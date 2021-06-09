ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 79.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
JSCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.08%)
KAPCO 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.06%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
PPL 92.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.19%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.81%)
UNITY 46.92 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.58%)
WTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (12.71%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -28.45 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,304 Decreased By ▼ -187.42 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,937 Decreased By ▼ -210.78 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -100.79 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Hong Kong shares flat at open

  • The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.24 points to 28,771.14.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares began Wednesday morning with minor losses as investors sat on their hands ahead of the release of crucial US inflation data this week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.24 points to 28,771.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.30 points, to 3,576.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.09 percent, or 2.10 points, to 2,391.04.

