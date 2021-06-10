ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
NUCES-FAST sign agreements with NiFT for promoting digital financial services

10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES-FAST) and National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NiFT) signed an agreement for promotion of digital financial services in Pakistan and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on digitization projects for capacity building of human resource.

The signing ceremony was attended by Haider Wahab, Chief Executive Officer, NiFT and Prof Jawwad Shamsi, Director, NUCES-FAST Karachi Campus. Under the Agreement, NiFT will provide access of its NiFT ePay platform to the students of NUCES. The students using the largest payment processing service in Pakistan will be able to pay their fees online through a secure digital link. The MoU, on the other hand, will enable students of NUCES to gain experience in the fintech industry through internships and R&D projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jawwad Shamsi, Director NUCES-FAST, appreciated the support of NiFTin achieving a landmark success for digitization of e-payments in Pakistan. He said, “We are excited to partner with NiFTin order to further facilitate our students for digital payments. This MoU will pave the way for long-term collaboration between NiFT and NUCES in further enhancing the various digitization projects in Pakistan”.

Haider Wahab CEO NIFT said, “We are delighted to enable and partner with NUCES-FAST which is one of the best universities in Pakistan in multiple areas. It will be a good facility for students to pay with convenience and for the university a streamlined payments and collections for NUCES through NIFT ePay, however, I am more excited about the strategic initiative between the two organizations to create digitization projects and develop human capital with mentorship from industry experts which will enhance the exposure of the students at NUCES.This is also one of our key objectives to bring academia and industry together so as to ensure the graduates are ready to join the industry mainstream.”

Recent pandemic events have revolutionized the digital landscape of Pakistan and has increased the need of ePayment systems. Adaption of the NIFT Digital Financial Services for NUCES-FAST students and the future collaboration between the two institutes will not only have mutual benefits but will also be an important step in the national digital financial landscape.—PR

NIFT Haider Wahab NiFT ePay NUCES FAST Jawwad Shamsi

