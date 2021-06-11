ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Worsening loadshedding situation: NA body grills power division's top brass

Mushtaq Ghumman 11 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Power, headed by Chaudhry Salik Husain, on Thursday grilled Power Division's top brass for not taking measures to resolve power crisis which has made people's life miserable.

According to reports, the system is still facing a shortfall of over 6000 MW, mainly due to fault in Tarbela dam and insufficient supply of fuel to other power plants.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has also summoned the CEOs of all the Discos and KE on Friday (today) to explain their position on loadshedding.

The furious Standing Committee members put aside the agenda of the meeting circulated on June 3, 2021 and requested the chairman to discuss the worsening loadshedding situation in the country especially during the past couple of days.

The committee members were also dismayed at the absence of Hammad Azhar, federal minister on energy (Power Division), and argued that the agenda consisting of important bills cannot be discussed without the minister's input.

The Chairman of the Committee, Chaudhry Salik Husain, concurred with the views of the members, saying that prolonged power outages have become the norm in different parts of the country, and as legislators they have to face tough questions on loadshedding, and in this regard, the government should give a plan to resolve the crisis.

Members hailing from KP, Sindh and Punjab said that besides the problem of loadshedding, transformers which are either damaged or burnt down in remote villages are not replaced. The standing committee members stated that people have to bribe to get damaged or burnt transformers replaced.

Secretary of Ministry of Power, Ali Raza Bhutta, who appeared nervous due to open criticism of the minister and Discos staff, assured the committee that he would hold an inquiry into allegations of bribe for replacement of damaged/ burnt transformers.

On the issue of massive loadshedding, the secretary of power said that the demand and supply gap has widened and the problem of loadshedding worsened due to the closure of two tunnels of Tarbela dam. The situation is improving steadily after the Tarbela dam becomes functional.

The committee vowed to have a comprehensive briefing on loadshedding in the next scheduled meeting and asked the secretary of Power Division to direct the CEOs of all the Discos to personally resolve the loadshedding problem in remote villages.

The meeting was attended by MNA's Sher Akbar Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Malik Anwar Taj, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Saira Bano, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Raza Rabani Khar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shazia Marri and Zahid Akram Durrani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Hammad Azhar nepra loadshedding Power Division Chaudhry Salik Husain

Worsening loadshedding situation: NA body grills power division's top brass

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.