WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 11, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 10-Jun-21 9-Jun-21 8-Jun-21 7-Jun-21
Chinese yuan 0.108507 0.108337 0.10839 0.108446
Euro 0.844111 0.844607 0.844309 0.843396
Japanese yen 0.00632523 0.00632787 0.00633527 0.00633015
U.K. pound 0.977343 0.98167 0.980291 0.981223
U.S. dollar 0.693372 0.692585 0.693079 0.693468
Algerian dinar 0.00518707 0.00518569 0.00518725 0.00518732
Australian dollar 0.536462 0.536061 0.536651 0.536328
Botswana pula 0.065177 0.0654493 0.0655653 0.0658101
Brazilian real 0.136952 0.137072 0.13729 0.137342
Brunei dollar 0.523655 0.52314 0.523671 0.523649
Canadian dollar 0.572621 0.572935 0.574396
Chilean peso 0.000964383 0.000964845 0.000967906 0.000967018
Colombian peso 0.000193225 0.000192536 0.000192031
Czech koruna 0.0332409 0.0332878 0.0332364 0.0332089
Danish krone 0.113511 0.113574 0.113538 0.113406
Indian rupee 0.00949894 0.00949047 0.00951484 0.00952452
Israeli New Shekel 0.21374 0.213497 0.213715 0.213309
Korean won 0.000621412 0.000621878 0.000623721 0.000620553
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30548 2.30286 2.3045 2.30503
Malaysian ringgit 0.168445 0.168205 0.168182
Mauritian rupee 0.0169613 0.0169508 0.0169741 0.0169868
Mexican peso 0.0351962 0.035175 0.0350521 0.0350289
New Zealand dollar 0.497702 0.498869 0.50068
Norwegian krone 0.0834774 0.0840251 0.0840279 0.0839346
Omani rial 1.80331 1.80126 1.80255 1.80356
Peruvian sol 0.178612 0.178547 0.178591
Philippine peso 0.0145242 0.0145226 0.0145324 0.0145077
Polish zloty 0.188309 0.189516 0.188901 0.189183
Qatari riyal 0.190487 0.190271 0.190406 0.190513
Russian ruble 0.00960384 0.00960817 0.00951697 0.00950876
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184899 0.184689 0.184821 0.184925
Singapore dollar 0.523655 0.52314 0.523671 0.523649
South African rand 0.0508049 0.0511796 0.0512161 0.051508
Swedish krona 0.0837497 0.0837102 0.0838024 0.0836754
Swiss franc 0.773982 0.77332 0.773267 0.770905
Thai baht 0.0222634 0.0222303 0.022207 0.022223
Trinidadian dollar 0.102558 0.103033 0.102791 0.102855
U.A.E. dirham 0.188801 0.188587 0.188721 0.188827
Uruguayan peso 0.0159056 0.0158992 0.0159233 0.0159173
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
