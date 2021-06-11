Announcement by Askari Bank

KARACHI: The board of directors of Askari Bank Limited has decided not to renew the contract of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Abid Sattar, upon its expiry on August 08, 2012.

The board of directors took this decision in its 166th meeting held on Thursday at Rawalpindi.

“The bank shall disclose the details of appointment of a new or acting President and Chief Executive Officer in accordance with statutory requirements”, an announcement sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

