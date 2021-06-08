Karachi to host Pakistan Auto Show 2021 in November

The Pakistan Auto Show 2021 (PAPS) will be held between November 12 and 14 at the Karachi Expo Centre, said the PAPS website.

The show will be organised by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and is aimed at providing the country's automotive industry with a platform to showcase its capability and potential.

“Based on previous estimates, the Pakistan Auto Show 2021 is expected to draw a crowd of more than 100,000 visitors,” said the website.

The 2020 auto show took place from February 21 to 23. The three-day event was organised at the International Expo Centre in Lahore.

Last year's show featured Hyundai Nishat Motors, Sazgar-BAIC, as well as Japanese auto giants, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC).

Auto parts manufacturers such as Servis Tyres, Panther Tyres also participated among various other international enterprises and local companies.