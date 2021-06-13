ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures drop for 3rd straight day

Reuters 13 Jun 2021

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures plunged on Friday for a third straight day, dragged down by weakness in larger vegetable oil rival soybean oil. Soyoil prices plummeted after Reuters reported that the White House was considering relief from biofuel blending laws for oil refiners, which could limit demand for soyoil.

Most-active November canola lost $17 to $744.30 per tonne. Touched a 10-day low of $732.50. Weakness in the Canadian dollar, which hit a four-week low, underpinned canola. Recent rains have improved the outlook for Canada's canola crop.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, 87 percent of canola acres emerged, compared to the five-year average of 77 percent. November-January canola spread traded 2,143 times. Euronext August rapeseed futures and Malaysian August palm oil futures fell.

ICE canola Canola prices canola market canola crop

ICE canola futures drop for 3rd straight day

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.