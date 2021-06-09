ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
US MIDDAY: Corn, soya surge

Reuters 09 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: US corn and soyabean futures rose on Tuesday after a government report showed that the condition of crops was worse than expected as a heatwave hit the US Midwest.

“Yesterday’s Crop Progress report provided plenty of fodder for the bulls,” Matt Zeller, director of market information at StoneX, said in a note to clients. “No change yet in hot and dry weather forecasts going forward.”

US wheat futures were mixed, with winter wheat contracts rising on technical buying while spring wheat eased for a second day in a row after some rains in Canada.

At 10:28 a.m. CDT (1528 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soyabean futures were up 24-1/4 cents at $15.84-1/2 a bushel and CBOT July corn was 3-1/4 cents higher at $6.82-1/2.

“US weather continues to be the major focus,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Weather forecasters have the US Midwest’s north west on a path to an expanding area of dryness and crop stress over the next fortnight.”

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday afternoon rated 72% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The USDA rated 67% of the soyabean crop as good-to-excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below the average analyst expectations of 70%.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was up 4-3/4 cents at $6.84-3/4. The contract found support at its 50-day moving average.

But MGEX spring wheat for July deliver was 10 cents lower at $7.75 on follow-through selling after sinking 3.4% on Monday.

