDP and in second step Non-Agri-GDP to GDP (Gross Value Addition-Current Factor Cost) is estimated. Then two buoyancy estimates have been multiplied to estimate the Direct Taxes to GDP Buoyancy estimates.

Direct taxes to Non-Agri GDP Buoyancy (B1) = % Change in Direct Taxes

                                                % Change in Non-Agri GDP

Non-Agri GDP to GDP Buoyancy (B2) = % Change in Non-Agri GDP

                                                % Change in GDP

Direct taxes to GDP Buoyancy = B1 * B2

Similarly for Customs (CD) the proxy base is dutiable imports, whereas the projections as provided by Finance Division are for the total imports. Therefore, the buoyancy has been estimated in two steps: first Customs to dutiable imports and in second step Dutiable Imports to total Imports and then these two have been multiplied to get the CD buoyancy estimates.

For Federal Excise (FED) and Sales Tax (Domestic) the base is Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) and for Sales Tax (Imports) the base is imports. Therefore, for these taxes the buoyancy values are directly estimated from proxy bases. Following table reflects the respective buoyancies which are estimated using simple log-log regression method in excel sheet by using log values of actual data for taxes.

Table 3:                     Buoyancy Results
Direct Tax (DT)
                             DT to Non-Agri GDP        Non-Agri-GDP to GDP               DT to GDP
                             1.1                       0.99                                   1.13
Sale Tax-Domestic (STD)                                1.11
Sales Tax-Imports (STM)                                0.92
Customs (CD)
                                                                                        Customs to
                             Custom-Dutiable Imports   Dutiable Imports to Imports         Imports
                             0.95                      0.95                                   0.90
FED                                                                                           0.77

Calculating Autonomous Growth

In the second step autonomous growth has been estimated by multiplying buoyancy estimates (Table 3) to projected growths of respective bases (Table 4):

Table 4: Growth Assumptions for FY 2021-22

Macroeconomic Indicators                     Projected Growths (%)10
          GDP (Nominal)                       13.22 LSM 
(Nominal)                                14.70
Imports                                  12.00
Inflation                                 8.20
GDP (Real)                                5.02
LSM (Real)                                6.50

Table 5 provides an autonomous growth parameters for each tax head. These are based on the buoyancy estimates from the last 20 years actual revenue collection data and the macroeconomic proxy bases provided by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics/Annual Economic Surveys and the growth projections published in Budget Strategy Paper / Economic Adviser’s Wing, Finance Division.

============================================================
Table 5: Autonomous Growth
============================================================
[Base Growth * Buoyancy]               Autonomous Growth (%)
DT (GDP non-agri * DT Buoyancy)                        14.89
ST(D) (LSM * STD Buoyancy)                             16.31
STM (Imports * STM Buoyancy)                           11.03
CD (Imports * CD Buoyancy)                             10.85
FED (LSM * FED Buoyancy)                               11.30

These autonomous growths will be used to project the autonomous growth estimates of respective revenue heads. To be sure of the results robustness a small exercise was also done by using the reduced and increased nominal growths by 10%. The resulting change was insignificant.

2.2 Head-wise Revenue Projections FY 2021-22

The autonomous growth (Table 5) has been applied on base year’s expected collection (i.e. 2020-21) for each respective head to project an increase of Rs. 636 billion. This addition has been added in the expected collection of FY 2020-21 thus, the revenue forecast for FY 2021-22 without additional Policy/Admn measures has been obtained to the tune of Rs. 5,336 billion. The required growth over the expected collection of FY 2020-21 i.e. Rs. 4,700 billion would be 13.5% in FY 2021-22. However, with the addition of Policy/Admn measures the target for FY 2021-22 would be Rs. 5,829 billion, which is near to IMF suggestion i.e. requiring a growth of about 24.0%.

Table 6: Revenue Projections for FY 2021-22
                                                                                       (Rs. Billion)
Base Growth Assumptions      Buoyancy         Estimates        Autonomous growth
Sectors                      %                                                         %
                             DT (GDPN *
GDP (Nominal)                13.22            DT               1.13                    DTBuoy)             14.89
                                                                                       ST(D) (LSMN *
LSM(Nominal)                 14.70            ST D             1.11                    STDBuoy)            16.31
                                                                                       STM (Imports *
Total Imports                12.00            STM 0.92         STMBuoy)                11.03
                                                                                       CD (Imports *
Inflation                    8.20             Customs          0.90                    10.85
                                                                                       CDBuoy)
                                                                                       FED (LSMN *
GDP (Real)                   5.02             FED              0.77                                        11.30
                                                                                       FEDBuoy)
LSM (Real)                   6.50
                             DT               ST(D)            ST(I)                   CD                  FED        Total
Expected Base
                             1,789            934              1,002                   700                 275        4,700
Figures 2020-21
Projection (2021-22)
with Autonomous              266              152              111                     76                  31         636
Growth
FBR Projections              2,055            1,086            1,113                   776                 306        5,336
without measures FY                           ST               2,199                                                 Req.
                                                                                                                      13.5
2021-22                                       (total)                                                                Growth

