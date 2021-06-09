ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
ASL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.06%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.88%)
MLCF 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
PPL 92.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.21%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.41%)
TRG 165.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-1.99%)
UNITY 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
WTL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (12.15%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -31.06 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,291 Decreased By ▼ -200.23 (-0.73%)
KSE100 47,911 Decreased By ▼ -237.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,463 Decreased By ▼ -111.82 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mostly down as investors jostle before inflation, ECB

  • "Whilst the Fed reassures that this spike in inflation is temporary, policy makers will need to be out in their droves to calm the market."
AFP 09 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Investors trod a cautious line Wednesday in Asia with focus firmly on the release of US inflation data later in the week, which could have a huge bearing on the Federal Reserve's plans for monetary policy, while the European Central Bank's latest meeting will also keenly watched.

Global markets have essentially been in a holding position this month as traders try to determine the outlook for central banks' policies in light of the surging economic recovery, with concerns that a spike in prices will force them to taper ultra-loose monetary programmes.

Officials continue to pledge that any sharp rise in inflation will only be temporary and they will maintain their accommodative position until the economy is well on the recovery track, but investors remain susceptible to data.

That makes Thursday's consumer price index (CPI) figures crucial, observers say, with anything above the 4.7 percent forecast likely to ramp up expectations the Fed will tighten policy earlier than expected.

"The tight trading ranges seen so far this month reflect the cautious mood in the market ahead of the inflation numbers," said Fiona Cincotta of City Index.

"Whilst the Fed reassures that this spike in inflation is temporary, policy makers will need to be out in their droves to calm the market."

Thursday also sees the ECB's decision on policy, with analysts not expecting any changes yet but looking for any shifts in its outlook as the recovery presses ahead.

"It's an opportune time for a thorough review given the improved state of both the economy and the vaccination rollout, factors that are so closely intertwined and now working more clearly for the positive," said National Australia Bank analyst David de Garis.

"While there's no denying the better run of data and generally at or better than expected economic outcomes, prudence around the pandemic, including from variants, also argues for a degree of policy caution with a still very accommodating stance of monetary policy."

Oil extends rally

In a sign of the effects of a low base of comparison with last year and surging commodity prices, data out of China on Wednesday showed the producer prices index rocketed to nine percent last month, a 13-year high and faster than estimated.

Still, the key CPI reading was below forecasts and indicated that costs were yet to be passed on.

After a tepid lead from Wall Street, Asian markets were mostly down but fluctuated through the morning.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Taipei slipped, though Shanghai, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta edged up.

Oil prices built on the previous day's gains of more than one percent after a report said US stockpiles likely fell last week as the world's top economy continues to pick up pace.

WTI pressed on after breaking $70 Monday for the first time since October 2018, while Brent is at a two-year peak.

Hopes for a further rise in demand were given a further boost after the United States eased a travel warning for dozens of countries including European nations and Japan as vaccinations allow people to return to a semblance of normality.

Key figures at 0330 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 28,877.13

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 28,733.40

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,594.53 (break)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2183 from $1.2179 at 2115 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.4164 from $1.4149

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.01 pence from 86.03 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.44 yen from 109.49 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $70.30 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $72.44 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 34,599.82 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,095.09 (close)

asia oil asia stock Asia FX US inflation data

Asian markets mostly down as investors jostle before inflation, ECB

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters