LHC disposes of pre-arrest bail petition of Safdar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of pre-arrest bail petition of Capt Muhammad Safdar (Retd), son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said it did not require his custody in an inquiry of assets beyond means.

The court disposed of the petition and directed the NAB to give a ten-day time to the petitioner if his arrest warrant was issued.

The SC in 2018 ruled in Ayaz Khan Niazi's case that the NAB, after issuance of arrest warrants, should give ten days to a person to enable him/her to approach a court for pre-arrest bail.

Earlier Safdar contended through a counsel that an inquiry into his assets was already pending with the NAB Peshawar office.

He said the act of the NAB of holding two separate inquiries on similar charges against the petitioner was illegal and based on mala fide intention.

