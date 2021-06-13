WASA to revamp revenue management system

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore has decided to revamp its revenue management system and financial management information system, and in this connection it is hiring an international consultancy firm. As per a pre-qualification document released by WASA, it seeking a consultancy firm for 'development/implementation of financial management information system in finance'.

WASA Lahore in the document observed that currently, the organization's revenue management system is outdated while its financial management information system is manual. "Also, important functions, including human resources and payroll management of WASA Lahore, are not automated that is adversely affecting the performance and functions of the Agency," it added.

It pointed out that the revenue management system currently implemented in WASA for consumer billing and payment processing is designed in a very old version of Oracle that needs an up-gradation.

According to the document, to address these issues, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) provided a grant to WASA to carry out a study for the development of an efficient and flexible 'financial information management and reporting system' to increase the working efficiency of its staff as well as improve financial management," it added.

"WASA aims to adopt a paperless environment by automating its human resources, payroll, financial management, complaints/ inquiry, and revenue management systems," it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021