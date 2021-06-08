ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief warns of 'new dangers' from Russia-China ties

  • Moscow and Beijing are increasingly coordinating their respective positions in decisions taken in multilateral organisations like the UN.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

ROME: Growing political and military cooperation between Russia and China poses "new dangers" for NATO and threatens multilateralism, the head of the military alliance said in an interview published Tuesday.

"The rules-based order, the basis of multilateralism, is under threat," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper.

Russia and China have been cooperating more and more recently, both at a political and a military level. This is a new dimension and a serious challenge for NATO. New dangers are arising.

Moscow and Beijing are increasingly coordinating their respective positions in decisions taken in multilateral organisations like the UN.

In addition, both countries conduct joint military exercises, test long-range flights with fighter planes and (conduct) maritime operations together, but also carry out an intense exchange of experiences on weapons systems and internet control."

He said NATO, which is holding a leaders' summit including US President Joe Biden on June 14, "must adapt to an increasingly competitive global security environment".

After the NATO summit, Biden is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.

Stoltenberg said "we do not consider China as an enemy" but said it "does not share our values -- it does not believe in democracy, in freedom of speech or freedom of the media".

He added: "China is very active in Africa, in the Western Balkans and the Arctic. It makes massive investments in key infrastructure in Europe. In cyberspace, China is a key player. All this has a huge impact on our security."

With Russia, NATO takes a dual approach -- "deterrence and dialogue", he noted.

Biden is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after the NATO summit, in Geneva on June 16.

"Our troops are present on rotation in the Baltic, in Poland and in Romania, and we have new models of intervention, so that in the event of a crisis, additional NATO contingents can arrive quickly," Stoltenberg said.

On Belarus, an ally of Russia which borders three NATO countries -- Lithuania, Latvia and Poland -- he said NATO would remain "vigilant".

"We are naturally ready, in case of emergency, to protect and defend every ally from any kind of threat from Minsk and Moscow," he said.

UN NATO Jens Stoltenberg Russia China ties military alliance

NATO chief warns of 'new dangers' from Russia-China ties

Final round of talks with IMF: Govt to strive for as much fiscal space as possible

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters