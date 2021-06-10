ANL 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
DGKC 130.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.89%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
FFL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
HASCOL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
KAPCO 45.09 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.05%)
MLCF 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PAEL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.42%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PPL 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.95%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.21%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.35%)
TRG 166.70 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.65%)
UNITY 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
WTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.23%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 23.5 (0.45%)
BR30 27,402 Increased By ▲ 186.17 (0.68%)
KSE100 48,017 Increased By ▲ 238.98 (0.5%)
KSE30 19,418 Increased By ▲ 36.43 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with graft charges

  • After weeks of legal wrangling, two of Suu Kyi's trials are due to start in earnest next week, hearing evidence from witnesses.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

YANGON: The Myanmar junta has hit deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with corruption charges over claims she accepted illegal payments of gold and more than half a million dollars in cash, state media reported Thursday.

The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted Suu Kyi on February 1, with nearly 850 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown by security forces on near-daily protests against the coup.

The 75-year-old Nobel laureate, who has been in custody since the coup, is facing a raft of wide-ranging criminal charges, including sedition and breaching a colonial-era secrecy law.

The latest charges relate to allegations by the former Yangon region chief minister that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 in cash from him along with around 11 kilograms of gold.

The Anti-Corruption Commission found evidence that Suu Kyi had committed "corruption using her rank", according to the Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-run newspaper.

"So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55."

She is also accused of abusing her authority when renting two areas of land for her charitable foundation.

After weeks of legal wrangling, two of Suu Kyi's trials are due to start in earnest next week, hearing evidence from witnesses.

In Naypyidaw, the remote capital purpose built by the previous military regime, her trial will start on Monday on charges of violating restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

A separate case is scheduled to start on June 15, where she is charged with sedition alongside ousted president Win Myint and another senior member of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

