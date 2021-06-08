Rupee loses 49 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 49 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs155.78 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs155.31.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs155.25 and Rs156.25 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 87 paisas and closed at Rs189.70 against the last day’s trading of Rs188.83, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 98 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs220.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.38.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas each to close at Rs 42.41 and Rs 41.53 respectively.