THE RUPEE: Bullish trend vs dollar

BR Research 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR went up against USD in inter-bank market while remaining unchanged in open market.

Against other currencies in open market, it fell against Euro and SR while remaining unchanged against AED.

In global currency markets, dollar achieved a small bounce owing to investor expectations about the end of Fed monetary stimulus and subsequent interest rate rise.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.55 and 155.75 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.40 and 155.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 188 and 189.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.15 and 42.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 41.25 and 41.45 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.40
Open Offer     Rs 155.80
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.55
Offer Rate     Rs 155.75
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market Wednesday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation, the greenback moved both ways and closed for buying and selling at Rs 155.50 and Rs 157.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.70 and Rs 156.90, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee lost 10 paisas against the pound sterling for buying and closed at Rs 219.30 against the opening rate of Rs 219.20 whereas it did not observe any change for selling as it firmly ended at Rs 220.80, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained strength against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling) against last rate of Rs156.25(buying) and Rs 156.35(selling).

It closed at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

