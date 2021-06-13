Faf du Plessis shifted to hospital after on-field collision with Hasnain

Another blow for struggling Quetta Gladiators, as their key batsman Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of tonight's game with a concussion after a nasty collision on the field with Mohammad Hasnain.

The 36-year-old received a blow on his head and was soon taken to hospital for further Tests. He will not be available to bat in the game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, emerging batsman Saim Ayub has replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute. He will bat in his stead as Gladiators chase 198 runs.

Remember, Gladiators' Andre Russell was also substituted last night during his side's clash against Islamabad United, after receiving a blow on his head.

Russel was stretchered off to the hospital after hitting two sixes off pacer Muhammad Musa. He was late while trying to pull a bouncer and got hit on the helmet. Umpires allowed Russell to bat but were dismissed soon after. He also missed tonight's game.

He was replaced by Naseem Shah as a concussion replacement during Gladiators' bowling. Naseem bowled one over and conceded 19 runs.