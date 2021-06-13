Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadca-sting Fawad Choudhary Saturday said the federal budget 2021-22 presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been well received by the masses.

In a tweet, he said the opposition parties have not even read the budget properly and their usual irresponsible attitude is not something new, adding, if someone who has not read the budget documents starts commenting on it, reflects they are in complete dark. Nothing can be expected from such an incompetent opposition, he added. Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, on Friday, presented the Federal Budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly with a total outlay of Rs8,487 billion amid rumpus created by the opposition parties.

While presenting the budget, the finance minister said that there have been and there will be many challenges ahead but we have and we will tackle them all under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

