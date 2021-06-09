Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
09 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 84.50 85.90 84.26 85.14 13:19 85.14 0.78 15852 84.36
Jun 08
Oct'21 86.49 87.42 86.09 86.53 12:39 86.53 0.27 66 86.26
Jun 08
Dec'21 85.26 86.65 85.18 85.99 13:19 85.99 0.73 16945 85.26
Jun 08
=================================================================================
