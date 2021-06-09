Markets
Hong Kong shares flat at open
- The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.24 points to 28,771.14.
09 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares began Wednesday morning with minor losses as investors sat on their hands ahead of the release of crucial US inflation data this week.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.30 points, to 3,576.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.09 percent, or 2.10 points, to 2,391.04.
