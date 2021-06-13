Covid-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,194 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Saturday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded 42,717 with 1,194 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,038 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 53 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 57 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 28 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,760 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.34 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 21 percent, Lahore 25 percent, Bahawalpur 22 percent and Multan 42 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 30 percent, Swat 26 percent, Karachi 28 percent and Multan 28 percent.

Around 325 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).