(*) This excludes Policy/Admn Measures and consists of projection due to autonomous growth

Concluding Remarks

It has been found that the overall FBR taxes are buoyant (1.04 overall buoyancy) and there is a potential for increase in tax revenues provided that macroeconomic indicators are doing well. It is evident from last 20 years data that FBR revenues increased substantially with around 14% average growth. The head-wise break-up reveals that the direct taxes are most buoyant with I.13 buoyancy value, followed by sales tax (domestic) with 1.11 buoyancy estimates. On the other hand, sales tax (imports), customs and FED have relatively lesser buoyancies. In this regard, addressing the issues of narrow base, unnecessary exemptions and valuation problems at import stage can be instrumental for making these tax heads more buoyant, thus enabling the revenue organization to fetch more tax revenues.

The revenue forecast for FY 2021-22 by applying the buoyancy estimates and projected respective macroeconomic indicators would be Rs.5,336 billion without Policy/Admn measures. After adding Policy/Admn measures the target would be Rs.5,829 billion. However the revenue collection and achieving of target would largely depend on the performance of the economy against the targets.

====================================================================================================================
                                                           Annex-I
====================================================================================================================
Net Tax collection 2000-01 to 2019-20 (Rs. Million)
====================================================================================================================
S.No                 FY     Direct Taxes    ST Imports        ST Dom              FED        Customs           Total
====================================================================================================================
1               2000-01          124,585        88,554        65,011           49,080         65,047         392,277
2               2001-02          142,505        92,779        73,782           47,186         47,818         404,070
3               2002-03          151,898       105,605        89,534           44,754         68,836         460,627
4               2003-04          165,079       125,875        93,292           45,552         91,045         520,843
5               2004-05          183,372       144,845        93,692           53,104        115,374         590,387
6               2005-06          224,988       171,445       123,353           55,272        138,384         713,442
7               2006-07          333,737       175,909       133,487           71,804        132,299         847,236
8               2007-08          387,861       196,034       181,396           92,137        150,663       1,008,091
9               2008-09          443,548       203,715       248,029          117,455        148,403       1,161,150
10              2009-10          525,977       247,246       269,102          124,784        160,273       1,327,382
11              2010-11          602,451       308,648       324,709          137,353        184,853       1,558,014
12              2011-12          738,424       430,399       374,500          122,464        216,906       1,882,693
13              2012-13          743,409       429,831       412,697          120,964        239,459       1,946,360
14              2013-14          877,255       495,330       501,052          138,084        242,811       2,254,532
15              2014-15        1,033,720       553,028       534,762          162,248        306,220       2,589,978
16              2015-16        1,217,474       678,313       624,058          188,055        404,572       3,112,472
17              2016-17        1,344,226       702,565       626,400          197,911        496,772       3,367,874
18              2017-18        1,536,583       824,219       661,087          213,493        608,373       3,843,755
19              2018-19        1,445,508       810,357       648,856          238,186        685,575       3,828,482
20              2019-20        1,523,064       876,333       720,471          250,470        626,378       3,997,408
=====================================================================================================================
                                                      Annex-II
=====================================================================================================================
                                             Tax Bases Data (Rs. Million)
=====================================================================================================================
S.No                 FY      GDP (Gross
                         Value Addition)  GDP-non agri           LSM          Imports       Dutiable
                                                                                             Imports
=====================================================================================================================
1               2000-01       3,923,244     2,977,943       410,879          627,000        386,597
2               2001-02       4,146,167     3,177,876       424,089          634,630        404,641
