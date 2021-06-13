ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
'Order of Military Merit of the First Grade': CJCSC receives Jordan's highest military award

INP 13 Jun 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) in Amman, said a statement issued by the ISPR in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

During the meeting, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and the prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Jordan.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

In recognition of his efforts to further bilateral relations, the chairman JCSC was awarded Jordan's highest military award the "Order of Military Merit of the First Grade" on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah-II, President of Jordan.

The CJCSC also visited King Abdullah-II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) and witnessed a counter-terrorism exercise by JAF's Special Forces Group. Earlier upon arrival, the chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the JAF.

