ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 79.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
JSCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.08%)
KAPCO 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.06%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
PPL 92.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.19%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.81%)
UNITY 46.92 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.58%)
WTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (12.71%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -28.45 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,304 Decreased By ▼ -187.42 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,937 Decreased By ▼ -210.78 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -100.79 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
World

EU pledges extra 250mn euro famine aid ahead of G7

  • The leaders are facing calls to make good on commitments to provide billions in extra aid to tackle and ward off famine in vulnerable nations.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will on Wednesday promise an extra 250 million euros ($304 million) in famine aid for Africa, Afghanistan and Venezuela ahead of the G7 summit, an EU official said.

The funding, to be announced by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, is from the bloc's central budget and will be targeted at countries facing severe food insecurity as the Covid-19 pandemic has seen humanitarian demands grow.

The move comes ahead of a meeting of the leaders from the Group of Seven major industrialised economies in Britain later this week.

The leaders are facing calls to make good on commitments to provide billions in extra aid to tackle and ward off famine in vulnerable nations.

But the push comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- the host of the summit -- is facing major criticism over plans to slash London's budget for foreign aid.

The United Nations warned in March that 34 million people worldwide are just one step away from starvation and that acute hunger was set to soar in over 20 countries.

