WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 11, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jun-21 9-Jun-21 8-Jun-21 7-Jun-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108507 0.108337 0.10839 0.108446 Euro 0.844111 0.844607 0.844309 0.843396 Japanese yen 0.00632523 0.00632787 0.00633527 0.00633015 U.K. pound 0.977343 0.98167 0.980291 0.981223 U.S. dollar 0.693372 0.692585 0.693079 0.693468 Algerian dinar 0.00518707 0.00518569 0.00518725 0.00518732 Australian dollar 0.536462 0.536061 0.536651 0.536328 Botswana pula 0.065177 0.0654493 0.0655653 0.0658101 Brazilian real 0.136952 0.137072 0.13729 0.137342 Brunei dollar 0.523655 0.52314 0.523671 0.523649 Canadian dollar 0.572621 0.572935 0.574396 Chilean peso 0.000964383 0.000964845 0.000967906 0.000967018 Colombian peso 0.000193225 0.000192536 0.000192031 Czech koruna 0.0332409 0.0332878 0.0332364 0.0332089 Danish krone 0.113511 0.113574 0.113538 0.113406 Indian rupee 0.00949894 0.00949047 0.00951484 0.00952452 Israeli New Shekel 0.21374 0.213497 0.213715 0.213309 Korean won 0.000621412 0.000621878 0.000623721 0.000620553 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30548 2.30286 2.3045 2.30503 Malaysian ringgit 0.168445 0.168205 0.168182 Mauritian rupee 0.0169613 0.0169508 0.0169741 0.0169868 Mexican peso 0.0351962 0.035175 0.0350521 0.0350289 New Zealand dollar 0.497702 0.498869 0.50068 Norwegian krone 0.0834774 0.0840251 0.0840279 0.0839346 Omani rial 1.80331 1.80126 1.80255 1.80356 Peruvian sol 0.178612 0.178547 0.178591 Philippine peso 0.0145242 0.0145226 0.0145324 0.0145077 Polish zloty 0.188309 0.189516 0.188901 0.189183 Qatari riyal 0.190487 0.190271 0.190406 0.190513 Russian ruble 0.00960384 0.00960817 0.00951697 0.00950876 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184899 0.184689 0.184821 0.184925 Singapore dollar 0.523655 0.52314 0.523671 0.523649 South African rand 0.0508049 0.0511796 0.0512161 0.051508 Swedish krona 0.0837497 0.0837102 0.0838024 0.0836754 Swiss franc 0.773982 0.77332 0.773267 0.770905 Thai baht 0.0222634 0.0222303 0.022207 0.022223 Trinidadian dollar 0.102558 0.103033 0.102791 0.102855 U.A.E. dirham 0.188801 0.188587 0.188721 0.188827 Uruguayan peso 0.0159056 0.0158992 0.0159233 0.0159173 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

