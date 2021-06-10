Daharki train incident: Federal Inspector Railways to conduct inquiry

KARACHI: Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) is likely to conduct a detailed inquiry of the tragic Daharki Train incident by the next week, sources in Railways Karachi division told Business Recorder.

They said the initial inquiry of the incident was conducted, and the same has been presented before the Prime Minister a day earlier. However, despite the passage of three days since the deadly train accident, neither the report has been made public, nor any PR officials was suspended, till the filing of this report, on Wednesday night.

Sources said Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Glani, a day after the deadly train incident has informed through a letter that FGIR will conduct detailed inquiry of the accident as per rules and procedure and submit report to Ministry of Railways.

Also, he informed his subordinates that GM Railways will be the overall in-charge of all the actions to be taken including appointment of a high level inquiry committee for review on the safety measures required to be taken for safe train operations.

He also directed the CEO/Sr GM to issue necessary directions to all the concerned officials of the department to expedite the repair of critical portions of track on ML-I in Sukkur Division on emergency basis.

GM will ensure that all the injured of the Daharki train tragedy are provided best possible medical facilities in Railways hospitals or other hospitals.

DG/Operations has been directed to immediately start processing the case for paying the compensations to the injured persons and families of deceased persons.

As earlier announced by the Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati, the department will pay Rs1.5 million as compensation to the families of those killed in the Daharki train accident once their identifications are ascertained.

The injured passengers will be given Rs50,000 to Rs300,000 depending on the severity of their injuries.

However, Railways remained incapable to obtain data of the victims yet, as the officials at information centre set up at Karachi Cantonment Station said the final data of the injured and deceased would be compiled by the Divisional Medical Officer Sukkur since the train derailment occurred in Sukkur Division.

The PR Sr. GM has also been directed to ensure that all the critical points on track are examined immediately and engineering restrictions are applied wherever necessary, besides other measures required to help the people who suffered losses due to this accident.

