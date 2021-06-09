Khalid Mansoor parts ways with Hubco

ISLAMABAD: After eight enterprising years with Hubco, Khalid Mansoor, CEO Hub Power Company Limited, has decided to part ways with the company. During his tenure with the company, he led Hubco to enhance its overall generation capacity from 1,600 MW to 3,581 MW.

His achievements on behalf of Hubco include capacity building and switching to self O&M of our plants, successful diversification into the coal-based arena through 2x330 MW power plants in Thar (TEL &TN), investment in SECMC and setting up of a 1,320MW CPHGC plant through a joint venture with China Power International Holding (CPIH) under CPEC. He has also paved the way for the company to expand into the oil & gas sector by acquiring a significant stake in ENI.

Khalid has also played a pivotal role in improving the overall business environment of Pakistan as the Chairman Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) and Independent Power Producers Advisory Council (IPPAC).

"We thank Khalid for his invaluable contributions over the years to the success of Hubco and wish him and his family health and happiness in all their future endeavors," said, Chairman Hubco, M. Habibullah Khan. Hubco's Board has selected Kamran Kamal, CEO of Laraib Energy Limited as the new CEO of Hubco effective July 1, 2021. Kamran is already a part of the HUBCO family and you are familiar with the passion and energy he brings to the team.-PR

