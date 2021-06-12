Monsoon: CM for arrangements to meet threat of flood

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Head Qadirabad Barrage, to review the inflow and outflow of water. The CM was informed that out of the available 32 thousand cusec water, 22 thousand cusec water is released to Qadirabad-Balloki Link Canal while the rest of the 10,000 cusec water is discharged to the river.

The CM directed to repair the rest houses and residential buildings of the irrigation department along with the restoration of the road link between the irrigation colony and the barrage. He also directed to complete arrangements for meeting the possible threat of flood in monsoon season and made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated. Arrangements for dealing with flood are given final shape without any delay, he directed and regretted the departments had made a habit of showing some exhibitory activity in an hour of need but this will not be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021