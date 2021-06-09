European stocks steady at open

LONDON: European stock markets were little changed at the start of trading Wednesday, the eve of the release of key US inflation data and a monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 percent to 7,074.92 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,637.42 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 6,559.11.