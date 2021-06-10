ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daharki train incident: Federal Inspector Railways to conduct inquiry

Muhammad Shafa 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) is likely to conduct a detailed inquiry of the tragic Daharki Train incident by the next week, sources in Railways Karachi division told Business Recorder.

They said the initial inquiry of the incident was conducted, and the same has been presented before the Prime Minister a day earlier. However, despite the passage of three days since the deadly train accident, neither the report has been made public, nor any PR officials was suspended, till the filing of this report, on Wednesday night.

Sources said Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Glani, a day after the deadly train incident has informed through a letter that FGIR will conduct detailed inquiry of the accident as per rules and procedure and submit report to Ministry of Railways.

Also, he informed his subordinates that GM Railways will be the overall in-charge of all the actions to be taken including appointment of a high level inquiry committee for review on the safety measures required to be taken for safe train operations.

He also directed the CEO/Sr GM to issue necessary directions to all the concerned officials of the department to expedite the repair of critical portions of track on ML-I in Sukkur Division on emergency basis.

GM will ensure that all the injured of the Daharki train tragedy are provided best possible medical facilities in Railways hospitals or other hospitals.

DG/Operations has been directed to immediately start processing the case for paying the compensations to the injured persons and families of deceased persons.

As earlier announced by the Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati, the department will pay Rs1.5 million as compensation to the families of those killed in the Daharki train accident once their identifications are ascertained.

The injured passengers will be given Rs50,000 to Rs300,000 depending on the severity of their injuries.

However, Railways remained incapable to obtain data of the victims yet, as the officials at information centre set up at Karachi Cantonment Station said the final data of the injured and deceased would be compiled by the Divisional Medical Officer Sukkur since the train derailment occurred in Sukkur Division.

The PR Sr. GM has also been directed to ensure that all the critical points on track are examined immediately and engineering restrictions are applied wherever necessary, besides other measures required to help the people who suffered losses due to this accident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Azam Khan Swati Daharki train FGIR Habib ur Rehman Glani

Daharki train incident: Federal Inspector Railways to conduct inquiry

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.