3               2002-03       4,534,218     3,474,902       481,374          714,372        436,316
4               2003-04       5,250,527     4,085,776       621,899          897,825        629,159
5               2004-05       6,122,568     4,808,334       814,657        1,223,079        869,815
6               2005-06       7,715,777     5,701,305     1,003,062        1,711,158      1,052,837
7               2006-07       8,735,766     6,549,859     1,149,573        1,851,136      1,010,603
8               2007-08      10,355,255     7,961,728     1,363,068        2,512,072      1,283,696
9               2008-09      12,542,265     9,543,644     1,427,213        2,723,570      1,337,629
10              2009-10      14,248,547    12,787,274     1,644,117        2,910,975      1,333,709
11              2010-11      17,647,553    13,054,833     2,144,831        3,455,286      1,521,329
12              2011-12      19,361,511    14,608,436     2,362,410        4,009,093      1,600,186
13              2012-13      21,496,680    16,161,704     2,519,037        4,349,880      1,652,823
14              2013-14      24,028,897    18,052,680     2,824,463        4,634,974      1,778,444
15              2014-15      26,089,690    19,553,568     2,853,222        4,719,399      2,703,371
16              2015-16      27,402,295    20,652,329     2,801,169        4,721,978      3,467,318
17              2016-17      29,977,559    22,659,094     3,044,603        5,583,637      4,067,138
18              2017-18      32,383,021    24,471,242     3,331,363        6,749,678      4,662,323
19              2018-19      35,783,281    27,413,644     3,722,943        7,499,468      5,054,709
20              2019-20      38,878,480    29,409,085     3,712,779        7,057,323      4,455,140
====================================================================================================================
                                                    Annex-III
====================================================================================================================
             Log Values
          Tax collection                                             Tax bases
                                                                       GDP-
                                                                        GDP     non             Total       Dutiable
=====================================================================================================================
S.No       FY        DT     STM     STD      FED     CD       TOTAL    (GVA)   agr      LSM    Imports       Imports
1        2000-01    11.7    11.4    11.1    10.8    11.1      12.9     15.2    14.9     12.9     13.3           12.9
2        2001-02    11.9    11.4    11.2    10.8    10.8      12.9     15.2    15.0     13.0     13.4           12.9
3        2002-03    11.9    11.6    11.4    10.7    11.1      13.0     15.3    15.1     13.1     13.5           13.0
4        2003-04    12.0    11.7    11.4    10.7    11.4      13.2     15.5    15.2     13.3     13.7           13.4
5        2004-05    12.1    11.9    11.4    10.9    11.7      13.3     15.6    15.4     13.6     14.0           13.7
6        2005-06    12.3    12.1    11.7    10.9    11.8      13.5     15.9    15.6     13.8     14.4           13.9
7        2006-07    12.7    12.1    11.8    11.2    11.8      13.6     16.0    15.7     14.0     14.4           13.8
8        2007-08    12.9    12.2    12.1    11.4    11.9      13.8     16.2    15.9     14.1     14.7           14.1
9        2008-09    13.0    12.2    12.4    11.7    11.9      14.0     16.3    16.1     14.2     14.8           14.1
10       2009-10    13.2    12.4    12.5    11.7    12.0      14.1     16.5    16.4     14.3     14.9           14.1
11       2010-11    13.3    12.6    12.7    11.8    12.1      14.3     16.7    16.4     14.6     15.1           14.2
12       2011-12    13.5    13.0    12.8    11.7    12.3      14.4     16.8    16.5     14.7     15.2           14.3
13       2012-13    13.5    13.0    12.9    11.7    12.4      14.5     16.9    16.6     14.7     15.3           14.3
14       2013-14    13.7    13.1    13.1    11.8    12.4      14.6     17.0    16.7     14.9     15.3           14.4
15       2014-15    13.8    13.2    13.2    12.0    12.6      14.8     17.1    16.8     14.9     15.4           14.8
16       2015-16    14.0    13.4    13.3    12.1    12.9      15.0     17.1    16.8     14.8     15.4           15.1
17       2016-17    14.1    13.5    13.3    12.2    13.1      15.0     17.2    16.9     14.9     15.5           15.2
18       2017-18    14.2    13.6    13.4    12.3    13.3      15.2     17.3    17.0     15.0     15.7           15.4
19       2018-19    14.2    13.6    13.4    12.4    13.4      15.2     17.4    17.1     15.1     15.8           15.4
20       2019-20    14.2    13.7    13.5    12.4    13.3      15.2     17.5    17.2     15.1     15.8           15.3
=====================================================================================================================
Buoyancy Estimates based on 20 years data
=====================================================================================================================
           DT              STM           STD           FED               CD          TOTAL
         1.13             0.92          1.11          0.77             0.90           1.04

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

