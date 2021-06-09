ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
US crude stocks down, fuel inventories rise: EIA

  • Crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to June 4 to 474 million barrels.
  • Futures pared gains after the report. US crude was up 28 cents to $70.33 a barrel.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

US crude stocks fell for the 11th straight week as refiners ramped up output, but fuel inventories grew sharply due to weak consumer demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to June 4 to 474 million barrels, the 11th straight weekly inventory decline as refiners have boosted output as the economy recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipation of more summer driving.

However, fuel stocks were up sharply, as demand was weak in the most recent week, with product supplied falling to 17.7 million bpd vs 19.1 million the week before.

Many people already had fuel because gasoline buyers across the US East Coast hoarded supplies after the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack shut the nation's largest fuel line for several days. Fuel demand also took a hit from thunderstorms up and down the coast during the Memorial Day weekend.

"These are lame demand numbers," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. "It seems the gasoline build is largely a function of the miserable weather we had Memorial Day weekend. It was pouring out, there was nowhere to go."

US gasoline stocks rose by 7 million barrels in the week to 241 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 698,000-barrel rise. Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise.

Futures pared gains after the report. US crude was up 28 cents to $70.33 a barrel as of 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT) while Brent was 44 cents higher at $72.66 a barrel.

Refinery crude runs rose by 328,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.6 percentage points, in the week.

OPEC+ Crude Oil oil producers US crude stocks crude oil price WTI oil price

