ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
ASC 17.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.45%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.65%)
UNITY 48.63 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.36%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.88%)
BR30 27,407 Increased By ▲ 192.08 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,215 Increased By ▲ 437.32 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,526 Increased By ▲ 144.62 (0.75%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Myanmar military plane crashes, casualties feared

  • Myanmar's monsoon season has caused problems for commercial and military flights in the past.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

YANGON: A Myanmar military plane crashed near the central city of Mandalay due to bad weather on Thursday, a junta spokesman said, with conflicting reports on casualties.

The aircraft, carrying six crew and eight passengers, including an unnamed senior monk, left the capital Naypyidaw on Thursday morning for Pyin Oo Lwin, a town in the central region of Mandalay.

"It lost communications when it was 400 metres (1,300 feet) away from a steel factory near the airport," at Pyin Oo Lwin, said junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun in a statement that attributed the crash to "bad weather".

A team was able to rescue two passengers, who have been sent to a nearby military hospital.

No other details on casualties were provided, with Zaw Min Tun adding that emergency workers were still on the scene.

Separately, a senior police official told AFP that at least seven people -- including two senior monks -- had died in the crash.

"Another woman is in critical condition," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A later report on state-run Myawaddy television also said two people had been rescued but did not mention any deaths.

Pyin Oo Lwin is home to the Defence Services Academy, where the junta's top brass are trained. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is a graduate.

Before the February 1 coup, in which the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, plane crashes were common in Myanmar due to its underdeveloped aviation sector.

Myanmar's Buddhist monkhood led an earlier struggle against military rule but is split on the coup that ended the country's nascent democracy, with some prominent religious leaders defending the new junta.

The military has sought to quell mass protests with bloody crackdowns that have killed more than 800 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.

This has prompted civilians in some townships to form "defence forces", while some of Myanmar's ethnic rebel armies have stepped up offensives against the military.

Last month, the Kachin Independence Army -- an ethnic rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the military -- downed an army helicopter during fierce clashes.

Myanmar's monsoon season has caused problems for commercial and military flights in the past.

A military plane crashed into the Andaman Sea in 2017, killing all 122 people on board in one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the country's history. Authorities blamed bad weather.

And in 2015, an Air Bagan passenger plane veered off the runway amid bad weather and heavy rain. A passenger and a person on the ground were killed.

